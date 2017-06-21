Aula 6 Assuntos extras! Prof. Samylla Sales – Bacharela em Ciências Contábeis pela UEPB
Substituição tributária  Ou ST, é o regime pelo qual a responsabilidade pelo ICMS devido em relação às operações ou prest...
 Assim temos na legislação 2 modalidades de contribuintes:  1) Contribuinte Substituto: é aquele eleito para efetuar a r...
 A adoção do regime de substituição tributária em operações interestaduais dependerá de acordo específico celebrado pelos...
 Logo o cálculo é feito por fora.
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Aula 6

12 views

Published on

Aula sobre substituição tributária de forma extremamente resumida.

Published in: Economy & Finance
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
12
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
3
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Aula 6

  1. 1. Aula 6 Assuntos extras! Prof. Samylla Sales – Bacharela em Ciências Contábeis pela UEPB
  2. 2. Substituição tributária  Ou ST, é o regime pelo qual a responsabilidade pelo ICMS devido em relação às operações ou prestações de serviços é atribuída a outro contribuinte.
  3. 3.  Assim temos na legislação 2 modalidades de contribuintes:  1) Contribuinte Substituto: é aquele eleito para efetuar a retenção e/ou recolhimento do ICMS;  2) Contribuinte Substituído: é aquele que, nas operações ou prestações antecedentes ou concomitantes é beneficiado pelo diferimento do imposto e nas operações ou prestações subsequentes sofre a retenção.
  4. 4.  A adoção do regime de substituição tributária em operações interestaduais dependerá de acordo específico celebrado pelos Estados interessados.  O contribuinte substituto para cálculo e recolhimento do ICMS da substituição tributária observará as normas da legislação da unidade da Federação de destino da mercadoria.
  5. 5.  Logo o cálculo é feito por fora.

×