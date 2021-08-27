3. cells of the immune system

Successfully reported this slideshow.
CELLS OF THE IMMUNE SYSTEM PHYSIOLOGY: IMMUNO & HEME
WHITE BLOOD CELLS - SUMMARY
WHITE BLOOD CELLS - SUMMARY OVERVIEW ‣ White blood cells, also known as leukocytes, are immune cells that circulate in the...
WHITE BLOOD CELLS - SUMMARY OVERVIEW ‣ Neutrophils, eosinophils, and basophils are granulocytes since they have cytoplasmi...
WHITE BLOOD CELLS - SUMMARY NEUTROPHILS ‣ Neutrophils are granular leukocytes and develop from the myeloid cell lineage wi...
WHITE BLOOD CELLS - SUMMARY NEUTROPHILS ‣ Neutrophils are part of the innate immune system and are the first cells to arri...
WHITE BLOOD CELLS - SUMMARY NEUTROPHILS ‣ Bacterial infections, stress, cancers (e.g. leukaemia) and trauma can cause high...
WHITE BLOOD CELLS - SUMMARY MONOCYTES ‣ Monocytes belong to the myeloid cell line within the bone marrow ‣ They are primar...
WHITE BLOOD CELLS - SUMMARY MONOCYTES ‣ In some tissues, resident macrophages have specific names e.g. Kupffer cells in th...
WHITE BLOOD CELLS - SUMMARY EOSINOPHILS ‣ Eosinophils, named so because they histologically stain with eosin, are granular...
WHITE BLOOD CELLS - SUMMARY EOSINOPHILS ‣ Their granules contain molecules such as major basic protein (MBP), cationic pro...
WHITE BLOOD CELLS - SUMMARY BASOPHILS ‣ Basophils are granular leukocytes of myeloid lineage ‣ They are 14-16µm in diamete...
WHITE BLOOD CELLS - SUMMARY LYMPHOCYTES ‣ Lymphocytes are agranular leukocytes which form from the lymphoid cell line with...
WHITE BLOOD CELLS - SUMMARY NATURAL KILLER CELLS ‣ NK cells provide non-specific immunity against cells displaying foreign...
WHITE BLOOD CELLS - SUMMARY T CELLS ‣ T cells form in the bone marrow but mature in the thymus ‣ They are part of the adap...
WHITE BLOOD CELLS - SUMMARY B CELLS ‣ B cells form and mature in the bone marrow ‣ They are part of the adaptive immune sy...
WHITE BLOOD CELLS - SUMMARY REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ What shaped nucleus does a monocyte have? ‣ Kidney bean shaped ‣ Multi-lobe...
WHITE BLOOD CELLS - SUMMARY REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ What is the main treatment for eosinophilic esophagitis? ‣ IV steroids ‣ Le...
WHITE BLOOD CELLS - SUMMARY REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ What is the most abundant leucocyte within peripheral blood? ‣ Monocytes ‣ ...
WHITE BLOOD CELLS - SUMMARY REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of the following cells is involved in the adaptive immune response? ‣...
WHITE BLOOD CELLS - SUMMARY REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of the following leucocytes is NOT classed as a granulocyte? ‣ Neutro...
WHITE BLOOD CELLS - SUMMARY REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of the following cell types is responsible for linking the innate and...
T CELLS
T CELLS OVERVIEW ‣ T cells (also called T lymphocytes) are major components of the adaptive immune system ‣ Their roles in...
T CELLS PRODUCTION OF T CELLS ‣ T lymphocytes originate from hematopoietic stem cells within the bone marrow ‣ Some of the...
T CELLS PRODUCTION OF T CELLS ‣ Each T lymphocyte has a T cell receptor (TCR) which is specific to a particular antigen ‣ ...
T CELLS T CELL TYPES ‣ Naïve T lymphocytes are cells that have not yet encountered their specific antigen ‣ In peripheral ...
T CELLS T CELL TYPES ‣ T lymphocytes use co-receptors to bind to the MHC molecules ‣ Co-receptors can be either CD4 or CD8...
T CELLS CYTOTOXIC T CELLS ‣ Cytotoxic T lymphocytes kill their target cells primarily by releasing cytotoxic granules into...
T CELLS T HELPER LYMPHOCYTES ‣ T helper cells (Th) have a wide range of effector functions and can differentiate into many...
T CELLS MEMORY T CELLS ‣ Antigen-specific, long-lived memory T lymphocytes form following an infection ‣ Memory T lymphocy...
T CELLS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Where do T cells mature in the body? ‣ The thymus ‣ The spleen ‣ The bone marrow ‣ Mucosally As...
T CELLS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which MHC class molecules do cytotoxic T cells interact with? ‣ MHC class II ‣ MHC class V ‣ MH...
T CELLS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of the following is NOT a subclass of T helper cell? ‣ Cytotoxic T cell ‣ Th1 cell ‣ Th2 ...
