Social Selling
We sell online reputation management – let’s walk the talk and and help make ours better!
Make sure the social profiles you are going to use are up-to-date. A note: If not getting marketing to go through this wit...
My 9 social selling habits
#1 Time block a social session every day My first 30 min in the office is on Twitter and LinkedIn. This allows me to see w...
#2 Thursday is blog day – time to re-share Thursdays share all the blogs from the GuestRevu page every week. Tip: if you s...
#3 Brag about our clients Share all welcomes and testimonial that marketing put online We want people to see what amazing ...
#4 Nurture new leads on social Follow all the hotels you are working on and like some of their posts and this should be a ...
#5 Finding common ground If you’re about to call a contact then check out their LinkedIn see if there is any way to make t...
#6 Let them know you’re there Trade shows are great so let people know you’re going. Tip: Pin this to the top of Twitter s...
#7 Your followers When you get followers say thank you it’s polite. Tip: Send them a free download and when they download ...
#8 Want brownie points Share posts that you like and tag the hotel or person, it will get you noticed.
#9 Always room for stalking Sarah showed us how to do Twitter List in How To Spy On Your Competitor Tip: Great way to show...
#9 Super Stalking You can create lists on Twitter to make it easy to keep an eye at for relevant posts Sarah did include a...
Take a look at Guestline getting it right. Guestline have increased their social selling and even taken this a step furthe...
Social selling

My 9 Social Selling Habits.

