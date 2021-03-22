GET NOW : https://pdf.ebooklibrary.pw/B089VS764F How do you coach players to become champions on and off the court? Coaching 2.0 is a manual for coaches to help their players become the best version of themselves. For an elite few, that journey may end in Grand Slam titles and untold riches. For the majority who will never earn any money from the sport, it is about preparing them for a happy life outside of tennis. Through her work with world✔8217 s top players, former professional and current WTA coach Sandra Zaniewska takes a holistic approach to building talent and character. By focusing on the human factor ✔8211 so often overlooked in the chase for success ✔8211 this book provides valuable lessons for everyone who has ever picked up a racket.