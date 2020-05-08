Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Geothermal Energy
What is Geothermal energy exactly? Geothermal energy is energy generated from the heat beneath the Earthʻs surface. It is ...
How is it created? The Earth’s crust is surrounded by plates, and when certain mantle rocks melt they become magma. This m...
How does it generate electricity? Geothermal power is created by turbine generators that use the steam, heat and hot water...
Puna Geothermal Venture Hawaii AKA PGV is located in Puna on the Big Island Generating 38 MW. Selling to Hawaiian Electric...
+ PROS + Geothermal energy is considered environmentally friendly. The carbon footprint of a geothermal power plant is min...
+ PROS + Geothermal energy has a practically unlimited potential. Our energy consumption is not anywhere near the massive ...
- CONS - A mass amount of greenhouse gases below the surface of the Earth, which may move towards the surface and be relea...
- CONS - Just like solar it is initially very very expensive. Especially in the hard economic time, a lot of people donʻt ...
Thoughts? Will this lead us to a sustainable future here in Hawaii? What are your thoughts of the geothermal energy plant ...
Geothermal energy
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Geothermal energy

16 views

Published on

part 2

Published in: Environment
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Geothermal energy

  1. 1. Geothermal Energy
  2. 2. What is Geothermal energy exactly? Geothermal energy is energy generated from the heat beneath the Earthʻs surface. It is renewable because it is continuously replenished by rainfall that seeps into the Earth.
  3. 3. How is it created? The Earth’s crust is surrounded by plates, and when certain mantle rocks melt they become magma. This magma starts to rise to the Earth’s crust, generating heat from below. When the magma reaches the surface it becomes lava, like out of a volcano. But when it stays below the surface it remains trapped The Earth basically has several layers in its core. The very center is the inner core, and it has an outer core that is surrounded by magma. Magma is the hot melted rock that erupts from volcanoes. A mantle surrounds both the inner and outer core. Finally, the crust is the outermost layer of the Earth that has water and land on it.
  4. 4. How does it generate electricity? Geothermal power is created by turbine generators that use the steam, heat and hot water from geothermal reservoirs to create electricity. The water that is not used is then returned back to the reservoir and kept heated.
  5. 5. Puna Geothermal Venture Hawaii AKA PGV is located in Puna on the Big Island Generating 38 MW. Selling to Hawaiian Electric Company Environmentally friendly, small footprint, 100% geothermal fluid reinjection, and continual monitoring.
  6. 6. + PROS + Geothermal energy is considered environmentally friendly. The carbon footprint of a geothermal power plant is minimal, so it helps contribute to fight the climate criss and global warming. An average geothermal power plant produces only one eight CO2 levels of a typical coal power plant Geothermal is a natural resource that is naturally replenished. So therefore, it is a renewable source Geothermal energy is an energy that can sustain its consumption rate, unlike coal and fossil fuels. So therefore, it is sustainable.
  7. 7. + PROS + Geothermal energy has a practically unlimited potential. Our energy consumption is not anywhere near the massive potential that is stored in the Earth. Scientist believe our geothermal resource will outlast the Sun. So it will be here billions of years into the future. It is a reliable source of energy. There are little to no fluctuations in the flow of energy. Geothermal power plants have a high capacity factor, unlike wind and solar, which are unreliable in comparison. •
  8. 8. - CONS - A mass amount of greenhouse gases below the surface of the Earth, which may move towards the surface and be released into the atmosphere. There can also be traces of heavy metals such as mercury, arsenic, and boron. (Although there are environmentally issues are there, they are less critical than those of fossil fuels and coals) Construction of geothermal power plants can affect the stability of the land. The creation of geothermal power plants could have the potential of creating earthquakes. A commercial geothermal power project is expensive. It can cost up to $2-7 million. (Not all resources can be extracted in a cost-effective manner)
  9. 9. - CONS - Just like solar it is initially very very expensive. Especially in the hard economic time, a lot of people donʻt have the money to afford it. (In the long run you will save a lot of money though). Rainwater seeps through the Earthʻs surface into the geothermal reservoirs. It can be depleted if the fluid is removed faster than it is naturally replaced. Therefore, geothermal power is sustainable as long as the reservoirs are properly managed. (This isnʻt an issue for people using geothermal energy to heat and cool, just for geothermal power plants)
  10. 10. Thoughts? Will this lead us to a sustainable future here in Hawaii? What are your thoughts of the geothermal energy plant in Puna? If not what is it going to take to get Hawaii to the point of being more sustainable? Questions? Concerns?

×