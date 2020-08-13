Periodontal Regeneration by Dr. Amrita Das

Successfully reported this slideshow.
PERIODONTAL REGENERATION GUIDED BY – DR. MONIKA MAM PRESENTED BY – DR. AMRITA DAS PG 2 ND YEAR. DEPARTMENT OF PERIODONTOLO...
A BRIEF REVIEW WITH PERIODONTAL REGENERATION..!!!
• Two techniques are with the most powerful documentation for Periodontal Regeneration are osseous grafting and Guided Tis...
SOME TERMS… • Now coming to the definitions , • REGENERATION refers to the reproduction or reconstitution of lost or injur...
• REATTACHMENT : describes the reunion of epithelial and connective tissue with a root surface. • GTR : describes procedur...
• BONE FILL : It is defined as the clinical restorations of bone tissue in a treated periodontal defect . Bone fills does ...
BIOLOGIC FOUNDATION • Surgical debridement and resective procedures are the traditional surgical treatments used to improv...
• The process of compartmentalization in which the connective tissues of the periodontium are divided into 4 compartments ...
• Cell/tissue repopulationcontrol ,space maintainance and clot stabilization is based on exclusion of gingival connective ...
WOUND HEALING PRINCIPLES • Research confirms that periodontal surgical wounds go through the same sequence of healing even...
WOUND HEALING…WALL DEFECTS TO BE HEALED THROUGH PERIODONTAL REGENERATION
• In the case of fibrin linkage being disrupted , a long junctional epithelium type attachment results. • Regenerative fai...
• Stromal cellular interactions, diverse microbial flora , and the avascular tooth that complicate the process of periodon...
TECHNIQUES FOR REGENERATION • ROOT SURFACE CONDITIONING :root surface conditioning with tetracycline or citric acid has be...
• Although animal studies demonstrated new connective tissue attachment following acid demineralization, histologic evalua...
• Results from clinical trials using any type of root conditioning agent indicates no additional improvement in clinical c...
HOW IS IT DONE IN PERIODONTAL RENGENERATION…??
SEE HOW THE DEFECTS HAVE BEEN FILLED UP THROUGH BONE REGENERATION…
DISEASED PERIODONTIUM TO REGENERATION OF PERIODONTIUM
CORONALLY POSITIONED FLAP • The periosteum is viewed as having regenerative potential due to its rich structure in osteopr...
BONE GRAFT • Bone replacement grafts include the autografts, allografts, xenografts, and allografts. Bone replacement graf...
EXTRAORAL AND INTRA ORAL DONOR SITES FOR AUTOGENOUS BONE GRAFTS • Due to their osteogenic potential, autogenous bone graft...
• The maxillary tuberosity or a healing extraction site is typically the donor choice for intraoral cancellous bone with m...
ALLOGENIC BONE GRAFTS • Allografts involve bone taken from one human for transplantation to another. Iliac bone and marrow...
FREEZE DRIED BONE ALLOGRAFTS • FDBA works primarily through osteoconduction . The graft does not activate bone growth but ...
DEMINERALIZED FREEZE DRIED BONE ALLOGRAFT • Urist showed that demineralization FDBA was osteoconductive . DFDBA is believe...
• DFDBA has demonstrated periodontal regeneration in controlled human studies. Significant more regeneration was achieved ...
• Some studies suggest that the quantity of BMPS is too small to induce bone formation and that bone formation occurs by o...
HUMAN MINERALISED BONE • Puros is a new allogaft of cancellous bone on the market. It is human bone that undergoes tutopla...
GRAFTON DEMINERALIZED BONE MATRIX ( DBM) • Grafton DBM is processed from Cadavers long bones by aseptically processing the...
ALLOPLASTS • Alloplastic materials are synthetic , inorganic, biocompatible, or bioactive bone grafts substitutes. Allopla...
• Ideally, alloplast bone substitutes should have the following properties, 1. biocompatible, minimal fibrotic reaction , ...
• Bioactive glass is made from calcium salts, phosphate , sodium salts and silicon . Silicon forms a silicon gel layer tha...
XENOGRAFT • A xenograft is a graft taken from a donor of another species and is referred as anorganic bone. • Propertiery ...
• To date, there are minimal clinical data supporting the use of xenograft in periodontal defects. Signs of periodontal re...
