How artificial intelligence can be beneficial for mobile apps

Develop OCR Scanner Mobile Application? Scanner app development cost varies according to the requirements of users. It might cost from $5000 to $7000.

no profile picture user

  1. 1. 5/6/2020 How Artificial Intelligence Can Be Beneficial for Mobile Apps? https://medium.com/@fugenxmobileappdevelopment/how-artificial-intelligence-can-be-beneficial-for-mobile-apps-1d549132a87 1/6 How Arti cial Intelligence Can Be Bene cial for Mobile Apps? Amritpal May 5 · 5 min read So what’s going on in the modern world? With the progress and steady improvement of science and innovation, the range of issues to be solved is increasing and the size of Personal Computers are decreasing. rtificial intelligence has been seen as a topic of exploration, growth, and revenue in the business industry. In the mobile apps industry, tech giants and trendsetters are constantly trying to introduce new features into their mobile apps. In fact, AI is helping mobile app developers to make it more competitive with a hassle-free process for users. Since the disruption of AI in the mobile industry, the industry has changed tremendously and has benefited retailers and consumers. A
  2. 2. 5/6/2020 How Artificial Intelligence Can Be Beneficial for Mobile Apps? https://medium.com/@fugenxmobileappdevelopment/how-artificial-intelligence-can-be-beneficial-for-mobile-apps-1d549132a87 2/6 Businesses that prioritize the development of AI-enabled mobile applications can have a much higher level of success. As AI-enabled applications development happens, problem-solving capabilities will be enhanced. Fundamentals of Artificial Intelligence Computers launch rockets into space, control technology, provide security systems in organizations — and this is only a small part of what is listed. Now your mobile can also detect your speech, make some decisions, and serve as a translator from one language to another. All of these things rely on the use of artificial intelligence as a whole system of computer systems in think-and-learn mode. What does it mean? Smart programs are developed based on knowledge and research on people’s mental ability and abilities and they are implemented as intelligent functions in various applications including mobile. Advantages of Artificial Intelligence
  3. 3. 5/6/2020 How Artificial Intelligence Can Be Beneficial for Mobile Apps? https://medium.com/@fugenxmobileappdevelopment/how-artificial-intelligence-can-be-beneficial-for-mobile-apps-1d549132a87 3/6 Additionally, in programs that use AI, fewer errors and errors are allowed, because artificial intelligence is more universal than human intelligence. The most important thing to say is that the difference between AI and traditional programming is in the presence of “intelligence”, in other words, mimicking a certain level of human thought. That way, we only avoid a series of pre-programmed steps. For example, artificial intelligence algorithms are used in search engines like Google. Sophisticated artificial intelligence can be built on the so-called cognitive structure and its individual modules are responsible for tasks such as eyesight, recognition and speech generation, decision making, attention, and other aspects of the mind. Some businesses show us how to manage prices with the use of artificial intelligence strategies and dynamic pricing to increase our revenue. AI is designed to serve the public interest: to moderate publications on social networks. Also, Read-How Artificial Intelligence Is Enabling Mobile App Personalization Below are the some AI technologies that can be used in a mobile application 1. If your application is about customer service, for example, creating reports and market reviews, you should use natural language technology (natural language generation). 2. Speech recognition technology is one of the most popular technologies used in interactive voice control systems and mobile applications. This technology, for example, allows the Siri or Cortana system to decode human speech and convert it into a computer comprehensible format. 3. If you plan to have a business app that can use online chatbots or voice managers to communicate with people online, get feedback from a user or online community, virtual help agents. 4. Suppose your application is corporate, and also used for assessment and classification, you must implement machine learning platforms based on machine learning (ML). 5. Biometrics is a technology that allows you to detect, measure, and analyze the human behavior and physical aspects of anatomy and shape by working with images,
  4. 4. 5/6/2020 How Artificial Intelligence Can Be Beneficial for Mobile Apps? https://medium.com/@fugenxmobileappdevelopment/how-artificial-intelligence-can-be-beneficial-for-mobile-apps-1d549132a87 4/6 sensory recognition, voice, and gesture control. It is mainly used in marketing research. 6. Text Analytics and NLP (Natural Language Processing) technology allow you to find the information you need in search engines, create news, and create visual text. This technology is currently used for security and fraud detection systems. 7. Emotion recognition is another interesting technology that allows the software to «read» the emotions from the human face with the help of sophisticated image processing or audio data so that human emotions are captured by micro-speech signals and voice intones. 8. Finally, in your mobile application, you can use image recognition technology based on the process of detecting and identifying an object/function in a digital image or video. IR technology can be used to identify license plates, diagnose diseases, diagnose clients, and verify through consumer’s faces. Impacts of Artificial Intelligence In Mobile Applications Development By this time, I’m pretty sure all of you are aware of the benefits that AI-enabled mobile apps offer. Let’s Discuss Further ….. There are three basic ways that AI can impact mobile app development. 1.Learning: Learning by making efforts and then correcting mistakes is how AI- powered tools work for app development. When a tool uses different methods to solve the same problem, the most consistent result and the corresponding method in the software reference for future use. Therefore, through continuous trial and error, the AI-powered solution learns and improves with time. 2.Reasoning: AI-powered tools learn from users’ human logic about using or leaving the mobile app. By examining the various interactions and the reasons behind them, AI tools understand the reasons behind each user activity. 3.Problem Solving: Based on machine learning and software applications, AI- powered tools come with possible solutions to consumer problems by analyzing the human causes behind the interactions. Each app concept comes with a solution to one
  5. 5. 5/6/2020 How Artificial Intelligence Can Be Beneficial for Mobile Apps? https://medium.com/@fugenxmobileappdevelopment/how-artificial-intelligence-can-be-beneficial-for-mobile-apps-1d549132a87 5/6 or multiple customer problems. AI tools come with the most effective technology to provide agile and responsive solutions to these problems. Companies that use IR include Clarify, which provides users with image recognition systems; Sense Time, which develops Face Recognition technology, can be applied to analyzing payments and images to check bank cards. New Opportunities for Mobile App Development The rise of artificial intelligence is leading to a whole new class of mobile app possibilities. Beginning with Apple’s Siri, AI has been effective in app development for many years already, and it’s likely to go further in the coming years. Machine learning is out of its infancy, and consumers are now seeking flexible algorithms for seamless and intuitive experiences. The new availability and advancement of AI and machine learning are revolutionizing the way developers, businesses, and consumers think about intelligent interactions in mobile applications. Wrap up AI has come a very long way and is a crucial area for future technology growth. The versatility and personalization of AI technology are some of the most important components. With customer engagement, AI improves customer experience. AI is always here to meet individual needs based on experience. Artificial Intelligence and the Internet of Things are really the future of things and they will enhance mobile app development programming so take advantage of your first- mover while everyone is still exploring and experimenting with these really useful technologies. . . . If you are looking to stay updated and stay ahead of your competitors. And if you want to integrate artificial intelligence and machine learning into your current business application you should Reach us at FugenX Technologies provides AI services & solutions to help gain high-quality and high-accuracy AI capabilities. Businesses should take advantage of these capabilities to create scalable and cost-effective digital applications.
  6. 6. 5/6/2020 How Artificial Intelligence Can Be Beneficial for Mobile Apps? https://medium.com/@fugenxmobileappdevelopment/how-artificial-intelligence-can-be-beneficial-for-mobile-apps-1d549132a87 6/6 AI Arti cial Intelligence Mobile App Development App Development Mobile Apps About Help Legal Get the Medium app

