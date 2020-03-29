Successfully reported this slideshow.
4 TIP MENCURI MARKAH DALAM UJIAN MATEMATIK UPSR (KERTAS 2). Hari ni aku nak kongsikan cara untuk mencuri markah dalam kert...
Jika murid dapat memahami konteks soalan, murid akan dapat memilih operasiyang betul. Secara tak langsung, untuk soalan ya...
Pendekatan Pentadbir Ini Membuatkan Guru Selesa Dicerap Apr 6, 2018 | info | 0 comments Pencerapan PdPc merupakan salah sa...
Walaubagaimanapun guru hendaklah sentiasa bersedia dan memastikan PdP dilaksanakan mengikut RPH yang telah dirancang dan b...
4 tip mencuri markah dalam ujian matematik upsr

UPSR

Published in: Education
4 tip mencuri markah dalam ujian matematik upsr

  1. 1. 4 TIP MENCURI MARKAH DALAM UJIAN MATEMATIK UPSR (KERTAS 2). Hari ni aku nak kongsikan cara untuk mencuri markah dalam kertas 2 Matematik UPSR.Ianya dibenarkan. Jangan risau. 1. Fahamkan arahan soalan. Kertas 2 bagi subjek Matematik UPSR biasanya akan hadir dengan 1 / 2 / 3 / 4 markah bagi satu-satu soalan. Jenis-jenis arahan. Nyatakan - 1 markah ke 2 markah Hitung - 2 markah ke 4 markah Bina - 2 markah ke 4 markah Lorekkan - 1 markah ke 3 markah Ini adalah antara arahan yang biasa digunakan dalam soalan Matematik. Nyatakan. Kebiasaannya tidak perlu jalan kira. Tuliskan sahaja dan biasanya soalan ini membawa 1 markah. Hitung. Pasti melibatkan pengiraan dan jalan kerja. Dengan adanya ayat matematik yang betul sekalipuan akan memberi satu markah kepada calon. Walaupun jawapannya salah. Serius. Ayat matematik yang betul akan diberikan markah walaupun jawapannyasalah. Bina. Calon perlu membina atau mencipta sesuatu. Contohnyabina jadual dan graf. Biasanya bentuk soalan begini membawa markah yang besar dari 2 markah ke 4 markah. Lorekkan. Arahan yang mudah. Calon hanya perlu melorekkan gambar rajah mengikut maklumat yang diberikan. Biasanya soalan begini membawa 1 markah ke 2 markah. 2. Fahamkan kehendak soalan. Siapa nama kamu? Hakim. Tapimasih ada juga murid yang memberikan nama ayah ataupun ibu mereka. Inilah perumpamaannya. Isunyaadalah murid tidak memahami kehendak soalan. Dimintakan pecahan yang mewakili kawasan tidak berlorek, tetapimurid memberikan jawapan bagi kawasan yang berlorek. Rugi! Calon tahu. Tapikecuaian menyebabkan mereka kehilangan markah. 3. Menghafal jadual penukaran unit. Jadual penukaran unit ini akan sangat membantu. Bukan sahaja mencuri markah dalam ujian, tapidapat menjimatkan masa. Betul. Subjek Matematik memerlukan jalan kira dan buktipengiraan. Contohnya, 1/2 jam = 30 minit. Adakah ianya memerlukan jalan kira? Tidak. Penanda beranggapan bahawa calon tahu akan perkaitannya. Maka, tidak ada sebarang masalah disini. 4. Memilih operasi yang betul Masalah besar calon adalah mereka tidak memahami konteks dan kehendak soalan.
  2. 2. Jika murid dapat memahami konteks soalan, murid akan dapat memilih operasiyang betul. Secara tak langsung, untuk soalan yang melibatkan 2 jalan kerja, sekurangnya calon dapat markah pada 1 jalan kerja. Terutamanyabuat calon yang lemah dan sederhana penguasaanya dalam matematik. Mudah kata, jika soalan KBAT itu membawa 4 markah, paling kurang calon boleh dapat sekurangnya 2 markah dengan mudah. Jangan hilang kesemuanya. Begitulah. Walaupun jawapannya akhirnya salah, tapiproses pengiraan dan jalan kerja akan membantu murid untuk mencuri markah. Tak apa. Mencuri yang ini memang tak salah. Tak berdosa. Macam sayacuri hati awak lah. 😋 #tipsmatematik #UPSR2019 Kertas 1 Matematik hanya diberi masa 1 jam tetapi mengandungi 40 soalan.Kebanyakan pelajar biasanya tak cukup masa untuk menyiapkan kesemua soalan tersebut. Punca pelajar tak mampu selesaikan kesemua soalan dalam masa yang ditetapkan ialah tak hafal sifir, tak hafal info penting seperti1/4 jam bersamaan 15 minit, 3/4 juta bersamaan 750 000 dll, tak mahir mencongak seperti750 - 120 = 630, hatta 18 ÷ 3 pun masih kena buat jalan kerja, dan juga tak tahu bezakan soalan mana yang boleh jimatkan masa. Ibubapa boleh kumpul semula kertas soalan anak, cari mana soalan yang boleh jimatkan masa dan minta anak fahamkan betul-betul. InsyaAllah, anak akan makin mahir dengan jenis soalan sepertiitu padamasa akan datang. Ini contoh yang saya ambil daripada Pra-Upsr Sarawak 2017. Ada soalan yang langsung tak perlu buat, ada soalan yang kena buat sedikit langkah kerja, dan ada soalan yang kena buat sebahagian jalan kerja. Pilihan jawapan amat main peranan. Lagi jauh beza untuk setiap pilihan jawapan, lagi mudah
  3. 3. Pendekatan Pentadbir Ini Membuatkan Guru Selesa Dicerap Apr 6, 2018 | info | 0 comments Pencerapan PdPc merupakan salah satu bentuk penilaian yang dilaksanakan di peringkat sekolah. Pencerapan biasanya dibuat oleh barisan pendadbir, SISC, Pegawai PPD/JPN dan ada juga dari kalangan guru berpengalaman yang dilantik oleh sekolah sebagai penilai. Biarpun sudah biasa mengajar berpuluh tahun, namun perasaan gementar ketika dicerap pasti ada. Mana taknya kita mengajar dan ada yang memerhatikan setiap gerak geri kita. Apatah lagi jika dicerap secara mengejut tanpa pemberitahuan atau makluman awal.
  4. 4. Walaubagaimanapun guru hendaklah sentiasa bersedia dan memastikan PdP dilaksanakan mengikut RPH yang telah dirancang dan berdasarkan Pembelajaran dan Pemudahcaraan Abad ke- 21. Namun begitu, satu kisah menarik yang dikongsikan oleh seorang Pentadbir ini berkenaan bagaimana beliau dapat membuat buat guru yang pada mulanya fobia dicerap, akhirnya gembira dan selesa bahkan kini meminta pula untuk dicerap. Berdasarkan kaedah yang dikongsikan beliau ini nampak lebih mesra dan tidak terlalu ‘ikut buku’, mungkin ada yang berpendapat cara ini salah, tidak ikut peraturan tidak ikut SPSK atau sebagainya. Namun sebagai orang yang berpengalaman memahami guru akan berasa tertekan, gementar, dan kurang selesa, sedangkan guru sebenarnya boleh mengajar dengan baik