GUIDED CELL REPOPULATION/ GUIDED CELL REGENERATION • The concept of GTR is based on the exclusion of gingival connective t...
• Absorbable and non absorbable membranes have been advocated and no difference have been detected among barrier types. • ...
ABSORBABLE MEMBRANE • Currently , polylactic acid and collagen membrane have reporeted clinical improvements comparable to...
NON ABSORBABLE MEMBRANES • The first membrane available was made of expanded polytetraflourorthylene. This membrane is com...
• The treatment of furcation defects with combination of GTR barriers and bone replacement grafts appears to produce great...
ABSORBABLE MEMBRANE • Currently , polylactic acid, and collagen membranes have reported clinical improvements comparacle t...
• An advantage of collagen membranes is their haemostatic function of inducing platelets aggregation, which facilitates ea...
• When using bone replacement grafts and absorbable sutures and collagen membranes , clinical results are improved in furc...
BIOLOGIC MODIFIERS • BONE MORPHOGENIC PROTEINS : • They have unique properties in inducing ectopic bone formation and new ...
GROWTH FACTORS/ CYTOKININS • Transforming Growth Factors B , platelet derived growth factors , insulin like growth factors...
• Another study showed that the use of purified recombinant human platelet derived growth factors BB mixed with bone allog...
OTHER EMERGING MATERIALS 1) ENAMEL MATRIX DERIVATIVE : Enamel derivative protein appears to be offer some potential for re...
• PEP – GEN – P 15 has been recorded as a new additional studies. • Pep-Gen p-15 is another material recently introduced f...
And osteoblast to promote periodontal attachment to bovine induced hydroxyappetite matrix carrier. Few clinical trials hav...
FACTORS AFFECTING REGENERATION THERAPY • The number of bony walls, and depth of intrabony defects are critical for positiv...
• Indications and contraindications for guided tissue regeneration: • INDICATIONS : • Narrow 2- or 3-wall infrabony defect...
• CONTRAINDICATIONS • Any medical condition contraindicating surgery • Infection at defect site • Poor oral hygiene • Smok...
PERIODONTAL DESTRUCTION TO PERIODONTAL REGENERATION
SURGICAL APPLICATION • FURCATION DEFECTS . • INTRABONY DEFECTS • GINGIVAL RECESSION DEFECTS
SUMMARY • Several options are available for GTR and grafting materials. Many • critical factors are involved to achieve op...
PERIODONTAL REGENERATION. REGENERATIVE MECHANISM IN THE BRANCH OF PERIODONTOLOGY.

Published in: Healthcare
  1. 1. PERIODONTAL REGENERATION GUIDED BY – DR. MONIKA MAM PRESENTED BY – DR. AMRITA DAS PG 2 ND YEAR. DEPARTMENT OF PERIODONTOLOGY , JAIPUR DENTAL COLLEGE.
  2. 2. A BRIEF REVIEW WITH PERIODONTAL REGENERATION..!!!
  3. 3. • Two techniques are with the most powerful documentation for Periodontal Regeneration are osseous grafting and Guided Tissue Regeneration (GTR) . • Although some procedures of regeneration may occur regenerative procedure , it is not always predictable and complete regeneration may be unrealistic goal for many clinical situations . • The article describes the biologic basis and clinical applicability of osseous grafting and GTR and the biologic developed modifiers that show promising result in periodontal regeneration.
  4. 4. SOME TERMS… • Now coming to the definitions , • REGENERATION refers to the reproduction or reconstitution of lost or injured tissue. • PERIODONTAL REGENERATION refers to the restoration of lost periodontium or supporting tissues and includes formation of new alveolar bone , new cementum and new periodontal ligament. • REPAIR : refers to the healing of a wound by tissue that does not restore fully the architecture and the function of the part . • NEW ATTACHMENT : is defined as the union of connective tissue or epithelium with a root surface that has been deprived of its original attachment aparatus.
  5. 5. • REATTACHMENT : describes the reunion of epithelial and connective tissue with a root surface. • GTR : describes procedure attempting to regenerate lost periodontal structures through differential tissue response and typically refers to regeneration of periodontal attachment. • Barrier techniques are used for excluding connective tissue from the formation of new new periodontal ligaments.
