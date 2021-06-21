Tema IV Clasificación de Empresas

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Universidad de Oriente Núcleo Sucre Carúpano Escuela de Ciencias Departamento de Informática Cátedra: Organización Y Siste...
0 2 0 1 1.- Identificar las clases de empresa que existen de acuerdo a su organización y a su actividad económica . 2.Dete...
CLASIFICACIÓN. DE ACUERDO A SU ORGANIZACIÓN COMPAÑÍA ANONIMA Es una forma de organización de tipo capitalista muy utilizad...
CLASIFICACIÓN. DE ACUERDO A SU ORGANIZACIÓN • La compañía anónima se caracteriza por su personalidad jurídica ya que adqui...
CLASIFICACIÓN. DE ACUERDO A SU ORGANIZACIÓN SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA Es aquella sociedad de tipo capitalista, especialmente diseña...
CLASIFICACIÓN. DE ACUERDO A SU ORGANIZACIÓN CARACTERÍSTICAS GENERALES Denominación social que conforme a la ley debe ser u...
CLASIFICACIÓN. DE ACUERDO A SU ORGANIZACIÓN SOCIEDAD DE RESPONSABILIDAD LIMITADA Se presenta como una sociedad de tipo cap...
CLASIFICACIÓN. DE ACUERDO A SU ORGANIZACIÓN SOCIEDAD DE RESPONSABILIDAD LIMITADA Según el código de comercio venezolano es...
CLASIFICACIÓN. DE ACUERDO A SU ORGANIZACIÓN COMPAÑÍA EN COMANDITA Es una sociedad de tipo personalista ,es decir que se pu...
CLASIFICACIÓN. DE ACUERDO A SU ORGANIZACIÓN Características Generales Sociedad en Comandita. •No existe un capital mínimo ...
CLASIFICACIÓN. DE ACUERDO A SU ACTIVIDAD ECONÓMICA Extractivas (pesqueras, mineras, petroleras, otros) Manufactureras (pap...
CLASIFICACIÓN. DE ACUERDO A SU ACTIVIDAD ECONÓMICA Las empresas comerciales son intermediarias entre el productor y el con...
CLASIFICACIÓN. DE ACUERDO A SU ACTIVIDAD ECONÓMICA Mayoristas Minorista Comisionistas Vendemos únicamente al mayoreo.
CLASIFICACIÓN. DE ACUERDO A SU ACTIVIDAD ECONÓMICA EMPRESAS MAYORISTAS Se denomina mayorista a un agente intermediario ent...
CLASIFICACIÓN. DE ACUERDO A SU ACTIVIDAD ECONÓMICA EMPRESAS MINORISTAS Las tiendas, los puestos ambulantes, el pequeño com...
CLASIFICACIÓN. DE ACUERDO A SU ACTIVIDAD ECONÓMICA EMPRESAS COMISIONISTAS Las comisionistas, como su nombre lo dice, se en...
CLASIFICACIÓN. DE ACUERDO A SU ACTIVIDAD ECONÓMICA Empresas de Servicios. Son aquellas empresas que se crean con la finali...
CLASIFICACIÓN. DE ACUERDO A SU ACTIVIDAD ECONÓMICA Las empresas de servicios tienen características únicas que las define ...
CLASIFICACIÓN. DE ACUERDO A SU ACTIVIDAD ECONÓMICA 2. Inseparables. Los productos pueden producirse por partes e incluso e...
CLASIFICACIÓN. DE ACUERDO A SU ACTIVIDAD ECONÓMICA 3. Efímeros. Los servicios, a menudo son perecederos, lo que significa ...
CLASIFICACIÓN. DE ACUERDO A SU ACTIVIDAD ECONÓMICA 4. Variables. Los productos manufacturados tienden a basarse en proceso...
CONCLUSIONES Las empresas responden a un sinfín de clasificaciones, entre las que se encuentran según su organización, don...
AMBIENTE VIRTUAL DE APRENDIZAJE UNIDAD CURRICULAR. ORGANIZACIÓN Y SISTEMAS (230-1723) anacedeno@udo.edu.ve Dirección: Carú...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
43 views
Jun. 21, 2021

Tema IV Clasificación de Empresas

Unidad I. Administración de Empresas. Tema IV Clasificación de Empresas de la Unidad Curricular Organización y Sistemas

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Tema IV Clasificación de Empresas