T CELLS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ What is one of the reasons people become more susceptible to infections with increasing age? ‣ ...
T CELLS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ What is the best treatment for Severe Combined Immune Deficiency (SCID)? ‣ Prophylactic antibio...
B CELLS
B CELLS OVERVIEW ‣ The B lymphocyte (B cell) is one of the most important cells of the body ‣ These cells form part of the...
B CELLS B CELL DEVELOPMENT ‣ B and T lymphocytes arise from common lymphoid progenitor cells within the bone marrow ‣ The ...
B CELLS B CELL DEVELOPMENT ‣ Two selection processes happen during B cell development ‣ Positive selection ensures that on...
B CELLS B CELL DEVELOPMENT ‣ Once differentiated in the bone marrow, B cells migrate to lymphoid follicles in the spleen ‣...
B CELLS TYPES OF B LYMPHOCYTES ‣ Plasma Cell ‣ Once activated, B lymphocytes can differentiate into plasma cells ‣ Plasma ...
B CELLS MEMORY B LYMPHOCYTE ‣ Some B lymphocytes will differentiate into memory B cells, which are are long-lived cells th...
B CELLS T-INDEPENDENT B LYMPHOCYTE ‣ B lymphocytes require T cells to produce antibodies ‣ However, a small number can fun...
B CELLS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of the following is not a type of B cell? ‣ Natural Killer cell ‣ T-independent B cell ‣ ...
B CELLS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ What are T independent B cells particularly important for dealing with? ‣ Parasites ‣ Viruses ‣...
B CELLS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Where do B cells develop and mature? ‣ The thymus ‣ The bone marrow ‣ The spleen ‣ Mucosally As...
B CELLS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ After what age do patients with X-linked agammaglobulinaemia typically present? ‣ At birth ‣ 3 ...
B CELLS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of the following cell types allow the body to mount a faster immune response on re-exposu...
B CELLS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of the following is NOT a feature of the infections typically seen in primary immunodefic...
PHAGOCYTES
PHAGOCYTES OVERVIEW ‣ Phagocytes are a type of white blood cell that use phagocytosis to engulf bacteria, foreign particle...
PHAGOCYTES MONOCYTES ‣ Monocytes are a type of phagocyte found in the bloodstream ‣ They circulate around the body, and wh...
PHAGOCYTES MACROPHAGES ‣ Macrophages are derived from monocytes and are found in the tissues ‣ They have a major role as a...
PHAGOCYTES DENDRITIC CELLS ‣ The major function of dendritic cells is as a link between the innate and the adaptive immune...
PHAGOCYTES GRANULOCYTES ‣ Granulocytes are a group of phagocytes with dense granules in their cytoplasm, and include neutr...
PHAGOCYTES GRANULOCYTES ‣ They are particularly specialized at killing intracellular pathogens due to cytoplasmic granules...
PHAGOCYTES REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of the following cell types is responsible for linking the innate and adaptive immune ...
PHAGOCYTES REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ What is the name for macrophages found within the liver? ‣ Dendritic cells ‣ Microglia ‣ Mon...
PHAGOCYTES REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of the following blood results would be defined as neutropenia? ‣ 1.9 x 10^9/L ‣ 0.6 x...
PHAGOCYTES REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of the following phagocytes has the shortest lifespan? ‣ Neutrophils ‣ Macrophages ‣ M...
PHAGOCYTES REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ What is the term for the process by which dendritic cells sample pathogens they encouter? ‣ ...
References These slide reflect a summary of the contents of TeachMePhysiology.com and are to be used for educational purpo...
