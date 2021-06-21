Successfully reported this slideshow.
Education
37 views
Jun. 21, 2021

Tema VIII. Administración de Empresas

Unidad I. Administración de Empresas. Tema VIII Administración de Empresas de la Unidad Curricular Organización y Sistemas.

Tema VIII. Administración de Empresas

  1. 1. Universidad de Oriente Núcleo Sucre Carúpano Escuela de Ciencias Departamento de Informática Cátedra: Organización Y Sistemas Tutora. Ing. Ana Cedeño
  2. 2. 2.Comprender la participación de la administración de empresa en la organización. Objetivos de Aprendizaje 01 03 1.Definir los conceptos básicos de administración de empresa y su naturaleza.
  3. 3. 01. ADMINISTRACIÓN DE EMPRESAS SEGÚN AUTORES La administración es "el proceso de planear, organizar, dirigir y controlar el uso de los recursos para lograr los objetivos organizacionales“. Idalberto, Chiavenato (2006). Es una ciencia social que persigue la satisfacción de objetivos institucionales por medio de una estructura y a través del esfuerzo humano coordinado. Fernández, Arena.
  4. 4. 02. ORIGEN DE LA ADMINISTRACIÓN DE EMPRESAS El origen de la administración se relaciona con el origen del hombre mismo. Puesto que el ser humano siempre ha tenido necesidad de pensar para poder organizar, tomar decisiones y ejecutar sus planes con el propósito de poder satisfacer sus necesidades.
  5. 5. Principales influencias que recibió la administración Algunos personajes destacados en el origen de la administración son: Isaac Newton: Newton influyó especialmente la administración por su determinismo matemático y la búsqueda de la exactitud en los procesos. René Descartes: Su principal aporte fue la aplicación del método científico, el análisis y la división del trabajo. Nicolás Maquiavelo: Aunque no fue administrador aportó el principio del consenso dentro de las organizaciones. Ideas sobre la centralización, la descentralización y las cualidades que debe poseer un líder. 03. ORIGEN DE LA ADMINISTRACIÓN DE EMPRESAS
  6. 6. 04. NATURALEZA DE LA ADMINISTRACIÓN DE EMPRESAS Lo cual evidencia que la administración es una práctica con un elevado elemento humanístico. Administrar es el proceso por medio del cual se logran los objetivos grupales o individuales con eficiencia y eficacia. Este fenómeno incluye administrar, gerenciar, gestionar, arreglar, disponer, cuidar de, conducir, gobernar, manejar. La administración como actividad es tan antigua como las organizaciones tradicionales, no existen organizaciones sin una actividad administrativa, tampoco existe administración sin organizaciones. Pero es muy importante también aceptar que el hombre como ser individual y social ha utilizado la planeación, la organización, el liderazgo, la verificación, entre otros; para su supervivencia y el logro de sus objetivos.
  7. 7. 05. NATURALEZA DE LA ADMINISTRACIÓN DE EMPRESAS La administración cumple con un requisito dentro del marco de la sociedad, el de lograr un bienestar, por ello se debe tener especial cuidado en el manejo que se le da a esta ciencia, algunos autores afirman que la administración no está dentro del marco de las ciencias, otros afirman que sí, por ello debemos definir y determinar el origen natural de esta rama del conocimiento y además definir claramente sus partes
  8. 8. 06. NATURALEZA DE LA ADMINISTRACIÓN DE EMPRESAS Además no clarifica el concepto de organización, porque se puede afirmar claramente que la persona (individual) se auto-administra, en el sentido de que él posee un ingreso, unos gastos, tiene unas metas y objetivos definidos, además de crear estrategias para su bienestar, controla de forma sistemática su vida (por medio de la madures), y se integra de forma interna y externa como un sistema abierto, al igual que lo realiza una empresa, una industria o un país. Harold Koontz y Heinz Weihrich afirman que “la administración es el proceso de diseñar y mantener un entorno en el que, trabajando en grupos, los individuos cumplan eficientemente objetivos específicos…” (Administración: una perspectiva global, Pg. 6) en esta definición se ingresa a un dilema, ¿la administración es en realidad un proceso? o será ¿una ciencia con procesos?
  9. 9. 07. NATURALEZA DE LA ADMINISTRACIÓN DE EMPRESAS Así observamos que la naturaleza administrativa o de la administración está basada en el ser humano y su comportamiento frente a estos sistemas racionales, por esto mismo definimos a la administración como la ciencia social que se encarga del estudio del comportamiento, cuya aplicación a conjuntos humanos permite establecer y mantener sistemas racionales de esfuerzo cooperativo, con el fin de lograr el máximo de bienestar para la humanidad. Teniendo en cuenta esta definición se cree que estas organizaciones y sus procesos son sistemas racionales de esfuerzo cooperativo, dentro de su marco más general, es decir, que son sistemas cuyas partes de Inputs, Procesos y Outputs, son característicos de los seres humanos.
  10. 10. 09. CARACTERÍSTICAS DE LA ADMINISTRACIÓN DE EMPRESAS
  11. 11. 10. FUNCIONES DE LA ADMINISTRACIÓN DE EMPRESAS Henri Fayol identificó 5 funciones de la administración,
  12. 12. 11. IMPORTANCIA DE LA ADMINISTRACIÓN DE EMPRESAS
  13. 13. 12. LA ADMINISTRACIÓN COMO PARTE FUNDAMENTAL DE LA ORGANIZACIÓN EMPRESARIAL Para el buen desempeño de la organización la administración reviste una gran importancia y esta debe ejecutarse adecuadamente en cada área funcional de la organización, ya que los provee de las herramientas precisas para el cumplimiento de la normativa vigente y de las metas que se ha propuesto la organización.
  14. 14. 13. LA ADMINISTRACIÓN COMO PARTE FUNDAMENTAL DE LA ORGANIZACIÓN EMPRESARIAL Los administradores deben controlar que las actividades de la compañía están en línea con las políticas y objetivos de la empresa en general. Es también responsabilidad del administrador observar y reportar las desviaciones de los planes y objetivos, y coordinar las tareas para corregir posibles desviaciones.
  15. 15. En conclusión se puede afirmar que la administración ha estado presente desde los orígenes del ser humano, luego ha ido evolucionando y perfeccionándose hasta alcanzar su formalización como ciencia. La administración se aplica en todas las actividades de la vida diaria, pero con el paso del tiempo se ha ido formalizando y esto permite que se le den múltiples aplicaciones y diferentes enfoques. CONCLUSIÓN
  16. 16. 08. NATURALEZA DE LA ADMINISTRACIÓN DE EMPRESAS Ahora bien, la administración cumple con la propia realización de sistemas, los cuales implican a su vez procesos para el cumplimiento de metas y objetivos, de esta forma se puede afirmar que los procesos son parte del estudio de la administración, pero que de fondo la administración estudia el comportamiento de esos procesos para mejorarlos y lograr su fin general, el del bienestar, y sus fines particulares como el lucro. Así podemos ver que las organizaciones son en si una persona o grupo de personas que trabajan interdisciplinarmente, para el logro de unos objetivos, ya sean generales o comunes y particulares. AMBIENTE VIRTUAL DE APRENDIZAJE UNIDAD CURRICULAR. ORGANIZACIÓN Y SISTEMAS (230-1723) anacedeno@udo.edu.ve Dirección: Carúpano Sucre

