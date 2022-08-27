BCG Matrix.pdf

1.
Boston Consulting Group Matrix
(BCG Matrix)
Growth Share
Matrix
Boston Box
Product Portfolio
Matrix
BCG Matrix – Also Known as
BCG’s Alan Zakon in collaboration with his colleagues developed the model in 1970:
q to help with long-term strategic planning
q to help a business consider growth opportunities by reviewing its portfolio of products
q to decide where to invest, to discontinue, or develop products
BCG Matrix - Quadrants
Stars
Products or Business in high-growth
markets with high market share
Cash Generation = Cash Consumption
Question Marks
Products or Business in high
growth markets with low market
share
Cash Generation < Cash Consumption
High Market Share Low Market Share
Low
Growth
High
Growth
Market
Market
Cash Cows
Products or Business in low-growth
markets with high market share
Cash Generation > Cash Consumption
Pets
Products or Business with low-growth
markets with low market share
Cash Generation = Cash Consumption
BCG Matrix - Strategies
High Market Share Low Market Share
Low
Growth
High
Growth
Share
Share
Harvest
Companies should milk
these “cash cows” as they’re
doing well in a no growth
market with limited
opportunities
Hold
Companies should
significantly invest in these
“stars” as they are doing well
with great potential
Build
Companies should invest in
or discard these “question
marks”, depending on their
potential of becoming stars
Divest
Companies should liquidate,
or reposition these “pets”.
They’re weak, unlikely to
make profit
BCG Matrix – Current Relevance
To get the most out of the matrix for successful experimentation in the modern business
environment, companies need to focus on four practical imperatives
u Accelerate
It is critical to evaluate the portfolio frequently. Businesses should increase their strategic
clock-speed to match that of the environment, with shorter planning cycles for investment
and divestment decisions.
u Balance exploration and exploitation
This requires having an adequate number of question marks while simultaneously
maximizing the benefits of both cows and pets.
u Select rigorously
Companies must carefully select investments as well as divestments. Successful companies
leverage develop predictive analytics to determine which question marks should be scaled
up through increased investment and which pets and cows to divest proactively.
u Measure and manage portfolio economics of experimentation
Understanding the experimentation level required to maintain growth is important for long-
term sustainability