3. cells of the immune system

  1. 1. CELLS OF THE IMMUNE SYSTEM PHYSIOLOGY: IMMUNO & HEME
  2. 2. WHITE BLOOD CELLS - SUMMARY
  3. 3. WHITE BLOOD CELLS - SUMMARY OVERVIEW ‣ White blood cells, also known as leukocytes, are immune cells that circulate in the blood and lymphatic system ‣ There are 5 main types: ‣ Neutrophils – main action against bacterial and fungal infections ‣ Monocytes – main action against bacterial infections ‣ Eosinophils – main action against parasitic infections ‣ Basophils – responsible for responses to allergens ‣ Lymphocytes – main action against viral infections
  4. 4. WHITE BLOOD CELLS - SUMMARY OVERVIEW ‣ Neutrophils, eosinophils, and basophils are granulocytes since they have cytoplasmic granules which can digest microorganisms ‣ Lymphocytes and monocytes are agranulocytes since they lack granules in their cytoplasm ‣ Learning Goal ‣ To give a basic overview of the five main types of white blood cells
  5. 5. WHITE BLOOD CELLS - SUMMARY NEUTROPHILS ‣ Neutrophils are granular leukocytes and develop from the myeloid cell lineage within the bone marrow ‣ They are the most abundant leukocyte type, making up 40-70% of those found in peripheral blood ‣ Neutrophils are primarily involved in the immune response against bacterial infections and their presence in tissue is associated with acute inflammation ‣ They are 9-16µm in diameter and have a multi–lobed nucleus ‣ Their cytoplasm contains granules with degradative enzymes which are released during phagocytosis ‣ They have a short lifespan of 2-3 days and are one of the first responders to invading microbes
  6. 6. WHITE BLOOD CELLS - SUMMARY NEUTROPHILS ‣ Neutrophils are part of the innate immune system and are the first cells to arrive at the site of infection ‣ In response to to damage or pathogens, tissues produce chemokines which recruit neutrophils in a process called chemotaxis, allowing neutrophils to hone in to the site of infection ‣ Here, the neutrophils phagocytose microorganisms and subsequently digest them by releasing granules into the phagosome ‣ Neutrophils can also release substances to attract monocytes which, upon entering the tissue, differentiate to macrophages
  7. 7. WHITE BLOOD CELLS - SUMMARY NEUTROPHILS ‣ Bacterial infections, stress, cancers (e.g. leukaemia) and trauma can cause high neutrophil counts ‣ Chemotherapy, aplastic anaemia, Vitamin B12 deficiency and cancer (e.g. myelodysplasia) can cause low neutrophil counts ‣ Note: some labs may report neutrophil count as PMN (polymorphonuclear neutrophils)
  8. 8. https://teachmephysiology.com/immune-system/cells-immune-system/white-blood-cells/
  9. 9. WHITE BLOOD CELLS - SUMMARY MONOCYTES ‣ Monocytes belong to the myeloid cell line within the bone marrow ‣ They are primarily involved in the immune response against bacterial infection and make up roughly 5-10% of all circulating leukocytes ‣ They have a kidney bean-shaped nucleus ‣ Monocytes are circulating leukocytes which typically remain in the blood for around 8 hours before migrating into tissue where they differentiate into macrophages ‣ Macrophages then form the main population of phagocytic cells within tissues and have a much longer lifespan than neutrophils, lasting months or even years
  10. 10. WHITE BLOOD CELLS - SUMMARY MONOCYTES ‣ In some tissues, resident macrophages have specific names e.g. Kupffer cells in the liver and osteoclasts in the bone ‣ They are much larger than neutrophils, with a diameter of 25-50µm and have a single- lobed, round nucleus ‣ Macrophages then phagocytose microorganisms and digest them by releasing granules into the phagosome ‣ They also secrete cytokines which modulate the immune response ‣ In certain situations, monocytes can also differentiate into dendritic cells ‣ These form an important link between the innate and adaptive immune systems ‣ They assist in T cell activation during the adaptive immune response and are the only cell type that can activate naïve T cells
  11. 11. https://teachmephysiology.com/immune-system/cells-immune-system/white-blood-cells/
  12. 12. WHITE BLOOD CELLS - SUMMARY EOSINOPHILS ‣ Eosinophils, named so because they histologically stain with eosin, are granular leukocytes from the myeloid cell line within the bone marrow ‣ They make up 1-3% of circulating leukocytes ‣ Eosinophils generally spend around an hour in peripheral blood and are mainly present in tissues ‣ They have a diameter of 12-17µm and have a bi-lobed, sausage-shaped nucleus
  13. 13. WHITE BLOOD CELLS - SUMMARY EOSINOPHILS ‣ Their granules contain molecules such as major basic protein (MBP), cationic protein and peroxidase ‣ These molecules are toxic to parasites ‣ They also phagocytose antigen-antibody complexes ‣ Patients with parasitic infections, allergic reactions or some autoimmune diseases typically display high eosinophil counts
  14. 14. https://teachmephysiology.com/immune-system/cells-immune-system/white-blood-cells/
  15. 15. WHITE BLOOD CELLS - SUMMARY BASOPHILS ‣ Basophils are granular leukocytes of myeloid lineage ‣ They are 14-16µm in diameter and have a bi-lobed, S-shaped nucleus ‣ Basophils circulate through the peripheral blood and have a lifespan of roughly 2 weeks ‣ They are very similar in function and appearance to mast cells, which are found within tissues ‣ Basophils contain histamine granules and cause local inflammatory responses through their interaction with IgE ‣ Their role in the immune system is poorly understood but they potentially mediate type I hypersensitivity reactions alongside mast cells ‣ Examples include asthma and anaphylaxis ‣ Patients with allergic reactions typically have high basophil counts
