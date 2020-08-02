Photos for inspections

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Welcome to Amyra Property Services LLP Training Course 2: Photos
Photographs must be submitted through the correct app They must be clear and taken from the best angle to allow our client...
Exterior • Front • R Side • L Side • Back • Street Scene • Street Sign • Address # • 3 Occupancy Supporting • Volt Stick •...
No Contact – (9 photos) • Front of house • Both sides of house • Street Sign • Address # • Street Scene • 3 Occupancy Supp...
External- (10 photos) • Front of house • Both sides of house • Back of house • Street Scene • Street Sign • 3 Occupancy or...
Door Hanger Before Putting In Envelope Photo Door Hanger in Envelope With CONFIDENTIAL on it Door Hanger on Door External ...
Types of Unacceptable Photos Photos not accepted by our clients include ones: • Taken from the inside of a car or show any...
Lights turned on (Exterior light, doorbell light, porch light, etc.) Trash cans set out along with everyone else’s trash c...
Posting A Vacancy Notice If you find a property to be vacant and it has a notice posted, post a new one with the date and ...
Lets Look At Some Examples We will pretend we have a NC Order Street Sign Address # Street View Front of house Side of hou...
We still need the photos of the front and sides of home, the street sign, address #, and street view that we just saw, but...
Now for for big one. Interior Inspections. These take a little bit longer, so remember to allow extra time for yourself. L...
Cont. Continue on next page Living room basement bedroom bathroom water heater closet breaker box stairwell Note: You will...
Notice the difference between a regular outlet and a GFCI outlet. They will want evidence of GFCI outlets in bathroom or k...
Congratulations! You have Completed The Amyra Property Services LLP Training Courses! If you have any questions or would l...
Amyra Training Course 2!

  Congratulations! You have Completed The Amyra Property Services LLP Training Courses! If you have any questions or would like to see something in a training slideshow, send us an email

