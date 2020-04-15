Successfully reported this slideshow.
Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México Colegio de Ciencias y Humanidades Plantel Oriente Profesor Ramón Monreal Vera Romero
Cálculo de pH Concentración
Cálculo del Potencial de Hidrógeno  El potencial de Hidrógeno (pH) es el que mide el nivel de acidez de uma solución. pH ...
Cálculo del Potencial de Hidrógeno Ejemplos: Valores Log Valores Log Valores Log 0.1 = 10-1 -1 10 = 10⁺1 0 0.01 = 10⁻² -2...
Cálculo del Potencial de Hidrógeno El pH se calcula por: 𝒑𝑯 = − 𝐥𝐨𝐠 𝑯+ Interpretación: pH : Potencial de Hidrógeno 𝑯+ : ...
Cálculo del Potencial de Hidrógeno El pH se calcula por: 𝒑𝑯 = − 𝐥𝐨𝐠 𝑯+ Interpretación de la fórmula: pH es el – exponen...
Cálculo del Potencial de Hidrógeno Ejemplo: La concentración de iones Hidrógeno de una solución es de 0.01 e.q./litro Q...
Cálculo del Potencial de Hidrógeno Ejemplo: La concentración de iones Hidrógeno de una solución es de 0.01 e.q./litro. ...
Cálculo del Potencial de Hidrógeno ¿Cuál es el pH de una solución de ácido con una concentración de iones hidrógeno de 0....
Cálculo del Potencial de Hidrógeno Concentración de iones Hidrógeno pH [H+]= 0.1 = 10-1 1 [H+]= 0.01 = 10-2 2 [H+]= 0.001 ...
Cálculo del Potencial de Hidróxilo El pH se calcula por: 𝒑𝑶𝑯 = − 𝐥𝐨𝐠 − 𝑂𝐻 Interpretación: pOH : Potencial de Hidróxido −...
Cálculo del Potencial de Hidróxilo El pH se calcula por: 𝒑𝑶𝑯 = − 𝐥𝐨𝐠 − 𝑂𝐻 Interpretación de la fórmula: pOH es el – exp...
Cálculo del Potencial de Hidróxilo Ejemplo: La concentración de iones Hidróxilo de una solución es de 0.0001 e.q./litro ...
Cálculo del Potencial de Hidróxilo Ejemplo: La concentración de iones Hidróxilo de una solución es de 0.0001 e.q./litro....
Cálculo del Potencial de Hidróxilo ¿Cuál es el pOH de una solución de base con una concentración de iones hidróxilo de 0....
Cálculo del Potencial de Hidróxilo Concentración de iones Hidróxilo pOH [⁻OH]= 0.1 = 10-1 1 [⁻OH]= 0.01 = 10-2 2 [⁻OH]= 0....
Relación pH y pOH Cuando una sustancia es neutra la concentración de iones Hidrógeno es equivalente a la concentración de...
Relación pH y pOH  Estableciendo una relación sencilla: Suma de pH + pOH = 14 pH pOH Suma Sustancia 0 14 14 Ácido 1 13 14...
Cálculo de la Concentración Si se tiene el pH ¿Cómo se puede calcular la concentración de iones Hidrógeno? Una solución ...
Cálculo de la Concentración Si se tiene el pH ¿Cómo se puede calcular la concentración de iones Hidrógeno? Una solución ...
Cálculo de la Concentración Si se tiene el pOH ¿Cómo se puede calcular la concentración de iones Hidróxilo? Una solución...
Cálculo de la Concentración Si se tiene el pOH ¿Cómo se puede calcular la concentración de iones Hidróxilo? Una solución...
Cálculo de pH y pOH Una solución tenia una concentración de iones Hidrógeno de 0.001 e.q./litro.  𝐻+ = 0.001 = 10−3 𝑝𝐻 ...
Cálculo de pH y pOH Una solución tenia una concentración de iones Hidrógeno de 0.001 e.q./litro.  𝐻+ = 10−3 𝑝𝐻 = 3 pOH...
Cálculo de pH y pOH Una solución tenia una concentración de iones Hidróxilo de 0.00001 e.q./litro.  − 𝑂𝐻 = 0.00001 = 10−...
Cálculo de pH y pOH Una solución tenia una concentración de iones Hidróxilo de 0.00001 e.q./litro.  − 𝑂𝐻 = 10−5 pOH =5 ...
Cálculo de pH y pOH Una solución tiene un pH = 6.  𝐻+ = 10−𝑝𝐻 = 10−6 = 0.000001 pH+pOH =14 pOH = 14 – pH = 14−6 = 8 𝑝...
Cálculo de pH y pOH Una solución tiene un pH = 6. 𝑝𝐻 = 6  𝐻+ = 10−6 = 0.000001 pOH =8  − 𝑂𝐻 = 10−8 =0.00000001
Cálculo de pH y pOH Una solución tiene un pOH = 4.  − 𝑂𝐻 = 10−𝑝𝑂𝐻 = 10−4 = 0.0001 pH+pOH =14 pH = 14 – pOH = 14−4 = 10...
Cálculo de pH y pOH Una solución tiene un pH = 6. 𝑝𝐻 = 6  𝐻+ = 10−6 = 0.000001 pOH =8  − 𝑂𝐻 = 10−8 =0.00000001
Cálculos Precisos
Calculo de Concentraciones y pH Para tener mayor precisión se utiliza una calculadora Obtención del Logaritmo
Calculo de Concentraciones y pH Para tener mayor precisión se utiliza una calculadora Obtención del inverso del Logaritm...
