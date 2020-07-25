Ppt tec. enfermeria.

Successfully reported this slideshow.
técnico superior en enfermería historia de la carrera, concepto de técnico en enfermería, sus funciones, oportunidades laborales y sus cualidades

  1. 1. Ana Carvajal Centro Tecnológico de Panamá
  2. 2. El hombre primitivo creía en lo sobrenatural, todo tenia vida para él; en consecuencia la respuesta a sus males la tenia la naturaleza. Su observación no fue suficiente e inicia búsqueda para sanar sus enfermedades, que son consideradas sobrenaturales; de allí surge la combinación de prácticas ocultas y empíricas.
  3. 3. Entre los años 1500 y 1860, existía la idea que la enfermería era una ocupación predominantemente religiosa, por lo que su progreso científico se consideraba innecesario. La enfermería es conocida como la más antigua de las artes y la más moderna de las profesiones. Ha sido una profesión de lucha permanente de trabajo abnegado y humanitario.
  4. 4. El técnico de enfermería es un técnico de nivel superior capacitado para integrar equipos de salud, colaborando con los profesionales del área en la ejecución de procedimientos básicos de enfermería y en la atención humanitaria del individuo, la familia y la comunidad.
  5. 5. Los técnicos en enfermería, bajo la dependencia del/la enfermera/o deben realizar las actividades y tareas correspondientes a su nivel de responsabilidad; las cuales van a variar de acuerdo a la institución en que laboren y el tipo de atención que se brinde.
  6. 6. valora y monitorea los signos vitales al paciente, como parte de la atención directa, comunicando y registrando oportunamente alteraciones relacionadas con su estado de salud.
  7. 7. Un Técnico en Enfermería General ofrece las competencias profesionales que le permiten aplicar medidas preventivas, cuidados de baja y mediana complejidad, así como en procedimientos médico quirúrgicos, y en el cuidado de la mujer en edad reproductiva, niño y adulto mayor, aplicando las normas oficiales establecidas.
  8. 8. Realizar tareas menores de enfermería relacionadas con la satisfacción de necesidades físicas, emocionales, sociales y espirituales del paciente en procesos de salud o enfermedad, supervisados por la enfermera. Tomar las medidas antropométricas y signos vitales a los pacientes e informar a la enfermera/o.
  9. 9. Medidas antropométricas Signos vitales
  10. 10. Preparar el área quirúrgica de los pacientes que serán sometidos a cirugía. Realizar el arreglo de cama y unidad de los pacientes.
  11. 11. Confección de apósitos, gasas y otro material. Mantener en orden el área de recuento y ropa.
  12. 12. Asistir a la enfermera/o y al medico en tratamientos, curaciones y procedimientos especiales.
  13. 13. Dar guía y orientación al paciente, cliente, familia y comunidad acorde con los programas de salud establecidos, bajo la supervisión de la enfermera profesional.
  14. 14.  Cumplir los principios de asepsia, antisepsia y normas de bioseguridad, según los contextos de desempeño.  Cumplir de los principios éticos y legales.
  15. 15.  Realización de la higiene corporal del paciente encamado. Ayudar a los pacientes a alimentarse y a evacuar.
  16. 16. Empatía Discreción comunicativo
  17. 17. Seriedad AmabilidadDisciplinado
  18. 18. El Técnico en Enfermería se puede desempeñar en hospitales, hospitales clínicos, clínicas privadas, centros de salud familiar, centros de diálisis, laboratorios, tomas de muestras, centros privados de atención, servicios de urgencias, unidades de rescate, postas rurales y cuidados de la tercera edad.