  6. 6. • BONE FILL : It is defined as the clinical restorations of bone tissue in a treated periodontal defect . Bone fills does not address from the presence or absence of histologic evidences of new connective tissue attachment or the formation of new periodontal ligaments. • OPEN PROBING CLINICAL ATTACHMENT: is used to describe the tissue seen at the rentry surgery after regeneration procedures. This term is not been commonly used because the clinical attachment cannot be probed in the open environment.
  7. 7. BIOLOGIC FOUNDATION • Surgical debridement and resective procedures are the traditional surgical treatments used to improve clinical disease parameters and arrest its progression . • Few reports of minimal invasive regeneration of bone and the tooth supporting structure after the therapeutic treatment have been described . These methods typically heal by repairing , forming a combination of connective tissue adhesion/ attachment for forming a long junctional epithelium.
  8. 8. • The process of compartmentalization in which the connective tissues of the periodontium are divided into 4 compartments – the lamina propria of the gingiva , the periodontal ligament, the cementum, and the alveolar bone. – was developed by Melcher in 1976 . • From this concept of compartmentalization , the GTR procedure developed and barrier membranes were used to accomplish the objectives of epithelial exclusion.
  9. 9. • Cell/tissue repopulationcontrol ,space maintainance and clot stabilization is based on exclusion of gingival connective tissue cells and the prevention of downgrowth of wound. • By the exclusion of these tissues, cells with regenerative potential can enter into wound site first and promote regeneration.
  10. 10. WOUND HEALING PRINCIPLES • Research confirms that periodontal surgical wounds go through the same sequence of healing events as all incisional wounds. ; the formation of fibrin clot between the flap margin and the root surface and replacement of this fibrin clot by a connective tissue matrix attached to the root surface. • When the fibrin linkage is maintained , it allows for a new CT attachment to the root surface .
  11. 11. WOUND HEALING…WALL DEFECTS TO BE HEALED THROUGH PERIODONTAL REGENERATION
  12. 12. • In the case of fibrin linkage being disrupted , a long junctional epithelium type attachment results. • Regenerative failures may be as a direct result of tensile of fibrin clot being exceeded , resulting in a tear. • The potential cause of this tear is mobility of the flap and its wound margin adjacent to the potential regenerative site. • During the healing of the wound, there is a specialized cells types and attachment complexes
  13. 13. • Stromal cellular interactions, diverse microbial flora , and the avascular tooth that complicate the process of periodontal regeneration . • More predictable outcomes following GTR procedure will be achieved as the principles involved in the periodontal involved in the periodontal wound healing process are better understood.
  14. 14. TECHNIQUES FOR REGENERATION • ROOT SURFACE CONDITIONING :root surface conditioning with tetracycline or citric acid has been used as a part of regenerative procedures. Root surface conditioning was originally suggested because of the ability of acid to modify the root surface by detoxifying it. • Root surface conditioning also showed that collagen fibrils were exposed within the cementum or dentin matrix .
  15. 15. • Although animal studies demonstrated new connective tissue attachment following acid demineralization, histologic evaluation in human clinical trials demonstrated limited connective tissue attachment and limited regeneration following citric acid demineralization. Recent studies showed that using EDTA, which has a less acidic ph, may also expose collagen fibers and thus promote cell attachment without having a damaging effect on the surrounding tissues.
  16. 16. • Results from clinical trials using any type of root conditioning agent indicates no additional improvement in clinical conditions . A recent meta analysis systemic review confirmed that use of citric acid , tetracycline or EDTA to modify the root surfaces provides no clinically significant benefit of regeneration in patients with chronic periodontitis.
  17. 17. HOW IS IT DONE IN PERIODONTAL RENGENERATION…??
  18. 18. SEE HOW THE DEFECTS HAVE BEEN FILLED UP THROUGH BONE REGENERATION…
  19. 19. DISEASED PERIODONTIUM TO REGENERATION OF PERIODONTIUM
  20. 20. CORONALLY POSITIONED FLAP • The periosteum is viewed as having regenerative potential due to its rich structure in osteoproginetor cells. The regenerative potential is thought to be result from combination of cellular activity of the periosteum . When the coronally positioned flap are used to treat mandibular class 2 furcation defects, the position of the flap margin is away from the critical healing area ( the furcation site) and secured. An approximate of bone fill in class 2 mandibular furcation defects has been reported in studies that perform reentry surgeries. It is necessary to test a larger number of patients with a longer follow up period to fully evaluate this technique.
