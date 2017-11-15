Mireia Belmonte Aroa Varela
Biography Mireia Belmonte Garc�a (Badalona, Barcelona, 10 November 1990) is a Spanish Olympic, world and European champion...
Why I admire her? I admire her because she is the only Spanish woman to win very medals, for her sacrifice to swim very fa...
http://www.wordreference.com/ https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mireia_Belmonte https://www.google.es/search?q=mireia+belmonte...