  1. 1. Universidad de Oriente Núcleo Sucre Carúpano Escuela de Ciencias Departamento de Informática Cátedra: Organización Y Sistemas Tutora. Ing. Ana Cedeño
  2. 2. 0 2 0 1 1.- Identificar las clases de empresa que existen de acuerdo a su organización y a su actividad económica . 2.Determinar las características esenciales más importantes Objetivos de Aprendizaje
  3. 3. CLASIFICACIÓN. DE ACUERDO A SU ORGANIZACIÓN COMPAÑÍA ANONIMA Es una forma de organización de tipo capitalista muy utilizada entre las grandes compañías. Todo el capital se encuentra dividido en acciones, las cuales representan la participación de cada socio en el capital de la compañía. Una de las características de la sociedad anónima es que la responsabilidad de cada socio es proporcional al capital que haya. Por eso, participar en una C.A tiene un nivel de seguridad financiero bastante alto. Además, al contrario de una sociedad personalista, la C.A. como sociedad capitalista es una estructura orgánica personal. Esto significa que una C.A. puede actuar como persona jurídica.
  4. 4. CLASIFICACIÓN. DE ACUERDO A SU ORGANIZACIÓN • La compañía anónima se caracteriza por su personalidad jurídica ya que adquiere obligaciones y derechos como entidad y su aprobación debe estar dada mediante ley. • El capital social está constituido por aportaciones que pueden ser en dinero o bienes realizables. • Dichas aportaciones están representadas por las acciones y deberá ser registrado y pagado por lo menos el 25% de lo ofrecido por cada accionista, en esta sociedad. • Los inversionistas se les denomina accionistas y responden por el monto de sus acciones. • Los términos comunes y aquellos con los cuales se determina la clase de empresa, como comercial, industrial, agrícola, constructora, no serán de uso exclusivo y irán acompañadas de una expresión peculiar
  5. 5. CLASIFICACIÓN. DE ACUERDO A SU ORGANIZACIÓN SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA Es aquella sociedad de tipo capitalista, especialmente diseñada para la participación de un gran número de socios, y de carácter mercantil cuyo capital está dividido en acciones que pueden ser transmitidas libremente, integradas por las aportaciones de los/as socios/as, los cuales no responderán personalmente de las deudas sociales contraídas frente a terceros, sino que lo harán con el capital aportado por cada uno de ellos para constituir la Sociedad.
  6. 6. CLASIFICACIÓN. DE ACUERDO A SU ORGANIZACIÓN CARACTERÍSTICAS GENERALES Denominación social que conforme a la ley debe ser un sustantivo Responsabilidad limitada. Los socios responden hasta por el monto de sus aportaciones. Capital igual a la suma de aportaciones de los socios. Capital dividido en acciones.
  7. 7. CLASIFICACIÓN. DE ACUERDO A SU ORGANIZACIÓN SOCIEDAD DE RESPONSABILIDAD LIMITADA Se presenta como una sociedad de tipo capitalista en la que el capital, que estará dividido en participaciones sociales, se integrará por las aportaciones de todos los socios, quienes no responderán personalmente de las deudas sociales.
  8. 8. CLASIFICACIÓN. DE ACUERDO A SU ORGANIZACIÓN SOCIEDAD DE RESPONSABILIDAD LIMITADA Según el código de comercio venezolano es aquella en la cual las obligaciones sociales están garantizadas por un capital determinado, divididos en cuotas de participación, las cuales no podrán estar representadas en ningún caso por acciones o títulos negociables (Art. 201 del Código de Comercio)
  9. 9. CLASIFICACIÓN. DE ACUERDO A SU ORGANIZACIÓN COMPAÑÍA EN COMANDITA Es una sociedad de tipo personalista ,es decir que se puede realizar a gusto propio , que se caracteriza por la coexistencia de socios colectivos, que responden ilimitadamente de las deudas sociales y participan en la gestión de la sociedad, y socios comanditarios que no participan en la gestión y cuya responsabilidad se limita al capital comprometido con la comandita.
  10. 10. CLASIFICACIÓN. DE ACUERDO A SU ORGANIZACIÓN Características Generales Sociedad en Comandita. •No existe un capital mínimo requerido para formar la compañía. •El número mínimo de socios es de 2. •No existe número máximo. •Si bien es una sociedad de tipo personalista, está atenuada a la limitación de responsabilidad de los socios comanditarios. •Sus socios se dividen en colectivos y comanditarios. •Es gerenciada por uno o más representantes colectivos. •El nombre o razón social de una sociedad comanditaria se compone del nombre o apellido completo de uno o más de los partícipes de la empresa. Seguido a esto deben ir las siglas SC, SCA o la frase «y compañía.
