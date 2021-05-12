2021 MER Mandatory Meeting

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
2021 Meeting
Introductions • Band Director- Susie Marin Susie.Marin@cjuhsd.net • Percussion Coordinator- Bryan Nungaray Banmusic86@gmai...
Marching Eagle Regiment • Winds • Percussion • Color Guard ONE Regiment!
Beat Etiwanda • A year to rebuild and come back stronger! • We will build on our strengths and traditions • Our experience...
MER Class • No Zero Period • Students will be enrolled in 7th period class • Students will continue to receive A-G Electiv...
Other Courses PERCUSSION & COLOR GUARD • 6th Period JAZZ ENSEMBLES • Jazz II- 2nd Period • Jazz I- 3rd Period CONCERT BAND...
What to expect next season Practice schedule School starts at 8:30am & ends at 3:30pm Schedule is designed to give student...
Summer Schedule June Dates MER Winds Practice Monday 6/7 & 6/14 3:30-7:00pm Thurs-Sat 6/24 (2:00-8:00pm)-6/26(11:30a-8:30p...
MER Camp Band, Guard & Percussion July 19-23, 11:30-8:30 July 26-30, 11:30-8:30 Show & Tell Performance 7/31
Be Prepared • Dress Code- black bottoms & white top workout clothes • tennis shoes • Water Jug • Hat & sunglasses • Sunblo...
Competitions • Parent Preview @ EHS Oct. 9 • Rowland Field Tournament Oct. 16 • Chaffey Competition Oct. 23 • Chino Compet...
Football Games • Friday, Aug. 27, Pep Band Only • Friday Sept. 10, Full Performance • Friday, Sept. 17, Homecoming • Frida...
MER Clothing (not included in donation) • Spirit Shirt (included in Donation) • Warm Up Jacket* • Warm up pants • Bag • Co...
Marching Band Uniform Shako & Plum Gauntlet Shoes
Color Guard Uniforms • Costume- In theme of show, included in donation • Spirit Uniform- in school colors, belongs to scho...
Items to Order Not included in Fair Share Show Shirt Bag Warm ups Under Armor Shoes Gloves (winds)
Funding Limited School Budget School provides for in class experience- Mrs. Marin and band room ONLY EAGLE II EAGLE I
Fair Share Donation Pledge funds… • Coaches • Competition Entry Fees • Uniforms • Trailers & Drivers • Props • Show Design...
Fair Share Donation It’s tax deductible! • This is the requested Donation Pledge per member of the MER • Ways to help reac...
Budget Ratification MER GUARD DRUMLINE SPRING TOTAL REVENUE Fair Share Contributions 187,000.00 $ 29,751.00 $ 73,625.00 $ ...
Fair-share Donation Pledge Schedule $1,100 $1,200 PAYMENT # AMOUNT DUE DATE PAYMENT # AMOUNT DUE DATE 1 $250 May 11, 2021 ...
Parent Involvement • Boosters- You are one! • Help with chaperoning • Building stage sets • Loading equipment/ help on fie...
Volunteer Form Sign Up to get started!! https://forms.gle/t7mbGnrzcF8qZS9QA
Expectations Students • Attend all practices and performance • Commit to EXCELLENCE! • Communicate with Band Director, Sta...
Staying Informed • Website! www.Etiwandabands.com • Band App • Parent link https://band.us/n/a2a458X9PeY9s • Student link ...
Board Ratification • President: PaolaYanez • Secretary: Julie Seiker • Treasurers: Rene Doud/ Dense Nelson • VP of Chapero...
Vote on Ratification of Board & Budget https://forms.gle/ikuvHGfSsK3sYNp46
Next • MER Workshop 5/13-5/15 • Thurs & Friday 3:15-6:00pm • Saturday 9:00am-2:30pm (lunch 11:30pm, not provided) • Comple...
Thank you! It’s going to be a great year!
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
41 views
May. 12, 2021

2021 MER Mandatory Meeting

Important information for the 2021 MER season.

