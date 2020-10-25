mga salitang nagsisimula sa titik Bb

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Magandang araw! Ngayon ay Oktubre 22, 2020
Kamusta? Handa ka na bang mag-aral? 2
Mga salitang nagsisimula sa Bb
BISIKLETA
BASKET
BABOY
7 BOLA
BASO
BUBUYOG
BAKA
BAHAY
BATYA
BANYO
14 BUKO JUICE
BUTIKI
BRASO
BIBIG
BARKO
BANGKA
“ 20 BUNTIS
21 BOTE
22 BURGER
BUNDOK
“ 24 BANGKO
25 BASAHAN
BULAKLAK
27 BULAK
28 BUHOK
29 BINTANA
30 BUWAN
31 BAGYO
Magbaybay tayo!
1. 2.
“ 34 1. 2.
35 1. 2.
1. 2.
“ 37 1. 2. 3. 4.
38 1. 2. 3. 4.
1. 2. 3. 4.
40 a. Ang bintana ay kulay puti. b. Ang binata ay nasa bintana. I-TYPE SA PENTAGON ANG WASTONG PANGUNGUSAP. ----
41 a. Ang buhok ng babae ay mahaba at makintab. b. Ang buhok ng beybi ay maputi at maikli. I-TYPE SA PENTAGON ANG WASTONG ...
A. Nagsasayaw ang mga puno dahil kumakanta ang hangin. B. Magalaw ang mga dahon dahil napakalakas ng bagyo. ----
A. Ang bisikleta ay may dalawang gulong. B. Ang bisikleta ay may apat na gulong at may makina. ----
“ 44 A. Ang baka ay kumakain ng damo sa bukid. B. Ang baka ay kulay itim at puti. ----
45 A. Ang bulaklak ay mabango, malambot at kulay puti. B. Ang bulak ay bilog, malambot at kulay puti. ----
46 A. Ang bangko ay lugar ung saan dinideposito ang pera. B. Ang barko ay isang malaking sasakyang pandagat. ----
“ 47 A. Ang anim na basong babasagin ay walang laman. B. Ang tatlong basong babasagin ay puno ng tubig. ----
48 ---- A. Ang basket ay puno ng prutas at gulay. B. Ang basket ay walang laman.
49 ---- A. Malinis ang asul na sahig ng banyo. B. Marumi ang puting sahig ng banyo.
“ 50 ---- A. Ang pulang batya ay may lamang damit. B. Ang dilaw na batya ay walang laman.
51 ---- A. Iba’t iba ang kulay at hugis ng anim na bola. B. Ang mga bola ay pinaglalaruan sa online class.
52 ---- A. Maliwanag ang ilaw sa loob ng bahay na yari sa kahoy. B. Maganda ang mga kurtina sa loob ng bahay.
“ 53 ---- A. Ang bubuyog ay kumukuha ng nectar sa bulaklak. B. Ang bubuyog na kulay itim at dilaw ay nakangiti.
54 ---- A. Ang dalawang baboy ay namatay at naging botcha. B. Ang dalawang baboy ay masayang nakangiti.
55 ---- A. Ang buko juice ay galing sa sabaw ng buko. B. Ang buko juice ay nakalalason kaya huwag ito inumin.
