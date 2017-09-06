ENVIRONMENT AND SEAWATER DESALINATION.
The number of desalination plants, now set at 12,500 or more is said to increase in the coming few years. Considering the ...
Desalination plants use the most effective method of Reverse Osmosis which uses a semi permeable membrane through which im...
One thing, however, that has gone unnoticed is the environment in all this. Here is why we need to start thinking about th...
Whatever rejected water is produced from desalination plants, it is commonly known as brine. It is a name given to all in...
One would think due to a large amount of water in the oceans it won’t make any difference. It probably will not. But the...
The effects are not yet proven but there is a particular balance between the salt and fresh water in the oceans. A slight...
It is, therefore, time for the brightest minds in the world to start considering working on the solutions to curb this sit...
Environment and seawater desalination