  21. 21. BONE GRAFT • Bone replacement grafts include the autografts, allografts, xenografts, and allografts. Bone replacement grafts are the most widely used treatment options for the correction of periodontal ossous grafts. It has been proved that bone replacement grafts provides clinical improvement in periodontal osseous defects compared with surgical debridement alone. For the treatment of intrabony defects , bone grafts have been found to increase the bone level, reduce crestal bone defects , increases clinical attachment level, and reduce pocket probing depth compared with pocket probing depth. Their benefits for the use of furcation defects remains for the debridement.
  22. 22. EXTRAORAL AND INTRA ORAL DONOR SITES FOR AUTOGENOUS BONE GRAFTS • Due to their osteogenic potential, autogenous bone grafts of extra oral intra oral bone grafts sources have been used in periodontal therapy. Iliac graft have been used in periodontal therapy and is used as frozen and fresh. Succesfull bone filling has been demonstrated using iliac cancellous bone with marrow furcations, dehioscence and intra oral defects. One common complication is root resorption during using fresh grafts. Other demerit is its morbidity.
  23. 23. • The maxillary tuberosity or a healing extraction site is typically the donor choice for intraoral cancellous bone with marrow cells grafts. Intraosseous defects grafted with intraoral bone have demonstrated bone fill equal to that obtained with iliac grafts . A mean bone fill ranges from 1.2 to 3.4 mm has been reported with intraoral grafts. Other techniques reports bone fill using cortical bone chips and osseous coagulum or bone blend type grafts. Studies reveal histologic regeneration and new connective tissue attachment and the presence of long junctional epithelium following these procedures.
  24. 24. ALLOGENIC BONE GRAFTS • Allografts involve bone taken from one human for transplantation to another. Iliac bone and marrow , freezr dried bone allograft and decalcified FDBA are the types of bone grafts widely used and available from commercial tissue banks. Grafts taken from cadaver and typically FDBA and treated to prevent disease transmission. Typically frozen iliac allografts are not used due to the need for extensive cross matching to decrease the likelihood of graft rejection and disease transmission.
  25. 25. FREEZE DRIED BONE ALLOGRAFTS • FDBA works primarily through osteoconduction . The graft does not activate bone growth but acts like a scaffold for natural bone to grow into. Eventually the graft is resorbed and replaced by new bone. Freeze drying the bone decreases the antigenicity of the allograft. Radiographically , FDBA appears radioopaque because it is not demineralised. • When treating FDBA to treat periodontal defects , trialsv indicate bone fills ranging from 1.3 to 2.6 mm. • Using a combination of FDBA with tetracycline has also shown promise in the the treatment of defects resulting from juvenile periodontitis.
  26. 26. DEMINERALIZED FREEZE DRIED BONE ALLOGRAFT • Urist showed that demineralization FDBA was osteoconductive . DFDBA is believed to induce bone formation due to influence of bone inductive proteins called as BMP. Which is called as Bone Morphogenic Proteins exposed during Demineralization process. DFDBA is thought to be osteoconductive and osteoinductive.
  27. 27. • DFDBA has demonstrated periodontal regeneration in controlled human studies. Significant more regeneration was achieved with DFDBA than in nongrafted controls. Superior gains in bone fill with DFDBA compared with open flap debridement have consistently been reported. • According to the dealers, DFDBAmay vary from batch to batch. Some studies suggest that quantity of BMP is too small to induce bone formation
  28. 28. • Some studies suggest that the quantity of BMPS is too small to induce bone formation and that bone formation occurs by other process. Commercial bone banks do not verify the specific amount of BMPS or the levels of inductive capacity in any graft material. The developement of stricter bone bank standard evaluate potency of their preparation. Including using of bones from indivisual which may lead to more consistent and reliable clinical result.
  29. 29. HUMAN MINERALISED BONE • Puros is a new allogaft of cancellous bone on the market. It is human bone that undergoes tutoplast process involving 1. delipidization with acetone and ultrasound. 2. osmotic treatment 3. oxidation with hydrogen peroxide to destroy unwanted proteins. 4. solvent dehydration with acetone to preserve the collagenous fiber structure 5. low dose gamma irradiation . Manufactures believe that this new solvent preservation method preserves the trabecular pattern and mineral structure better than the freeze drying process thus being more osteocoductive material.
