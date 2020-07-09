ACDI Hardware Presentation

Successfully reported this slideshow.
There are more public libraries than McDonald’s in the US and Canada combined. 16,536Libraries vs. 15,596 McDonald’s 53,55...
• K-12 Schools • College/University/Community College • Public and Private Libraries • Convenience Stores • Quick Print/Sh...
COPY CHARGING COPY & PRINT CHARGING FORMS OF PAYMENT COPY, SCAN & FAX CHARGING AGENDA
FORMS OF PAYMENT EX2000 SERIES COINS ONLY EX2000
COINS & BILLS EX2000B FORMS OF PAYMENT EX2000 SERIES
COINS, BILLS, CREDIT/DEBIT & MOBILE PAYMENT EX2000-BC FORMS OF PAYMENT EX2000 SERIES
COINS, BILLS & STORE VALUE CARDS EX2000-BC FORMS OF PAYMENT EX2000 SERIES
FORMS OF PAYMENT FEATURES & COMPONENTS | EX2000 SERIES
STORED VALUE CARD READER FORMS OF PAYMENT ACD3000
FORMS OF PAYMENT THE KPE3000 ENCODER
FORMS OF PAYMENT ACD3180 SELF-SERVE ENCODER & DISPENSER
FORMS OF PAYMENT THE SWIPER CREDIT/DEBIT & MOBILE PAYMENTS
Computers MFP RSX1000 FORMS OF PAYMENT RSX1000 | REVALUE STATION
COPY CHARGING
MFP Payment Device EX2000 CHARGING FOR COPY COINS ONLY 2 1
CHARGING FOR COPY COINS & BILLS Payment Device EX2000B MFP2 1
CHARGING FOR COPY COINS, BILLS, CREDIT/DEBIT & MOBILE PAYMENTS Payment Device EX2000BC / EX2000-CCB MFP2 1
MFP3 Encoder KPE3000 1 2 Stored Value Card Reader ACD3000 CHARGING FOR COPY STORED VALUE CARDS
2 Self-Serve Encoder & Dispenser ACD3180 1 CHARGING FOR COPY SELF-SERVE STORED VALUE CARD DISPENSER Stored Value Card Read...
MFP3 CHARGING FOR COPY THE SWIPER The Swiper2
COPY & PRINT CHARGING AGENDA
Print Release Station 2 3 MFP 4 CHARGING FOR COPY & PRINT EX2000 SERIES Payment Device EX2000 Series Computers 1
Print Release Station 3 1 Encoder KPE3000 CHARGING FOR COPY & PRINT STORED VALUE CARDS Stored Value Card Reader ACD3000 MF...
Computers Print Release Station 3 1 2 CHARGING FOR COPY & PRINT SELF-SERVE STORED VALUE CARDS MFP 5 4 Stored Value Card Re...
CHARGING FOR COPY & PRINT CREDIT/DEBIT & MOBILE PAYMENT Print Release Station 2 The Swiper MFP 4 3 Computers 1
TRACKING COPY & PRINT ACTIVITY cPAD TERMINAL
SECURE PRINT RELEASE & FIND ME PRINTING PROX CARD READERS
COPY, SCAN & FAX CHARGING AGENDA
COINNECT LEXMARK
COPY, SCAN & FAX CHARGING KONICA MINOLTA
Summary Copy Charging Copy & Print Charging ACDI Payment Device (EX2000 Series, Stored Value Series & The Swiper) Appropri...
Casey Cobb | Business Development Manager Casey.Cobb@acd-inc.com 403 North Main Street Benton, AR 72015 800.990.2234 | acd...
ACDI Hardware Presentation
ACDI Hardware Presentation

There are more public libraries than McDonald's in the US and Canada combined.