  16. 16. https://teachmephysiology.com/immune-system/cells-immune-system/white-blood-cells/
  17. 17. WHITE BLOOD CELLS - SUMMARY LYMPHOCYTES ‣ Lymphocytes are agranular leukocytes which form from the lymphoid cell line within the bone marrow ‣ They respond to viral infections and are the smallest leukocytes, with a diameter of 6-15µm ‣ Lymphocytes have round, densely-staining nuclei with sparse cytoplasm ‣ They circulate between the tissues, peripheral blood and lymphatic system ‣ Their lifespan also varies depending on the subtype that they differentiate into ‣ There are three major types of lymphocytes: ‣ Natural killer cells ‣ T cells ‣ B cells
  18. 18. https://teachmephysiology.com/immune-system/cells-immune-system/white-blood-cells/
  19. 19. WHITE BLOOD CELLS - SUMMARY NATURAL KILLER CELLS ‣ NK cells provide non-specific immunity against cells displaying foreign proteins such as cancer cells and virally- infected cells ‣ They make up less than 5% of circulating leukocytes ‣ Although they function more effectively alongside T helper cells, they can independently detect and kill pathogens as part of the innate immune system ‣ NK cells can detect abnormal cells and, in response, release perforins ‣ Perforins are cytolytic proteins which embed into the plasma membrane ‣ This creates channels which allow extracellular fluid into the cells, causing them to burst (lysis)
  20. 20. WHITE BLOOD CELLS - SUMMARY T CELLS ‣ T cells form in the bone marrow but mature in the thymus ‣ They are part of the adaptive immune system and are involved in cell-mediated immunity ‣ Once active, Cytotoxic T cells can directly attack infected cells ‣ In addition, helper T cells have many functions including activating B cells and forming memory T cells which respond on re-infection
  21. 21. WHITE BLOOD CELLS - SUMMARY B CELLS ‣ B cells form and mature in the bone marrow ‣ They are part of the adaptive immune system and involved in humoral immunity by secreting antibodies ‣ Once active, B cells mature into plasma cells which secrete antibodies, and memory B cells
  22. 22. https://teachmephysiology.com/immune-system/cells-immune-system/white-blood-cells/
  23. 23. https://teachmephysiology.com/immune-system/cells-immune-system/white-blood-cells/
  24. 24. https://teachmephysiology.com/immune-system/cells-immune-system/white-blood-cells/
  25. 25. WHITE BLOOD CELLS - SUMMARY REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ What shaped nucleus does a monocyte have? ‣ Kidney bean shaped ‣ Multi-lobed ‣ Sausage shaped ‣ S shaped
  26. 26. WHITE BLOOD CELLS - SUMMARY REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ What shaped nucleus does a monocyte have? ‣ Kidney bean shaped ‣ Multi-lobed ‣ Sausage shaped ‣ S shaped ‣ Monocytes have a kidney bean shaped nucleus. S shaped nuclei are found in basophils, sausage shaped in eosinophils and multi-lobed in neutrophils.
  27. 27. WHITE BLOOD CELLS - SUMMARY REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ What is the main treatment for eosinophilic esophagitis? ‣ IV steroids ‣ Leukotriene receptor antagonists ‣ Beta agonists ‣ Topical steroids
  28. 28. WHITE BLOOD CELLS - SUMMARY REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ What is the main treatment for eosinophilic esophagitis? ‣ IV steroids ‣ Leukotriene receptor antagonists ‣ Beta agonists ‣ Topical steroids
  29. 29. WHITE BLOOD CELLS - SUMMARY REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ What is the most abundant leucocyte within peripheral blood? ‣ Monocytes ‣ Neutrophils ‣ Eosinophils ‣ Lymphocytes
  30. 30. WHITE BLOOD CELLS - SUMMARY REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ What is the most abundant leucocyte within peripheral blood? ‣ Monocytes ‣ Neutrophils ‣ Eosinophils ‣ Lymphocytes ‣ Neutrophils make up around 40-70% of leucocytes found within the peripheral blood.
  31. 31. WHITE BLOOD CELLS - SUMMARY REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of the following cells is involved in the adaptive immune response? ‣ Basophils ‣ Macrophages ‣ Cytotoxic T cells ‣ Neutrophils
  32. 32. WHITE BLOOD CELLS - SUMMARY REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of the following cells is involved in the adaptive immune response? ‣ Basophils ‣ Macrophages ‣ Cytotoxic T cells ‣ Neutrophils ‣ Cytotoxic T cells are a part of the adaptive immune response and are responsible for directly attacking infected cells.
  33. 33. WHITE BLOOD CELLS - SUMMARY REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of the following leucocytes is NOT classed as a granulocyte? ‣ Neutrophil ‣ Lymphocyte ‣ Eosinophil ‣ Basophil
  34. 34. WHITE BLOOD CELLS - SUMMARY REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of the following leucocytes is NOT classed as a granulocyte? ‣ Neutrophil ‣ Lymphocyte ‣ Eosinophil ‣ Basophil ‣ Lymphocytes are classed as agranulocytes as they lack granules within their cytoplasm.
  35. 35. WHITE BLOOD CELLS - SUMMARY REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of the following cell types is responsible for linking the innate and adaptive immune responses? ‣ Dendritic cells ‣ Cytotoxic T cells ‣ Basophils ‣ B cells
  36. 36. WHITE BLOOD CELLS - SUMMARY REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of the following cell types is responsible for linking the innate and adaptive immune responses? ‣ Dendritic cells ‣ Cytotoxic T cells ‣ Basophils ‣ B cells ‣ Dendritic cells are antigen presenting cells that are able to phagocytose microorganisms and then assist with T cell activation in the adaptive immune response.
