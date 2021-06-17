Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
UNIDAD I ADMINISTRACIÓN DE EMPRESAS
Objetivos Específicos 1. Definir los conceptos básicos de Empresa y Administración de Empresas. 2. Identificar los diferen...
Contenido 1.1 La Empresa: concepto, característica, elementos que la forman, importancia, obligaciones, funciones. 1.2 Áre...
Contenido Anónima, y Sociedad de Responsabilidad Limitada): conceptos, características y diferencias. 1.4.2De acuerdo a su...
Contenido 1.7Normas vigentes para la constitución de una empresa. Cooperativismo. 1.8 Administración de Empresas. Definici...
AMBIENTE VIRTUAL DE APRENDIZAJE UNIDAD CURRICULAR. ORGANIZACIÓN Y SISTEMAS (230-1723) anacedeno@udo.edu.ve Dirección: Carú...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
37 views
Jun. 17, 2021

Contenido de la Unidad I

Contenido de la Unidad I de la UC Organización y Sistemas

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
No One Succeeds Alone: Learn Everything You Can from Everyone You Can Robert Reffkin
(5/5)
Free
Happiness Becomes You: A Guide to Changing Your Life for Good Tina Turner
(5/5)
Free
Keep Moving: Notes on Loss, Creativity, and Change Maggie Smith
(4/5)
Free
Rude: Stop Being Nice and Start Being Bold Rebecca Reid
(4.5/5)
Free
Group: How One Therapist and a Circle of Strangers Saved My Life Christie Tate
(4/5)
Free
Think Like a Monk: Train Your Mind for Peace and Purpose Every Day Jay Shetty
(4.5/5)
Free
Dry: A Memoir Augusten Burroughs
(4.5/5)
Free
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People Personal Workbook Stephen R. Covey
(4/5)
Free
Girl, Stop Apologizing: A Shame-Free Plan for Embracing and Achieving Your Goals Rachel Hollis
(3.5/5)
Free
Maybe You Should Talk to Someone: A Therapist, HER Therapist, and Our Lives Revealed Lori Gottlieb
(4.5/5)
Free
Girl, Wash Your Face: Stop Believing the Lies About Who You Are so You Can Become Who You Were Meant to Be Rachel Hollis
(3.5/5)
Free
Never Split the Difference: Negotiating As If Your Life Depended On It Chris Voss
(4.5/5)
Free
Boundaries Updated and Expanded Edition: When to Say Yes, How to Say No To Take Control of Your Life Henry Cloud
(4/5)
Free
Present Over Perfect: Leaving Behind Frantic for a Simpler, More Soulful Way of Living Shauna Niequist
(4.5/5)
Free
52 Small Changes for the Mind: Improve Memory * Minimize Stress * Increase Productivity * Boost Happiness Brett Blumenthal
(3/5)
Free
Creative, Inc.: The Ultimate Guide to Running a Successful Freelance Business Joy Deangdeelert Cho
(3.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The Art of Stopping: How to Be Still When You Have to Keep Going David Kundtz
(4/5)
Free
Laundry Love: Finding Joy in a Common Chore Patric Richardson
(4.5/5)
Free
Dedicated: The Case for Commitment in an Age of Infinite Browsing Pete Davis
(4.5/5)
Free
Live Free: Exceed Your Highest Expectations DeVon Franklin
(5/5)
Free
Goodbye, Again: Essays, Reflections, and Illustrations Jonny Sun
(4.5/5)
Free
The Pillars of Self-Love D'Yonna Riley
(4.5/5)
Free
Influence, New and Expanded: The Psychology of Persuasion Robert B. Cialdini
(5/5)
Free
High Conflict: Why We Get Trapped and How We Get Out Amanda Ripley
(4.5/5)
Free
Let's Talk About Hard Things Anna Sale
(4/5)
Free
What Happened To You?: Conversations on Trauma, Resilience, and Healing Oprah Winfrey
(5/5)
Free
Life Is a 4-Letter Word: Laughing and Learning Through 40 Life Lessons David A. Levy
(4.5/5)
Free
The Uncertain Sea: Fear is everywhere. Embrace it. Bonnie Tsui
(4/5)
Free
Enough About Me: The Unexpected Power of Selflessness Richard Lui
(4.5/5)
Free
Quiet Your Inner Critic: Overcoming Imposter Syndrome to Get Gutsy and Play Bigger Becky Mollenkamp ACC
(4/5)
Free
No Pain, No Gaines: The Good Stuff Doesn't Come Easy Chip Gaines
(4.5/5)
Free
Your Goal Guide: A Roadmap for Setting, Planning and Achieving Your Goals Debra Eckerling
(4/5)
Free
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Contenido de la Unidad I

  1. 1. UNIDAD I ADMINISTRACIÓN DE EMPRESAS
  2. 2. Objetivos Específicos 1. Definir los conceptos básicos de Empresa y Administración de Empresas. 2. Identificar los diferentes tipos de Empresas de acuerdo a su conformación. 3. Describir las funciones de la Administración como parte fundamental de la organización.
  3. 3. Contenido 1.1 La Empresa: concepto, característica, elementos que la forman, importancia, obligaciones, funciones. 1.2 Áreas Básicas: (administración financiera, de ventas, de personal, de la producción, sistemas): definición, objetivos, relaciones entre ellas. 1.3 Tipos (Pública y Privada): conceptos, características y diferencias. 1.4 Clasificación: 1.4.1 De acuerdo a su organización (Compañía Anónima, Sociedad
  4. 4. Contenido Anónima, y Sociedad de Responsabilidad Limitada): conceptos, características y diferencias. 1.4.2De acuerdo a su actividad económica (Mercantiles o Comerciales, Industriales o Manufactureras, y de Servicio): conceptos, características y diferencias. 1.5 Las Microempresas en Venezuela. 1.6 La empresa y su medio ambiente.
  5. 5. Contenido 1.7Normas vigentes para la constitución de una empresa. Cooperativismo. 1.8 Administración de Empresas. Definición y su naturaleza. 1.8.2La administración como parte fundamental de la organización empresarial. 1.8.3 Funciones de la administración. 1.8.4 Conceptos de productividad, eficiencia y eficacia.
  6. 6. AMBIENTE VIRTUAL DE APRENDIZAJE UNIDAD CURRICULAR. ORGANIZACIÓN Y SISTEMAS (230-1723) anacedeno@udo.edu.ve Dirección: Carúpano Sucre

×