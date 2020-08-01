This is a summary of a larger report.



Full report: https://www.slideshare.net/AmritaMishra13/gv18149-01-aug12020year1fullneedsreportfinal



The report is a qualitative assessment of practices, challenges and unmet needs in Home Visitation (HV)-based supports to diverse mothers living in situations of family violence in the Canadian province of Alberta. It draws on data from focus groups and interviews conducted across Alberta with Indigenous and immigrant-refugee women (including survivors of family violence), home visitors, and workers in child protection services. The report is an instrumental output of a 2019-2023 collaborative multi-agency project.



The data collection was between October 2019 and January 2020 in urban, rurban and rural locations. We spoke with 43 interviewees and 80 participants in 9 focus groups. The data are anecdotal and perspectival. Data analysis was done using methods standard for qualitative social research and with reference to published, primarily peer-reviewed, literature.



You can download and read the full report (contains the summary) or just the Summary (PDF)



Please cite as suggested.