  37. 37. T CELLS
  38. 38. T CELLS OVERVIEW ‣ T cells (also called T lymphocytes) are major components of the adaptive immune system ‣ Their roles include directly killing infected host cells, activating other immune cells, producing cytokines and regulating the immune response ‣ Learning Goal ‣ To discuss T cell production, the different T cell types and relevant clinical conditions
  39. 39. https://teachmephysiology.com/immune-system/cells-immune-system/t-cells/
  40. 40. T CELLS PRODUCTION OF T CELLS ‣ T lymphocytes originate from hematopoietic stem cells within the bone marrow ‣ Some of these multipotent cells subsequently become lymphoid progenitor cells that leave the bone marrow and travel to the thymus via the blood ‣ Once in the thymus, T lymphocytes undergo a selection process in which the majority of developing T cells (called thymocytes) will not survive ‣ During this process, thymocytes with receptors for self-antigens receive negative signals and are removed from the repertoire
  41. 41. T CELLS PRODUCTION OF T CELLS ‣ Each T lymphocyte has a T cell receptor (TCR) which is specific to a particular antigen ‣ T lymphocytes that survive thymic selection will mature and leave the thymus ‣ They then circulate through peripheral lymphoid organs, ready to encounter their cognate antigens and become activated ‣ The thymus atrophies as we age and so produces fewer naïve T lymphocytes over time
  42. 42. T CELLS T CELL TYPES ‣ Naïve T lymphocytes are cells that have not yet encountered their specific antigen ‣ In peripheral lymphoid organs, naïve T lymphocytes can interact with antigen-presenting cells (APCs), which use MHC molecules to present antigen ‣ Once the T lymphocytes recognize their specific antigens, they proliferate and differentiate into one of several effector T lymphocyte subsets ‣ Effector T lymphocytes interact with host cells (rather than the pathogen) to carry out their immune function
  43. 43. T CELLS T CELL TYPES ‣ T lymphocytes use co-receptors to bind to the MHC molecules ‣ Co-receptors can be either CD4 or CD8 ‣ CD proteins help to differentiate major groups of effector T lymphocytes ‣ Naïve CD8+ T lymphocytes will become cytotoxic T lymphocytes ‣ Alternatively, CD4+ T lymphocytes will become T helper lymphocytes, each of which specialized for particular tasks
  44. 44. T CELLS CYTOTOXIC T CELLS ‣ Cytotoxic T lymphocytes kill their target cells primarily by releasing cytotoxic granules into the target cell ‣ These cells recognize their specific antigen (such as fragments of viruses) only when presented on MHC Class I molecules present on the surface of all nucleated cells ‣ MHC Class I molecules interact with CD8 on the cytotoxic T cells ‣ Cytotoxic T cells require several signals from other cells like dendritic cells and T helper cells to be activated ‣ Their main function is to kill virally infected cells, but they also kill cells with intracellular bacteria or tumorous cells
  45. 45. T CELLS T HELPER LYMPHOCYTES ‣ T helper cells (Th) have a wide range of effector functions and can differentiate into many different subtypes, such as Th1, Th2, Th17, TfH cells and regulatory T cells ‣ They become activated when they are presented with peptide antigens on MHC Class II molecules ‣ These are expressed on the surface of APCs ‣ MHC Class II molecules interact with CD4 on the T helper cells, which helps identify this cell type ‣ CD4+ T cell functions include activating other immune cells, releasing cytokines, and helping B cells to produce antibodies ‣ They help to shape, activate and regulate the adaptive immune response
  46. 46. T CELLS MEMORY T CELLS ‣ Antigen-specific, long-lived memory T lymphocytes form following an infection ‣ Memory T lymphocytes are important because they can quickly proliferate into large numbers of effector T lymphocyte upon re- exposure to the antigen and have a low threshold for activation ‣ They provide the immune system with memory against previously encountered antigens ‣ Memory T lymphocytes may either be CD4+ or CD8+
  47. 47. https://teachmephysiology.com/immune-system/cells-immune-system/t-cells/
  48. 48. https://teachmephysiology.com/immune-system/cells-immune-system/t-cells/
  49. 49. T CELLS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Where do T cells mature in the body? ‣ The thymus ‣ The spleen ‣ The bone marrow ‣ Mucosally Associated Lymphoid Tissue (MALT)
  50. 50. T CELLS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Where do T cells mature in the body? ‣ The thymus ‣ The spleen ‣ The bone marrow ‣ Mucosally Associated Lymphoid Tissue (MALT)
  51. 51. T CELLS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which MHC class molecules do cytotoxic T cells interact with? ‣ MHC class II ‣ MHC class V ‣ MHC class I ‣ MHC class IV
  52. 52. T CELLS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which MHC class molecules do cytotoxic T cells interact with? ‣ MHC class II ‣ MHC class V ‣ MHC class I ‣ MHC class IV
  53. 53. T CELLS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of the following is NOT a subclass of T helper cell? ‣ Cytotoxic T cell ‣ Th1 cell ‣ Th2 cell ‣ Th17 cell
