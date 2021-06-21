Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Tecnología en la educación Ana Belén Cano Módulo: Informática aplicada a la educación UAA- 2021
INTRODUCCIÓN A LA TECNOLOGÍA EN LA EDUCACIÓN
ETAPAS DEL USO DE LA TECNOLOGÍA EN LA EDUCACIÓN PROGRAMACIÓN REPETICIÓN Y PRÁCTICA ENTRENAMIENTO BASADO EN COMPUTADORA E-L...
LA ENSEÑANZA DEL USO DE LAS PROPIAS TECNOLOGÍAS
SE REFIERE A LA ENSEÑANZA DEL USO DE LA PROPIA TECNOLOGÍA, COMO USARLA Y COMO APROVECHAR TODAS LAS CARACTERÍSTICAS QUE NOS...
LAS TECNOLOGÍAS COMO HERRAMIENTAS DE APRENDIZAJE LA TECNOLOGÍA ES UN MEDIO QUE SE PONE AL ALCANCE DE LOS DOCENTES Y ESTUDI...
ADAPTACIÓN DEL SISTEMA EDUCATIVO A LA REALIDAD TECNOLÓGICA
SI SE ENTIENDE EL TÉRMINO EDUCACIÓN, SUGIERE UNA SERIE DE PROCESOS DE SOCIALIZACIÓN DEL INDIVIDUO AL FIN DE QUE EL HOMBRE ...
RESUMEN Con la digitalización llega la escritura electrónica, que se caracteriza por ser una representación leve de los da...
BIBLIOGRAFÍA Mujica, R. (2019). La tecnología en la educación. Revista Tecnológica-Educativa Docentes 2.0, 4(4), 4–7. http...
Tecnologia en la_educacion
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
50 views
Jun. 21, 2021

Tecnologia en la_educacion

Introducción a los primeros pasos para el usos de la tecnología en el proceso de aprendizaje

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
No One Succeeds Alone: Learn Everything You Can from Everyone You Can Robert Reffkin
(5/5)
Free
Group: How One Therapist and a Circle of Strangers Saved My Life Christie Tate
(4/5)
Free
Happiness Becomes You: A Guide to Changing Your Life for Good Tina Turner
(5/5)
Free
Keep Moving: Notes on Loss, Creativity, and Change Maggie Smith
(4/5)
Free
Rude: Stop Being Nice and Start Being Bold Rebecca Reid
(4.5/5)
Free
Think Like a Monk: Train Your Mind for Peace and Purpose Every Day Jay Shetty
(4.5/5)
Free
Anxious for Nothing: Finding Calm in a Chaotic World Max Lucado
(4.5/5)
Free
The Secret Rhonda Byrne
(4/5)
Free
Present Over Perfect: Leaving Behind Frantic for a Simpler, More Soulful Way of Living Shauna Niequist
(4.5/5)
Free
52 Small Changes for the Mind: Improve Memory * Minimize Stress * Increase Productivity * Boost Happiness Brett Blumenthal
(3/5)
Free
Creative, Inc.: The Ultimate Guide to Running a Successful Freelance Business Joy Deangdeelert Cho
(3.5/5)
Free
How May I Serve Karen Mathews
(3.5/5)
Free
The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life Mark Manson
(4.5/5)
Free
Decluttering at the Speed of Life: Winning Your Never-Ending Battle with Stuff Dana K. White
(4.5/5)
Free
Maybe You Should Talk to Someone: A Therapist, HER Therapist, and Our Lives Revealed Lori Gottlieb
(4.5/5)
Free
Girl, Wash Your Face: Stop Believing the Lies About Who You Are so You Can Become Who You Were Meant to Be Rachel Hollis
(3.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Goodbye, Again: Essays, Reflections, and Illustrations Jonny Sun
(4.5/5)
Free
The Pillars of Self-Love D'Yonna Riley
(4.5/5)
Free
Live Your Life: My Story of Loving and Losing Nick Cordero Amanda Kloots
(5/5)
Free
Checking In: How Getting Real about Depression Saved My Life---and Can Save Yours Michelle Williams
(4.5/5)
Free
The Full Spirit Workout: A 10-Step System to Shed Your Self-Doubt, Strengthen Your Spiritual Core, and Create a Fun & Fulfilling Life Kate Eckman
(2.5/5)
Free
The Art of Stopping: How to Be Still When You Have to Keep Going David Kundtz
(4/5)
Free
Laundry Love: Finding Joy in a Common Chore Patric Richardson
(4.5/5)
Free
Dedicated: The Case for Commitment in an Age of Infinite Browsing Pete Davis
(4.5/5)
Free
The Awe Factor: How a Little Bit of Wonder Can Make a Big Difference in Your Life Allen Klein
(4.5/5)
Free
Single On Purpose: Redefine Everything. Find Yourself First. John Kim
(5/5)
Free
Keep Sharp: How to Build a Better Brain at Any Age Sanjay Gupta
(4.5/5)
Free
Average Expectations: Lessons in Lowering the Bar Shep Rose
(4/5)
Free
Your Goal Guide: A Roadmap for Setting, Planning and Achieving Your Goals Debra Eckerling
(4/5)
Free
The Power of Voice: A Guide to Making Yourself Heard Denise Woods
(5/5)
Free
Create: Tools from Seriously Talented People to Unleash Your Creative Life Marc Silber
(4.5/5)
Free
Quiet Your Inner Critic: Overcoming Imposter Syndrome to Get Gutsy and Play Bigger Becky Mollenkamp ACC
(4/5)
Free
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Tecnologia en la_educacion