  30. 30. GRAFTON DEMINERALIZED BONE MATRIX ( DBM) • Grafton DBM is processed from Cadavers long bones by aseptically processing the bone to remove lipids , blood and cellular components. Cortical bone is milled and cellular components of 0.5 mm in diameter or pulverized into particles of 100 – 500 um. • It is combined with a glycerol carrier to stabilize the proteins and improve graft handling. It can be used in the flex form, as putty, or as matrix plugs.
  31. 31. ALLOPLASTS • Alloplastic materials are synthetic , inorganic, biocompatible, or bioactive bone grafts substitutes. Alloplast materials are believed to promote, bone healing through osteoconduction. • Currently 6 types of alloplastic materials are commercially available , hydroxyappetite, non porous materials , porous hydroxyappetite , beta tricalcium phosphate , PMMA / HEMA , calcium layered polymer and bioactive glass.
  32. 32. • Ideally, alloplast bone substitutes should have the following properties, 1. biocompatible, minimal fibrotic reaction , the ability to undergo remodelling and support new bone formation. Similar strength comparable to cortical/ cancellous bone and similar modulus of elasticity comparable to bone to prevent fatigue under cyclic loading.
  33. 33. • Bioactive glass is made from calcium salts, phosphate , sodium salts and silicon . Silicon forms a silicon gel layer that promotes formation of hydroxyappetite layer. Overall histologic evaluation of bioactive glass shows limited regenerative propertieswith minimal bone regeneration and no signs of new cementum or periodontal ligaments.
  34. 34. XENOGRAFT • A xenograft is a graft taken from a donor of another species and is referred as anorganic bone. • Propertiery process are suggested to remove all cells and proteinaceous material. What is left behind is inert absorbable bone scaffold. • In this scaffolding that revascularization , osteoblast migration , and woven bone formation supposedly occur . • Resorption of xenografts have been reported to occur very slowly.
  35. 35. • To date, there are minimal clinical data supporting the use of xenograft in periodontal defects. Signs of periodontal regeneration have been reported with xenografts. Positive clinical outcomes were reported when the combination of bovine hydroxyappetite and collagen membrane was used to treat the intrabony defects.
  36. 36. GUIDED CELL REPOPULATION/ GUIDED CELL REGENERATION • The concept of GTR is based on the exclusion of gingival connective tissues cells and prevention of epithelial growth into the wound. ,thereby allowing cells with regenerative potential to enter the wound first. • GTR has been proved to be more effective than open flap debridement in the gain of of clinical attachment and probing depth reduction in the treatment of intrabony and furcation defects.
  37. 37. • Absorbable and non absorbable membranes have been advocated and no difference have been detected among barrier types. • Because non resorbable membranes requires a second surgical procedure for removal of biodegradable membranes and are new commonly used.
  38. 38. ABSORBABLE MEMBRANE • Currently , polylactic acid and collagen membrane have reporeted clinical improvements comparable to non absorbable membrane. • The main advantage of absorbable membranes is that they do not require a second surgical procedure. • Collagen membranes are also effective in inhibiting epithelial migration and promoting new connective tissue attachment . An advantage of collagen membrane is their haemostatic function of inducing platelet aggregration , which facilitates early clot formation and wound stabilization.
  39. 39. NON ABSORBABLE MEMBRANES • The first membrane available was made of expanded polytetraflourorthylene. This membrane is composed of two parts : a coronal collar with an open microstructure allowing growth of connective tissue but preventing apical migration of the epithelium and the remaining occlusive part that prevents the gingival tissue from interfering with the healing procedure at the root surface. Results tend to approximate varying on the type of defect treated. Three wall defects typically respond the best.
  40. 40. • The treatment of furcation defects with combination of GTR barriers and bone replacement grafts appears to produce greater clinical improvement than GTR alone.
  41. 41. ABSORBABLE MEMBRANE • Currently , polylactic acid, and collagen membranes have reported clinical improvements comparacle to non resorbable membranes. • The main advantage of absorbable membrane is that they do not require a second surgical procedure. • Collagen membranes are also effective in inhibiting epithelial regeneration migration and promoting new connective tissue attachment.
  42. 42. • An advantage of collagen membranes is their haemostatic function of inducing platelets aggregation, which facilitates early clot formation and wound stabilization are essential for successful regeneration. Collagen also processes chemotactic functions for fibroblasts that will aid in cell migration to promote primary wound closure and stabilization.