  54. 54. T CELLS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of the following is NOT a subclass of T helper cell? ‣ Cytotoxic T cell ‣ Th1 cell ‣ Th2 cell ‣ Th17 cell
  55. 55. T CELLS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ What is one of the reasons people become more susceptible to infections with increasing age? ‣ Lack of T cell receptors on each T cell ‣ The thymus involutes with age ‣ Increased progenitor cells ‣ More naïve T cells
  56. 56. T CELLS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ What is one of the reasons people become more susceptible to infections with increasing age? ‣ Lack of T cell receptors on each T cell ‣ The thymus involutes with age ‣ Increased progenitor cells ‣ More naïve T cells
  57. 57. T CELLS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ What is the best treatment for Severe Combined Immune Deficiency (SCID)? ‣ Prophylactic antibiotics ‣ Immunoglobulin replacement therapy ‣ Ensuring vaccines given ‣ Bone marrow transplant
  58. 58. T CELLS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ What is the best treatment for Severe Combined Immune Deficiency (SCID)? ‣ Prophylactic antibiotics ‣ Immunoglobulin replacement therapy ‣ Ensuring vaccines given ‣ Bone marrow transplant ‣ The most effective treatment for SCID is a bone marrow transplant within the first 3 months of life. Patients may also require prophylactic antibiotics and immunoglobulin replacement.
  59. 59. B CELLS
  60. 60. B CELLS OVERVIEW ‣ The B lymphocyte (B cell) is one of the most important cells of the body ‣ These cells form part of the adaptive immune response by producing antibodies and presenting antigens to T cells ‣ Once activated, they can mature into plasma cells or memory B lymphocytes ‣ Learning Goal ‣ To cover B cell development and subtypes
  61. 61. B CELLS B CELL DEVELOPMENT ‣ B and T lymphocytes arise from common lymphoid progenitor cells within the bone marrow ‣ The progenitor cells that are committed to the B cell lineage are selected at random ‣ T cell progenitors migrate to the thymus for maturation whereas B cell progenitors remain in the bone marrow
  62. 62. B CELLS B CELL DEVELOPMENT ‣ Two selection processes happen during B cell development ‣ Positive selection ensures that only B cells with functional receptors are allowed to develop further ‣ This occurs when the B cell receptor successfully binds its ligand, which induces survival signals ‣ Negative selection happens when B cells respond to self -antigens in the bone marrow and, as a result, undergo receptor editing, anergy or apoptosis ‣ This promotes central tolerance and minimizes the risk of autoimmune reactions when the B cells eventually mature and move to the peripheral circulation
  63. 63. B CELLS B CELL DEVELOPMENT ‣ Once differentiated in the bone marrow, B cells migrate to lymphoid follicles in the spleen ‣ They also migrate to areas where lymphoid activation and defence is likely to be triggered such as in the mucosal linings ‣ This includes the Peyer’s patches of the colon, which are a type of mucosa-associated lymphoid tissue (MALT) ‣ Other ‘MALTs’ also exist and are named according to their location or organization e.g. Bronchial (BALT), Nasal (NALT), Organised-mucosa (O-MALT)
  64. 64. B CELLS TYPES OF B LYMPHOCYTES ‣ Plasma Cell ‣ Once activated, B lymphocytes can differentiate into plasma cells ‣ Plasma cells are large cells with abundant endoplasmic reticulum, which allows them to produce large quantities of antibodies against specific antigens ‣ They respond to signals from T cells during infection and continue to produce antibodies until the infection is controlled ‣ Plasma cells are often found in chronic inflammation
  65. 65. https://teachmephysiology.com/immune-system/cells-immune-system/b-cells/
  66. 66. B CELLS MEMORY B LYMPHOCYTE ‣ Some B lymphocytes will differentiate into memory B cells, which are are long-lived cells that remain within the body and allow a more rapid response to future infections ‣ If the host is re-exposed to the same antigen, these cells rapidly proliferate with assistance from T cells ‣ This produces more cells capable of secreting specific antibodies to the pathogen ‣ This often means that the pathogen can be dealt with before the infection takes hold and becomes symptomatic
  67. 67. B CELLS T-INDEPENDENT B LYMPHOCYTE ‣ B lymphocytes require T cells to produce antibodies ‣ However, a small number can function without T cell help and these are found within sites such as the spleen and peritoneum ‣ They are particularly important for dealing with encapsulated bacteria ‣ Encapsulated bacteria have a polysaccharide outer layer as opposed to a protein-based one, which allows them to evade T cells ‣ T-independent B cells can recognize these layers and produce antibodies without T cell help
  68. 68. https://teachmephysiology.com/immune-system/cells-immune-system/b-cells/
  69. 69. https://teachmephysiology.com/immune-system/cells-immune-system/b-cells/
