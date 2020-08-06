ACDI Scanshare Overview

Successfully reported this slideshow.
IMPROVE YOUR BUSINESS PRODUCTIVITY & EFFICIENCY Take your workflows automation to the next level.
CAPTURE V5 Scanshare Capture is a powerful yet easy-to-use solution that lets you integrate your paper-based workflows, in...
CAPTURE Capture and convert your paper documents using your office multifunctional device (with apps for most popular bran...
PROCESS Scanshare Capture offers an intelligent barcode detection and separation function in addition to smart page splitt...
STORE Store your document to various locations, including our own file repository, plus a large selection of 3rd party app...
Application Modules When you need more power to automate your information workflows, Scanshare has the functionality you n...
FREE FORM The Free Form can automatically recognize and classify the captured document and automatically apply the correct...
VERIFICATION For information that needs to be integrated into critical line-of-business or financial applications, the Ver...
REPOSITORY Equipped with an advanced enterprise file indexer (capable of indexing billions of documents), the Scanshare Re...
PRINT MANAGEMENT With a seamless integration allowing you to control your MFP security and billing strategy in a few click...
MOBILE APP The dedicated iOS and Android applications enable users to connect to workflows in the office and send document...
CAPTURE V5 KEY FEATURES
• Multifunction devices • iOS/Android smart phones • Network/local scanning devices • Email (SMTP, POP3, IMAP, Exchange an...
• Full text recognition • Zonal and Smart text recognition • Intelligent Character Recognition (handwriting) • Automatic F...
Store packs “out-of-the-box”, integrate your existing scanning applications with the endless possibilities of Scanshare’s ...
The most critical part of today’s business is the challenge in managing a variety of structured and unstructured data. Sca...
info.acd-inc.com/scanshare sales@acd-inc.com
Improve your business productivity and efficiency Take your workflows automation to the next level.