  43. 43. • When using bone replacement grafts and absorbable sutures and collagen membranes , clinical results are improved in furcation but not in intrabony defects. • Degradable polymers of polylactic acids, polyglycolic acid, or mixture of both have had similar clinical results are improved in furcation but not in intrabony defects.
  44. 44. BIOLOGIC MODIFIERS • BONE MORPHOGENIC PROTEINS : • They have unique properties in inducing ectopic bone formation and new connective tissues of cementum formation. Several animal research studies reported improved regenerative properties results when BMP 2 and BMP 7 were used for the treatment of periodontal defects . Future research is needed to clearly understand the applicability of BMP in periodontal regeneration .
  45. 45. GROWTH FACTORS/ CYTOKININS • Transforming Growth Factors B , platelet derived growth factors , insulin like growth factors, and fibroblast growth factors and fibroblast growth factors act as nitrogen or differential factors on regenerating periodontal tissues . Limited human clinical data are available. One human clinical derivated trial using recombinant platelat derived growth factors and insulin like growth factors has shown promising results in intrabony defects and furcation.
  46. 46. • Another study showed that the use of purified recombinant human platelet derived growth factors BB mixed with bone allograft results in robust periodontal regeneration in class 2 furcation and intrabony defects . Most studies are needed to fully evaluate the potential of growth factors for enhancing periodontal regeneration.
  47. 47. OTHER EMERGING MATERIALS 1) ENAMEL MATRIX DERIVATIVE : Enamel derivative protein appears to be offer some potential for regenerative therapy around natural teeth . 2. FREEZE DRIED PROTEINS : In a propylene glycol alginate solution. This solution is to be applied and conditioned in a periodontal infrabony defect. Although revent studies indicates its mean probing measurements and radiographic evidence with bone fill but with long term benefits have not been benefited.
  48. 48. • PEP – GEN – P 15 has been recorded as a new additional studies. • Pep-Gen p-15 is another material recently introduced for periodontal • regeneration. It is a putative collagen-binding peptide that uses a combination • of an anorganic bovine-derived hydroxyapatite matrix and a synthetic • 15–amino acid sequence type I collagen (P-15) [115]. P-15 is a collagen derived cell binding proteins. That is advised to attract and bind and attract fibroblast
  49. 49. And osteoblast to promote periodontal attachment to bovine induced hydroxyappetite matrix carrier. Few clinical trials have reported greater regeneration compared with open-flap debridement. Additional clinical and histological data are needed to true periodontal regeneration using this material.
  50. 50. FACTORS AFFECTING REGENERATION THERAPY • The number of bony walls, and depth of intrabony defects are critical for positive GTR regeneration. Defects with 3 walls defects or 4mm or more achieve the best results. • Thin clinical tissues have been showed up the less clinical results and less improvement of percentage of root coverage. • The best results have been seen in healthy patients, non smokers demonstrating good plaque control and compliance with oral hygiene. • The effects of bacterial contamination have been noted in the studies of inverse relationship of observed plaque control and clinical attachment gain.
  51. 51. • Indications and contraindications for guided tissue regeneration: • INDICATIONS : • Narrow 2- or 3-wall infrabony defects • Circumferential defects • Class II molar furcations • Recession defects
  52. 52. • CONTRAINDICATIONS • Any medical condition contraindicating surgery • Infection at defect site • Poor oral hygiene • Smoking (heavy) • Tooth mobility >1 mm • Defect <4 mm deep • Width of attached gingiva at defect site •1 mm • Thickness of attached gingiva at defect site •0.5 mm • Furcations with short root trunks • Generalized horizontal bone loss • Advanced lesions with little remaining support • Multiple defects
  53. 53. PERIODONTAL DESTRUCTION TO PERIODONTAL REGENERATION
  54. 54. SURGICAL APPLICATION • FURCATION DEFECTS . • INTRABONY DEFECTS • GINGIVAL RECESSION DEFECTS
  55. 55. SUMMARY • Several options are available for GTR and grafting materials. Many • critical factors are involved to achieve optimal results, such as case selection • flap management, patient management, technique, and graft selection • Clinicians need to be able to select the proper cases for the appropriate • treatment and use the appropriate graft material when indicated.