  70. 70. B CELLS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of the following is not a type of B cell? ‣ Natural Killer cell ‣ T-independent B cell ‣ Memory B cell ‣ Plasma cell
  71. 71. B CELLS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of the following is not a type of B cell? ‣ Natural Killer cell ‣ T-independent B cell ‣ Memory B cell ‣ Plasma cell
  72. 72. B CELLS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ What are T independent B cells particularly important for dealing with? ‣ Parasites ‣ Viruses ‣ Foreign material ‣ Encapsulated bacteria
  73. 73. B CELLS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ What are T independent B cells particularly important for dealing with? ‣ Parasites ‣ Viruses ‣ Foreign material ‣ Encapsulated bacteria
  74. 74. B CELLS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Where do B cells develop and mature? ‣ The thymus ‣ The bone marrow ‣ The spleen ‣ Mucosally Associated Lymphoid Tissue (MALT)
  75. 75. B CELLS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Where do B cells develop and mature? ‣ The thymus ‣ The bone marrow ‣ The spleen ‣ Mucosally Associated Lymphoid Tissue (MALT)
  76. 76. B CELLS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ After what age do patients with X-linked agammaglobulinaemia typically present? ‣ At birth ‣ 3 weeks ‣ 2 months ‣ 6 months
  77. 77. B CELLS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ After what age do patients with X-linked agammaglobulinaemia typically present? ‣ At birth ‣ 3 weeks ‣ 2 months ‣ 6 months
  78. 78. B CELLS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of the following cell types allow the body to mount a faster immune response on re-exposure to a pathogen? ‣ Plasma cells ‣ Memory B cells ‣ T helper cells ‣ Dendritic cells
  79. 79. B CELLS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of the following cell types allow the body to mount a faster immune response on re-exposure to a pathogen? ‣ Plasma cells ‣ Memory B cells ‣ T helper cells ‣ Dendritic cells
  80. 80. B CELLS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of the following is NOT a feature of the infections typically seen in primary immunodeficiencies? ‣ Recurrent ‣ Persistent ‣ Common ‣ Severe
  81. 81. B CELLS REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of the following is NOT a feature of the infections typically seen in primary immunodeficiencies? ‣ Recurrent ‣ Persistent ‣ Common ‣ Severe
  82. 82. PHAGOCYTES
  83. 83. PHAGOCYTES OVERVIEW ‣ Phagocytes are a type of white blood cell that use phagocytosis to engulf bacteria, foreign particles, and dying cells to protect the body ‣ They bind to pathogens and internalize them in a phagosome, which acidifies and fuses with lysosomes in order to destroy the contents ‣ They are a key component of the innate immune system ‣ There are three main groups of phagocytes: monocytes and macrophages, granulocytes, and dendritic cells, all of which have a slightly different function in the body ‣ Learning Goal ‣ To consider the different phagocytes present within the body, their structure, where they are located and clinical conditions that may result from their deficiency
  84. 84. PHAGOCYTES MONOCYTES ‣ Monocytes are a type of phagocyte found in the bloodstream ‣ They circulate around the body, and when a tissue is infected or inflamed they may leave the bloodstream and enter the tissue ‣ In the tissue they differentiate into macrophages, which form the major resident population of phagocytes in normal tissues ‣ Monocytes are phagocytic but since most infections occur in tissues, it is the ability of monocytes to differentiate that is particularly key ‣ If a particular set of signals are present, it is also possible for monocytes to differentiate into dendritic cells in the tissues ‣ Monocytes are the largest type of phagocyte, with a kidney bean shaped nucleus when seen under a microscope
  85. 85. https://teachmephysiology.com/immune-system/cells-immune-system/phagocytes/
  86. 86. PHAGOCYTES MACROPHAGES ‣ Macrophages are derived from monocytes and are found in the tissues ‣ They have a major role as a first defence mechanism in phagocytosis of cellular debris, microbes and any other foreign substances ‣ They also help initiate the adaptive immune response by presenting antigens to T cells and secreting factors to induce inflammation and recruit other cells ‣ Macrophages may be termed differently depending on their location ‣ Microglia are present in the CNS ‣ Kupffer cells are in the liver
  87. 87. https://teachmephysiology.com/immune-system/cells-immune-system/phagocytes/
  88. 88. PHAGOCYTES DENDRITIC CELLS ‣ The major function of dendritic cells is as a link between the innate and the adaptive immune systems ‣ As immature dendritic cells they travel in the bloodstream and migrate through tissues and continually sample the pathogens they find via macropinocytosis ‣ Following phagocytosis, the cell becomes mature and migrates to a peripheral lymphoid organ such as a lymph node, the spleen, or gut-associated lymphoid tissue to present the antigen to a T cell ‣ This then activates the T cell to initiate an adaptive immune response ‣ Dendritic cells can be recognised by the presence of multiple cytoplasmic projections from their surface, giving them a large surface area to volume ratio that aids close contact with multiple cells ‣ These processes look similar to the dendrites of neurons, which gave dendritic cells their name
