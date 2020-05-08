Successfully reported this slideshow.
Published in: Environment
Com 344 final presentation mc cann (1)

  1. 1. A COMMITMENT TO SUSTAINABILITY COM-344
  2. 2. What am I doing? • One of my primary efforts to contribute to sustainability has been to reduce our families electricity consumption by hand-washing our cloths and line drying. I am making a commitment to do this for one solid year or longer.
  3. 3. How this has made a difference.. • WE are able to collect the water we use from cloths washing to water our compost • Exercise/ Stronger muscles • Working cooperatively as a family to get the job done • Cloths washing using the washer/dryer costs almost 100 dollars a month to operate is now getting done without any negative environmental impact and zero power consumption. Our electric bill has plummeted and the latest bill from Maui electric was $64.11
  4. 4. I posted 5 times on my social media-Facebook page Malama- Aina • Encouraging Sustainability through the power of communication discussing: • The Great Pacific Garbage Patch • The importance of using reusable water bottles/ highlighting the benefit of glass over plastic • Sharing recipes and steps on how to make your own aluminum free all natural deodorant • Encouraging people to make more of their own things at home to discourage the cycle of consumerism and encouraging self sufficiency and independence • Promoting the benefit of Recycling for a more sustainable Hawaii
  5. 5. Recipe for Home-made Deodorant • Why make your own deodorant? • Saves Money, Saves Plastic, Works better than most store bought natural deodorants. You can adjust the ingredients to suit your preferences. Making your own can save an average of 65 plastic deodorant tubes over 10 years… • 4 tbs. coconut oil • ½ teaspoon of baking soda • 2 tbs. witch-hazel • 5 drops tea-tree essential oil, 5 drops lavender essential oil • 2 tbs. arrowroot powder • 1 tbs. cornstarch • 10 drops rosehips oil • 8 drops argon oil • 2 capsules vitamin e • Mix together and store in glass jar
  6. 6. Benefits of Recycling… • According to the environmental protection agency recycling is good for the environment because it.. • Reduces the amount of waste sent to landfills • Conserves natural resources • Prevents pollution reusing raw materials • Saves energy • Reduces greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to global climate change • Helps sustain the environment • Helps create jobs in the recycling industries
  7. 7. Recycling is good for our planet but how does it work?... • Recycling is the process of collecting waste material and breaking them down into smaller building blocks that can then be turned into new products. • At Material Recovery Facilities recyclables are sorted in the different groups: paper, steel, glass, aluminum, and plastic • Paper becomes wood fibers and pulp • Glass is crushed into tiny pieces called cullet • The main steps of the process are collecting recyclables, processing, then purchasing recycled goods • Please remember to recycle and also to purchase goods made from recycled materials
  8. 8. Why is Recycling so important to us?...
  9. 9. Recycling • I set up and maintained a recycling bin at Keo-Kea park-a high traffic park that did not have a recycling bin. The HI-5 money that was earned from the recycling was donated to the tip jar at the recycling center
  10. 10. Source • Video from You Tube.com “Why is recycling so important to us?” published May 3, 2012 Ashley Williams • Images from the camera of Kanna McCann & Google images • http://www.all-recycling-facts.com/recycling-process.html • https://www.epa.gov/recycle/recycling-basics • Crabby road cartoon on recycling granny from Hallmark Licensing INC. • Music on title page from You Tube “nature sounds”