  11. 11. CLASIFICACIÓN. DE ACUERDO A SU ACTIVIDAD ECONÓMICA Extractivas (pesqueras, mineras, petroleras, otros) Manufactureras (papel, alimentos, vestimenta, otros) Empresas Industriales De acuerdo a Lourdes Munch Galindo, las empresas industriales estas se clasifican en:
  12. 12. CLASIFICACIÓN. DE ACUERDO A SU ACTIVIDAD ECONÓMICA Las empresas comerciales son intermediarias entre el productor y el consumidor y su función primordial es la compra-venta de productos terminados. Se clasifican en
  13. 13. CLASIFICACIÓN. DE ACUERDO A SU ACTIVIDAD ECONÓMICA Mayoristas Minorista Comisionistas Vendemos únicamente al mayoreo.
  14. 14. CLASIFICACIÓN. DE ACUERDO A SU ACTIVIDAD ECONÓMICA EMPRESAS MAYORISTAS Se denomina mayorista a un agente intermediario entre fabricantes o productores y empresas minoristas, cuya actividad económica se basa en la compra y venta de productos al por mayor a otras empresas mayoristas y minoristas
  15. 15. CLASIFICACIÓN. DE ACUERDO A SU ACTIVIDAD ECONÓMICA EMPRESAS MINORISTAS Las tiendas, los puestos ambulantes, el pequeño comercio son ejemplos de comercio minorista. Estos son el último eslabón de la cadena de distribución, ya que se centran en la venta del producto acabado al consumidor final.
  16. 16. CLASIFICACIÓN. DE ACUERDO A SU ACTIVIDAD ECONÓMICA EMPRESAS COMISIONISTAS Las comisionistas, como su nombre lo dice, se encargan de vender productos, recibiendo una comisión, la cual puede depender del precio previamente fijado por el proveedor, o por el precio final dado por el comisionista.
  17. 17. CLASIFICACIÓN. DE ACUERDO A SU ACTIVIDAD ECONÓMICA Empresas de Servicios. Son aquellas empresas que se crean con la finalidad de proveer al cliente de un servicio, es decir, de una actividad intangible que tiene como fin la satisfacción de una necesidad concreta de un individuo. Esto implica que las empresas de servicios cuentan con un alto nivel de especialización en su rama o actividad. Aunque existen excepciones o incluso ejemplos de empresas que ofrecen tanto servicios como productos tangibles, por lo general se centran en dar respuesta a una sola necesidad entre su público.
  18. 18. CLASIFICACIÓN. DE ACUERDO A SU ACTIVIDAD ECONÓMICA Las empresas de servicios tienen características únicas que las define y diferencia entre sí. En cualquier caso, existen cuatro atributos clave de este tipo de negocios. Son los siguientes: 1. Intangibles. A diferencia de los productos, la mayoría de los servicios no se pueden experimentar ni consumir hasta que se realiza el contrato y esto puede suponer un reto para los negocios de este tipo, ya que los clientes pueden sentir que deben tomar una decisión de compra sin la información adecuada.
  19. 19. CLASIFICACIÓN. DE ACUERDO A SU ACTIVIDAD ECONÓMICA 2. Inseparables. Los productos pueden producirse por partes e incluso en diferentes localizaciones, sin embargo, los servicios son únicos porque generalmente se brindan y se consumen al mismo tiempo en la misma ubicación.
  20. 20. CLASIFICACIÓN. DE ACUERDO A SU ACTIVIDAD ECONÓMICA 3. Efímeros. Los servicios, a menudo son perecederos, lo que significa que la capacidad no utilizada no se puede almacenar para su uso o venta en el futuro. Por ejemplo, un restaurante podría estar lleno una noche y medio vacío el siguiente. Si el restaurante funciona con un modelo de personal inflexible, los gastos serán, a pesar de todo, los mismos en ambos casos.
  21. 21. CLASIFICACIÓN. DE ACUERDO A SU ACTIVIDAD ECONÓMICA 4. Variables. Los productos manufacturados tienden a basarse en procesos automatizados y procedimientos de garantía de calidad que resultan en un producto consistente. Sin embargo, la calidad de un servicio puede variar según muchos factores, incluido quién lo proporciona, dónde se proporciona, cuándo se proporciona y cómo se proporciona. Cuanto más dependa un negocio de los seres humanos para proporcionar servicios, más susceptible será a la variabilidad.
  22. 22. CONCLUSIONES Las empresas responden a un sinfín de clasificaciones, entre las que se encuentran según su organización, donde la empresa se caracteriza por sociedades mercantiles cuyas obligaciones sociales están garantizadas o no por un capital determinado, otra donde los socios solidarios responden ilimitadamente por las deudas sociales y participan o no en la gestión de la sociedad. También se tiene una clasificación que responde a su actividad económica y estas pueden ser industriales, comerciales y de servicio.
  23. 23. AMBIENTE VIRTUAL DE APRENDIZAJE UNIDAD CURRICULAR. ORGANIZACIÓN Y SISTEMAS (230-1723) anacedeno@udo.edu.ve Dirección: Carúpano Sucre

×