  89. 89. https://teachmephysiology.com/immune-system/cells-immune-system/phagocytes/
  90. 90. PHAGOCYTES GRANULOCYTES ‣ Granulocytes are a group of phagocytes with dense granules in their cytoplasm, and include neutrophils, eosinophils, and basophils ‣ Neutrophils are the most phagocytic of these cells: they are the most abundant white blood cell, and can be identified by their granular cytoplasm and lobulated nuclei (usually 2-5 lobules) ‣ They are formed from myeloid stem cells found within bone marrow ‣ They are normally found within the bloodstream, but during the acute phase of infection they are among the first inflammatory cells to reach the site of infection
  91. 91. PHAGOCYTES GRANULOCYTES ‣ They are particularly specialized at killing intracellular pathogens due to cytoplasmic granules with toxic substances such as antimicrobial peptides, enzymes, and reactive oxygen species ‣ Neutrophils are short-lived cells and normally die following phagocytosis and use of their granules – dying or dead neutrophils are a major part of the pus seen with infection ‣ Neutrophils are also important for inducing inflammation and recruiting inflammatory cells through release of cytokines and other inflammatory factors
  92. 92. https://teachmephysiology.com/immune-system/cells-immune-system/phagocytes/
  93. 93. https://teachmephysiology.com/immune-system/cells-immune-system/phagocytes/
  94. 94. https://teachmephysiology.com/immune-system/cells-immune-system/phagocytes/
  95. 95. https://teachmephysiology.com/immune-system/cells-immune-system/phagocytes/
  96. 96. https://teachmephysiology.com/immune-system/cells-immune-system/phagocytes/
  97. 97. PHAGOCYTES REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of the following cell types is responsible for linking the innate and adaptive immune responses? ‣ Dendritic cells ‣ Cytotoxic T cells ‣ Basophils ‣ B cells
  98. 98. PHAGOCYTES REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of the following cell types is responsible for linking the innate and adaptive immune responses? ‣ Dendritic cells ‣ Cytotoxic T cells ‣ Basophils ‣ B cells ‣ Dendritic cells are antigen presenting cells that are able to phagocytose microorganisms and then assist with T cell activation in the adaptive immune response.
  99. 99. PHAGOCYTES REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ What is the name for macrophages found within the liver? ‣ Dendritic cells ‣ Microglia ‣ Monocytes ‣ Kupffer cells
  100. 100. PHAGOCYTES REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ What is the name for macrophages found within the liver? ‣ Dendritic cells ‣ Microglia ‣ Monocytes ‣ Kupffer cells
  101. 101. PHAGOCYTES REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of the following blood results would be defined as neutropenia? ‣ 1.9 x 10^9/L ‣ 0.6 x 10^9/L ‣ 6.1 x 10^9/L ‣ 3.4 x 10^9/L
  102. 102. PHAGOCYTES REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of the following blood results would be defined as neutropenia? ‣ 1.9 x 10^9/L ‣ 0.6 x 10^9/L ‣ 6.1 x 10^9/L ‣ 3.4 x 10^9/L ‣ Neutropenia is typically defined as a neutrophil count below 1.5 x 10^9/L (although this may vary slightly between different hospitals).
  103. 103. PHAGOCYTES REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of the following phagocytes has the shortest lifespan? ‣ Neutrophils ‣ Macrophages ‣ Microglia ‣ Dendritic cells
  104. 104. PHAGOCYTES REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ Which of the following phagocytes has the shortest lifespan? ‣ Neutrophils ‣ Macrophages ‣ Microglia ‣ Dendritic cells ‣ Neutrophils have a short lifespan of only 2-3 days as they are mainly involved in the acute phase response to infection.
  105. 105. PHAGOCYTES REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ What is the term for the process by which dendritic cells sample pathogens they encouter? ‣ Phagocytosis ‣ Degranulation ‣ Macropinocytosis ‣ Lysis
  106. 106. PHAGOCYTES REVIEW QUESTIONS ‣ What is the term for the process by which dendritic cells sample pathogens they encouter? ‣ Phagocytosis ‣ Degranulation ‣ Macropinocytosis ‣ Lysis
  107. 107. References These slide reflect a summary of the contents of TeachMePhysiology.com and are to be used for educational purposes only in compliance with the terms of use policy. Specific portions referenced in this summary are as follows: ‣ https://teachmephysiology.com/immune-system/cells-immune-system/phagocytes/ ‣ https://teachmephysiology.com/immune-system/cells-immune-system/white-blood- cells/ ‣ https://teachmephysiology.com/immune-system/cells-immune-system/b-cells/ ‣ https://teachmephysiology.com/immune-system/cells-immune-system/t-cells/ Additional sources are referenced on the slide containing that specific content.

cells of the immune system