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

2021 MER Mandatory Meeting

  1. 1. 2021 Meeting
  2. 2. Introductions • Band Director- Susie Marin Susie.Marin@cjuhsd.net • Percussion Coordinator- Bryan Nungaray Banmusic86@gmail.com • Color Guard Coordinator -Robert Rodriguez rodriguezr87@icloud.com • Booster President- PaolaYanez EHSBCG.President@Gmail.com Bryan Robert Marin Paola
  3. 3. Marching Eagle Regiment • Winds • Percussion • Color Guard ONE Regiment!
  4. 4. Beat Etiwanda • A year to rebuild and come back stronger! • We will build on our strengths and traditions • Our experienced members and parents will lead the way and guide our new members • We welcome our new members to the MER Family
  5. 5. MER Class • No Zero Period • Students will be enrolled in 7th period class • Students will continue to receive A-G Elective/ Fine Arts Credit • It is a class • Attendance will be taken
  6. 6. Other Courses PERCUSSION & COLOR GUARD • 6th Period JAZZ ENSEMBLES • Jazz II- 2nd Period • Jazz I- 3rd Period CONCERT BAND– 4th Period 2nd Semester Bands will be zero period
  7. 7. What to expect next season Practice schedule School starts at 8:30am & ends at 3:30pm Schedule is designed to give students more time for study and remediation courses • No zero periods • Mondays 4:00-7:00pm • Wednesdays 5:00-8:00pm • Fridays 7:30-9:00am (late starts) • Alternating Fridays 4:00-7:00pm • 2 Saturdays per month
  8. 8. Summer Schedule June Dates MER Winds Practice Monday 6/7 & 6/14 3:30-7:00pm Thurs-Sat 6/24 (2:00-8:00pm)-6/26(11:30a-8:30p) Percussion Rehearsals: Mondays & Fridays 3:30-6:30pm Color Guard Rehearsals: New member rehearsals May 17, 24, 2:00-5:00pm Color Guard Camp June 10, 11 (2:00-6:00pm) & 12, 9:00am-3:00pm
  9. 9. MER Camp Band, Guard & Percussion July 19-23, 11:30-8:30 July 26-30, 11:30-8:30 Show & Tell Performance 7/31
  10. 10. Be Prepared • Dress Code- black bottoms & white top workout clothes • tennis shoes • Water Jug • Hat & sunglasses • Sunblock • Mask
  11. 11. Competitions • Parent Preview @ EHS Oct. 9 • Rowland Field Tournament Oct. 16 • Chaffey Competition Oct. 23 • Chino Competition Nov. 6 • Ramona Competition Nov. 13 • Founders Day Parade- pending • Championships Nov. 20
  12. 12. Football Games • Friday, Aug. 27, Pep Band Only • Friday Sept. 10, Full Performance • Friday, Sept. 17, Homecoming • Friday, Oct. 15, Middle School Night • Friday, Oct. 29, Senior Night
  13. 13. MER Clothing (not included in donation) • Spirit Shirt (included in Donation) • Warm Up Jacket* • Warm up pants • Bag • Compression Shorts (purchase on own) • Under Armor/ Leotard* • Marching Shoes* • Gloves* (winds only) * Required
  14. 14. Marching Band Uniform Shako & Plum Gauntlet Shoes
  15. 15. Color Guard Uniforms • Costume- In theme of show, included in donation • Spirit Uniform- in school colors, belongs to school, like marching band uniform.
  16. 16. Items to Order Not included in Fair Share Show Shirt Bag Warm ups Under Armor Shoes Gloves (winds)
  17. 17. Funding Limited School Budget School provides for in class experience- Mrs. Marin and band room ONLY EAGLE II EAGLE I
  18. 18. Fair Share Donation Pledge funds… • Coaches • Competition Entry Fees • Uniforms • Trailers & Drivers • Props • Show Design & Music • Repairs & Equipment • Transportation
  19. 19. Fair Share Donation It’s tax deductible! • This is the requested Donation Pledge per member of the MER • Ways to help reach donation goals • Sponsor Letter • Individual Fundraisers- Candy Bars, Pasta • Ask family and friends!
