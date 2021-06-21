Successfully reported this slideshow.
Tutora: Ing. Ana Cedeño anacedeno@udo.edu.ve
ENFOQUE DE SISTEMAS Sistema Podríamos encontrar diversas definiciones de sistema pero debemos considerar que todas ellas e...
ENFOQUE DE SISTEMAS Cuerpo humano Es un sistema, este se forma de órganos interrelacionados, entre los cuales están los pu...
ENFOQUE DE SISTEMAS El Enfoque de Sistemas Es un esquema metodológico que sirve como guía para la solución de problemas, e...
ENFOQUE DE SISTEMAS El proceso de transformación de un insumo (problemática) en un producto (acciones planificadas) requie...
ENFOQUE DE SISTEMAS Propósito. El enfoque de sistemas tiene como propósito hacer frente a los problemas cada vez más compl...
ENFOQUE DE SISTEMAS Necesidad del Enfoque de Sistemas El razonamiento común para justificar la necesidad del enfoque de si...
ENFOQUE DE SISTEMAS Proceso de Solución de Problemas utilizando el Enfoque de Sistemas: Subsistema Formulación del Problem...
ENFOQUE DE SISTEMAS Subsistema Identificación y Diseño de Soluciones: Su propósito es plantear y juzgar las posibles forma...
ENFOQUE DE SISTEMAS Subsistema Control de Resultados Todo plan estrategia o programa esta sujeto a ajustes o replanteamien...
ENFOQUE DE SISTEMAS EN LAS ORGANIZACIONES Existen cuatro áreas importantes en la aplicación del enfoque de sistemas en org...
ENFOQUE DE SISTEMAS EN LAS ORGANIZACIONES Definir de los limites del sistema total y del medio Es de suma importancia sabe...
ENFOQUE DE SISTEMAS EN LAS ORGANIZACIONES Establecimiento de objetivos de los sistemas El problema de establecer un sistem...
ENFOQUE DE SISTEMAS EN LAS ORGANIZACIONES Determinación de programas y relaciones de programas- agentes Una vez que se han...
ENFOQUE DE SISTEMAS EN LAS ORGANIZACIONES Descripción de la dirección de sistemas El término dirección es un concepto que ...
ENFOQUE DE SISTEMAS EN LAS ORGANIZACIONES 1.- Kart y Rosenweig. Administración en las Organizaciones. Editorial McGraw Hil...
AMBIENTE VIRTUAL DE APRENDIZAJE UNIDAD CURRICULAR. ORGANIZACIÓN Y SISTEMAS (230-1723) anacedeno@udo.edu.ve Dirección: Carú...
