6. production reflection (factual)

F A C T U A L P R O D U C T I O N R E F L E C T I O NA M Y W A T S O N
P R O C E S S : F I L M I N G As part of my factual work, I wanted to make a web series video about the basics of autism a...
P R O C E S S : C O L L E C T I N G M U S I C A N D E X T R A C L I P S After clips were recorded, it was time to find som...
P R O C E S S : E D I T I N G P A R T 1 ; S P E E D O F C L I P After collecting what I needed, it was time to start editi...
P R O C E S S : E D I T I N G P A R T 2 ; O V E R L A P P I N G A U D I O Next part of editing was to give the audio some ...
P R O C E S S : U P L O A D T O W E B Finally, it was time to upload the video onto the website. I started off by clicking...
