Good morning! Welcome to T.Amor’s class 
Today is Monday, October 26, 2020
What will we study today?
DAYS of the WEEK
1 2 3 4 7 6 5
SPELLING TIME  1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7.
What is the short form? Sunday – SUN Monday – MON Tuesday – TUES Wednesday – WED Thursday – THURS Friday – FRI Saturday - ...
What is the short form? Sunday – ________ Monday – ________ Tuesday – ________ Wednesday – ________ Thursday – ________ Fr...
Arrange the short forms. SATFRITHURSWEDTUESMONSUN 1 2 3 4 7 6 5
Check the box if the days are arranged correctly. SUN MON TUES FRI MON SAT
“ WED THURS FRI TUES MON SUN SUN FRI TUES FRI SAT SUN
WED MON TUES TUES WED THURS SAT SUN MON FRI TUES SUN
“ What day comes between? Sunday _____ Tuesday Friday ______ Sunday
Monday _____ Wednesday Thursday ____ Saturday Tuesday ______ Thursday
Wednesday _____ Friday Saturday ____ Monday
TRUE or FALSE ___1.Sunday is the first day of the week. ___2.Friday is the first day of the school week.
TRUE or FALSE ___1.Wednesday comes after Tuesday. ___1.Monday comes before Sunday.
TRUE or FALSE ___1.There are 6 days in a week. ___2.Saturdays and Sundays are called weekends.
TRUE or FALSE ____1. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday are called weekdays.
LOOK AT YOUR CLASS SCHEDULE. Answer the questions below. What subjects do you have on Mondays? How many subjects do you ha...
“ LOOK AT YOUR CLASS SCHEDULE. Answer the questions below. Who are the teachers that you study with on Thursdays? On what ...
LOOK AT YOUR CLASS SCHEDULE. Answer the questions below. Which days are allotted for Social Studies? On what days do you s...
Using the calendar on the next slide, write how many days there are in October. 1. Mondays? _ 6. Fridays? 2. Tuesdays? _ 7...
Days of the week

Power point presentation days of the week

Published in: Education