  20. 20. Budget Ratification MER GUARD DRUMLINE SPRING TOTAL REVENUE Fair Share Contributions 187,000.00 $ 29,751.00 $ 73,625.00 $ 18,400.00 $ 308,776.00 $ Fundraisers 33,500.00 $ 5,350.00 $ 11,000.00 $ 5,500.00 $ 55,350.00 $ 220,500.00 $ 35,101.00 $ 84,625.00 $ 23,900.00 $ 364,126.00 $ EXPENSES Band Camp 1,050.00 $ - $ - $ - $ 1,050.00 $ Design Budget 31,500.00 $ 4,000.00 $ 16,100.00 $ - $ 51,600.00 $ Entry Fees 2,525.00 $ 2,000.00 $ 1,500.00 $ 2,000.00 $ 8,025.00 $ Regiment Equipment 33,500.00 $ 3,100.00 $ 2,900.00 $ - $ 39,500.00 $ Fuel/Power Source 2,750.00 $ - $ 600.00 $ - $ 3,350.00 $ Misc( Uniforms, Awards, Intrument 40,975.00 $ 7,000.00 $ 20,500.00 $ - $ 68,475.00 $ Office Supplies 2,250.00 $ - $ - $ - $ 2,250.00 $ Props 7,500.00 $ 5,000.00 $ 7,500.00 $ - $ 20,000.00 $ Transportation 20,500.00 $ 500.00 $ 6,000.00 $ 3,000.00 $ 30,000.00 $ Salaries 104,000.00 $ 13,500.00 $ 35,750.00 $ 14,400.00 $ 167,650.00 $ 246,550.00 $ 35,100.00 $ 90,600.00 $ 19,400.00 $ 391,650.00 $ TOTAL REVENUE 220,500.00 $ 35,101.00 $ 84,625.00 $ 23,900.00 $ 364,126.00 $ TOTAL EXPENSES 246,550.00 $ 35,100 $ 90,600.00 $ 19,400.00 $ 391,650.00 $ BALANCE (26,050.00) $ 1.00 $ (5,975.00) $ 4,500.00 $ (27,524.00) $ REVENUE/EXPENSE TOTAL REVENUE
  21. 21. Fair-share Donation Pledge Schedule $1,100 $1,200 PAYMENT # AMOUNT DUE DATE PAYMENT # AMOUNT DUE DATE 1 $250 May 11, 2021 1 $250 May 11, 2021 2 $250 June 11, 2021 2 $250 June 11, 2021 3 $250 July 11, 2021 3 $250 July 11, 2021 4 $175 August 11, 2021 4 $150 August 11, 2021 5 $175 September 11, 2021 5 $150 September 11, 2021 $1,100 6 $150 October 11, 2021 $1,200 EARLY BIRD DISCOUNT (Schedule A) REGULAR PAYMENT SCHEDULE (Schedule B) SIBLING DISCOUNTS TOTAL FAIR SHARE DONATION: TOTAL FAIR SHARE DONATION: If balance is zero by: September 7th Whenafamilyhasmorethan1 participatingmemberin MERasiblingdiscountisofferedasfollows: *Oncethe 1stsiblingispaidinfulla$100CREDITisapplied to the2ndsibling. *Ifa3rdsiblingisparticipatinga$150creditwillbeapplied oncethe2ndsiblingispaidin full.
  22. 22. Parent Involvement • Boosters- You are one! • Help with chaperoning • Building stage sets • Loading equipment/ help on field • Feeding students • Fundraising! • A Championship Band needs a Championships Booster Program! • Your kid needs you!...still…whether they admit it or not!
  23. 23. Volunteer Form Sign Up to get started!! https://forms.gle/t7mbGnrzcF8qZS9QA
  24. 24. Expectations Students • Attend all practices and performance • Commit to EXCELLENCE! • Communicate with Band Director, Staff, and Section Leader. • Be proactive and informed of all events. • Be POSITIVE, work well with others. • Respect the Uniform, Equipment, Classroom, and each other. • Have FUN! Parents • Volunteer at 5 events- fundraisers, building props, chaperoning, food donations, loading truck, uniforms etc... • Follow through with donation pledge • Be proactive and informed of all events • Communicate, communicate!
  25. 25. Staying Informed • Website! www.Etiwandabands.com • Band App • Parent link https://band.us/n/a2a458X9PeY9s • Student link https://band.us/n/aaa754XfP8zef • Canvas • Facebook page • https://www.facebook.com/groups/815267515162730/ • Email your director! Susie.Marin@cjuhsd.net • Talk with your student!
  26. 26. Board Ratification • President: PaolaYanez • Secretary: Julie Seiker • Treasurers: Rene Doud/ Dense Nelson • VP of Chaperones: Kathy Magana • VP of Operations/Logistics: Gabe Magana • VP of Clothing: Debbie Hernandez/ Adriana Magdeleno • VP of ColorGuard: Lulu Lopes Chairpersons: Meylin Parrales Rebecca Neri
  27. 27. Vote on Ratification of Board & Budget https://forms.gle/ikuvHGfSsK3sYNp46
  28. 28. Next • MER Workshop 5/13-5/15 • Thurs & Friday 3:15-6:00pm • Saturday 9:00am-2:30pm (lunch 11:30pm, not provided) • Complete Registration Forms • Print/ sign - Turn in on Friday 5/14 https://etiwandabandforms.com/?code=2BFE62DB • Dedication Contracts • Make deposit online, credit card, or check- at payment table • New Member Orientation • For current 9th graders and incoming 8th graders & parent • Friday at 6:00pm- in person in the quad
  29. 29. Thank you! It’s going to be a great year!

×