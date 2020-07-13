Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
A Powerful Authentication Solution by
Multi-factor Authentication with One Touch With just one touch, confidently control access to your documents and devices u...
Why Biometric Authentication? • Seamless integration with PaperCut MF • An additional layer of security • Simple self-regi...
New Version with • Single registration process for all readers across the fleet • Centralized admin management • Add & del...
SMB EDUCATION HEALTHCAREENTERPRISE
IdentiD is an alternative to proximity cards used for authentication with PaperCut MF embedded machines. Integrated with
Register you fingerprint with the IdentiD Biometric Access Point Self-Associate your registered fingerprint with your Pape...
Specifications • Dimensions: L 85 x W 53 x H 12mm • Display: 128 x 64px • Interface: USB & USB + Wi-Fi Biometric Sensor • ...
SECURE RELIABLE ACCURATE
SELF REGISTRATION STORAGE USB PLUG & PLAY
Get A Quote http://www.acd-inc.com/forms/quote Easy peasy, we’ve made the process as simple as possible. No separate form,...
Installation & Troubleshooting Support Requires existing ACDI support. Email software.support@acd-inc.com Call 877.290.3327
A Powerful Authentication Solution by www.acd-inc.com/identid 800.990.2234 | sales@acd-inc.com FOR MORE INFORMATION
ACDI IdentID Overview 2020
ACDI IdentID Overview 2020
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

ACDI IdentID Overview 2020

38 views

Published on

ACDI IdentID Overview 2020 Presentation

Published in: Technology
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

ACDI IdentID Overview 2020

  1. 1. A Powerful Authentication Solution by
  2. 2. Multi-factor Authentication with One Touch With just one touch, confidently control access to your documents and devices using innovative fingerprint scanning technology.
  3. 3. Why Biometric Authentication? • Seamless integration with PaperCut MF • An additional layer of security • Simple self-registration • Quick installation • High accuracy
  4. 4. New Version with • Single registration process for all readers across the fleet • Centralized admin management • Add & delete users • Templates for adding additional readers • Can be used as fast release readers for devices without embedded option support
  5. 5. SMB EDUCATION HEALTHCAREENTERPRISE
  6. 6. IdentiD is an alternative to proximity cards used for authentication with PaperCut MF embedded machines. Integrated with
  7. 7. Register you fingerprint with the IdentiD Biometric Access Point Self-Associate your registered fingerprint with your PaperCut User Account Your authentication information is stored on the server for quick access the next time you use this MFP First Time Set Up
  8. 8. Specifications • Dimensions: L 85 x W 53 x H 12mm • Display: 128 x 64px • Interface: USB & USB + Wi-Fi Biometric Sensor • CPU: ARM • Type: Optical Sensor • Image Size: 202 x 285px • Resolution: 450dpi • False Acceptance Rate: < 0.001% • Identification Time: < 1.0 sec Prerequisites • Microsoft Windows 7 / 10 and Windows Server 2012 / 2016 • Microsoft .NET Framework 4.5 • Microsoft SQL Server 2012 / 2014 / 2016 Wi-Fi • Wi-Fi 800.11b/g/n • Built-in antenna • Security • Auto detection • WEP • WPA-PSK • WPA2-PSK • TCP/IP Communication • IP v4 • DHCP / Static IP
  9. 9. SECURE RELIABLE ACCURATE
  10. 10. SELF REGISTRATION STORAGE USB PLUG & PLAY
  11. 11. Get A Quote http://www.acd-inc.com/forms/quote Easy peasy, we’ve made the process as simple as possible. No separate form, nothing new, just the same ACDI quote form you’ve come to know and love. Include IdentiD as an add-on to your PaperCut quote.
  12. 12. Installation & Troubleshooting Support Requires existing ACDI support. Email software.support@acd-inc.com Call 877.290.3327
  13. 13. A Powerful Authentication Solution by www.acd-inc.com/identid 800.990.2234 | sales@acd-inc.com FOR MORE INFORMATION

×