ACDI Hardware Presentation

  1. 1. There are more public libraries than McDonald’s in the US and Canada combined. 16,536Libraries vs. 15,596 McDonald’s 53,554 Hotel proprieties in the US. 14 Documented co-working spaces in the US in 2007 11,100+ Co-working spaces now with over 26,000 total projected by 2020. 5,136 Public airports in the US. 488 million Number of business trips taken annually $440.2 million Revenue from 2,835 USPS self-service kiosks
  2. 2. • K-12 Schools • College/University/Community College • Public and Private Libraries • Convenience Stores • Quick Print/Shipping Businesses (Kinkos/FedEx/UPS Stores) • Government Agencies with secure access needs • Hotel & Hospitality Industry • Shared Office Space • Business Centers • Undeserved Technology Regions • Postal Locations • Airports & Travel Centers HARDWARE OPPORTUNITIES
  3. 3. COPY CHARGING COPY & PRINT CHARGING FORMS OF PAYMENT COPY, SCAN & FAX CHARGING AGENDA
  4. 4. FORMS OF PAYMENT EX2000 SERIES COINS ONLY EX2000
  5. 5. COINS & BILLS EX2000B FORMS OF PAYMENT EX2000 SERIES
  6. 6. COINS, BILLS, CREDIT/DEBIT & MOBILE PAYMENT EX2000-BC FORMS OF PAYMENT EX2000 SERIES
  7. 7. COINS, BILLS & STORE VALUE CARDS EX2000-BC FORMS OF PAYMENT EX2000 SERIES
  8. 8. FORMS OF PAYMENT FEATURES & COMPONENTS | EX2000 SERIES
  9. 9. STORED VALUE CARD READER FORMS OF PAYMENT ACD3000
  10. 10. FORMS OF PAYMENT THE KPE3000 ENCODER
  11. 11. FORMS OF PAYMENT ACD3180 SELF-SERVE ENCODER & DISPENSER
  12. 12. FORMS OF PAYMENT THE SWIPER CREDIT/DEBIT & MOBILE PAYMENTS
  13. 13. Computers MFP RSX1000 FORMS OF PAYMENT RSX1000 | REVALUE STATION
  14. 14. COPY CHARGING
  15. 15. MFP Payment Device EX2000 CHARGING FOR COPY COINS ONLY 2 1
  16. 16. CHARGING FOR COPY COINS & BILLS Payment Device EX2000B MFP2 1
  17. 17. CHARGING FOR COPY COINS, BILLS, CREDIT/DEBIT & MOBILE PAYMENTS Payment Device EX2000BC / EX2000-CCB MFP2 1
  18. 18. MFP3 Encoder KPE3000 1 2 Stored Value Card Reader ACD3000 CHARGING FOR COPY STORED VALUE CARDS
  19. 19. 2 Self-Serve Encoder & Dispenser ACD3180 1 CHARGING FOR COPY SELF-SERVE STORED VALUE CARD DISPENSER Stored Value Card Reader ACD3000
  20. 20. MFP3 CHARGING FOR COPY THE SWIPER The Swiper2
  21. 21. COPY & PRINT CHARGING AGENDA
  22. 22. Print Release Station 2 3 MFP 4 CHARGING FOR COPY & PRINT EX2000 SERIES Payment Device EX2000 Series Computers 1
  23. 23. Print Release Station 3 1 Encoder KPE3000 CHARGING FOR COPY & PRINT STORED VALUE CARDS Stored Value Card Reader ACD3000 MFP 5 4 Computers 2
  24. 24. Computers Print Release Station 3 1 2 CHARGING FOR COPY & PRINT SELF-SERVE STORED VALUE CARDS MFP 5 4 Stored Value Card Reader ACD3000 Self-Serve Encoder & Dispenser ACD3180
  25. 25. CHARGING FOR COPY & PRINT CREDIT/DEBIT & MOBILE PAYMENT Print Release Station 2 The Swiper MFP 4 3 Computers 1
  26. 26. TRACKING COPY & PRINT ACTIVITY cPAD TERMINAL
  27. 27. SECURE PRINT RELEASE & FIND ME PRINTING PROX CARD READERS
  28. 28. COPY, SCAN & FAX CHARGING AGENDA
  29. 29. COINNECT LEXMARK
  30. 30. COPY, SCAN & FAX CHARGING KONICA MINOLTA
  31. 31. Summary Copy Charging Copy & Print Charging ACDI Payment Device (EX2000 Series, Stored Value Series & The Swiper) Appropriate Harness Stand PaperCut Software Appropriate Connection Licenses Support ACDI Remote Installation . . . . . . . . . .
  32. 32. Casey Cobb | Business Development Manager Casey.Cobb@acd-inc.com 403 North Main Street Benton, AR 72015 800.990.2234 | acd-inc.com