  1. 1. Tecnología en la educación Ana Belén Cano Módulo: Informática aplicada a la educación UAA- 2021
  2. 2. INTRODUCCIÓN A LA TECNOLOGÍA EN LA EDUCACIÓN
  3. 3. ETAPAS DEL USO DE LA TECNOLOGÍA EN LA EDUCACIÓN PROGRAMACIÓN REPETICIÓN Y PRÁCTICA ENTRENAMIENTO BASADO EN COMPUTADORA E-LEARNING M-LEARNING MIX LEARNING SOFWARE SOCIAL ENTRENAMIENTO BASADO EN INTERNET
  4. 4. LA ENSEÑANZA DEL USO DE LAS PROPIAS TECNOLOGÍAS
  5. 5. SE REFIERE A LA ENSEÑANZA DEL USO DE LA PROPIA TECNOLOGÍA, COMO USARLA Y COMO APROVECHAR TODAS LAS CARACTERÍSTICAS QUE NOS OFRECE
  6. 6. LAS TECNOLOGÍAS COMO HERRAMIENTAS DE APRENDIZAJE LA TECNOLOGÍA ES UN MEDIO QUE SE PONE AL ALCANCE DE LOS DOCENTES Y ESTUDIANTES SU USO FACILITA Y HACE MÁS TANGIBLE EL ENTENDIMIENTO DE DIVERSAS ÁREAS
  7. 7. ADAPTACIÓN DEL SISTEMA EDUCATIVO A LA REALIDAD TECNOLÓGICA
  8. 8. SI SE ENTIENDE EL TÉRMINO EDUCACIÓN, SUGIERE UNA SERIE DE PROCESOS DE SOCIALIZACIÓN DEL INDIVIDUO AL FIN DE QUE EL HOMBRE ESTÉ EN EQUILIBRIO CON SU SOCIEDAD
  9. 9. RESUMEN Con la digitalización llega la escritura electrónica, que se caracteriza por ser una representación leve de los datos. Con ella se da el inicio de la era digital, obteniendo capacidades de transmisión de información con mayor flexibilidad, rapidez y economía.
  10. 10. BIBLIOGRAFÍA Mujica, R. (2019). La tecnología en la educación. Revista Tecnológica-Educativa Docentes 2.0, 4(4), 4–7. https://ojs.docentes20.com/in dex.php/revista- docentes20/article/view/5

×