Calculo de Concentraciones y pH Calculo del pH. Se tiene una solución de 0.0345 e.q./litro de iones Hidrógeno. ¿Cuánto e...
Calculo de Concentraciones y pH Calculo del pH. 𝑝𝐻 = −log 𝐻+ 𝑝𝐻 = −log 0.0345 Aprieta: 1. Tecla [log] 2. Abre paréntes...
Calculo de Concentraciones y pH Obteniendo el resultado:  -1.4621819 pH=-log(0.0345) pH =- (-1.4621809) pH = + 1.4621...
Calculo de Concentraciones y pH Se tiene una solución básica con un pOH de 7.654. ¿Cuánto es la concentración de iones H...
Calculo de Concentraciones y pH  Realiza un ejemplo:  pOH = 7.654  Aprieta: 1. tecla [shift] 2. Tecla [log] (10 𝑋) 3. A...
Calculo de Concentraciones y pH Obteniendo el resultado:  pOH=7.654  − 𝑂𝐻 = 10−𝑝𝑂𝐻  − 𝑂𝐻 = 10−2.21819  − 𝑂𝐻 = 2.21819...
Calculo de Concentraciones y pH Para calcular las Concentraciones faltantes se utiliza el pH o el pOH, ya que el potencia...
Calculo de Concentraciones y pH También puede ser usado un celular, aunque la recomendación es de mayor utilidad un calcu...
Calculo de Concentraciones y pH Calculo del pH. • Se tiene una solución de 1.7947x10-10 e.q./litro de iones Hidrógeno. • ¿...
Calculo de Concentraciones y pH • Se selecciona la función logaritmo • Se regresa a teclado númerico Teclado númerico 𝑝𝐻 =...
Calculo de Concentraciones y pH • Se escribe la concentración de los iones Hidrógeno. • Se agrega la potencia de diez, x10...
Calculo de Concentraciones y pH • Para poner el exponente se usa el símbolo “^” y se abre parentesis • Se regresa a teclad...
Calculo de Concentraciones y pH 𝐻+1 = 1.7947x10−10 • Se escribe la potencia de (-10) • Se selecciona nuevamente funciones.
Calculo de Concentraciones y pH • 𝐻+1 = 1.7947x10−10 • Se cierran los paréntesis • Se regresa a teclado
Calculo de Concentraciones y pH 𝐻+1 = 1.7947x10−10 Se oprime el igual obteniendo el valor de pH 𝑝𝐻 = −𝑙𝑜𝑔 𝐻+1 pH = − log( ...
Calculo de Concentraciones y pH • El pH = 9.746 • Por lo tanto pOH es: pH + pOH = 14 pOH = 14 – pH pOH = 14 – 9.746 pOH = ...
Calculo de Concentraciones y pH − 𝑂𝐻 = 10−𝑝𝑂𝐻 − 𝑂𝐻 = 10−4.254 • Se escribe: • 10 • Se selecciona funciones.
Calculo de Concentraciones y pH • Se selecciona el símbolo de potencia “^” y se abre paréntesis. • Se regresa al teclado
Calculo de Concentraciones y pH • Se escribe el valor del pOH, recuerda que debe de ser negativo • Se selecciona funciones...
Calculo de Concentraciones y pH • Se cierra el paréntesis • Se regresa al teclado
Calculo de Concentraciones y pH • Se aprieta el igual y se obtiene la concentración de los iones Hidroxilos − 𝑂𝐻 = 10−𝑝𝑂𝐻 ...
Cálculo de Concentración, pH y pOH Ejemplos Nivel 1 (Sencillos)
Concentración, pH y pOH • pH = 5 • pOH = 14 - pH • pOH = 14 - 5 = 9 • pOH=9 • [H⁺]= (10-pH ) • [H⁺]= (10⁻⁵ ) • [H⁺]= 1x10⁻...
Concentración, pH y pOH • pOH = 6 • pH = 14 - pOH • pH = 14 - 6 = 8 • pH=8 • [H⁺]= (10-pH ) • [H⁺]= (10⁻⁶ ) • [H⁺]= 1x10⁻⁶...
Concentración, pH y pOH • [H⁺]= 1x10⁻⁹ • pH =log(1x10⁻⁹) = 9 • pOH = 14 - pH • pOH = 14 - 9 = 5 • pOH=5 • [⁻OH]= 10-pOH • ...
Concentración, pH y pOH • [⁻OH]= 1x10⁻⁴ • pOH =log(1x10⁻ᴵ⁰) = 4 • pH = 14 - pOH • pH = 14 - 4= 10 • pH=10 • [H⁺]= 10-pH • ...
Concentración, pH y pOH • pH = 1 • pOH = 14 - pH • pOH = 14 - 1 = 13 • pOH=13 • [H⁺]= (10-pH ) • [H⁺]= (10⁻ᴵ ) • [H⁺]= 1x1...
Cálculo de Concentración, pH y pOH Ejemplos Nivel 2 Necesitas una calculadora
Calculo d| Concentraciones y pH pH = 3.3480 pOH = 14 - 3.3480 pOH = 10.6520 [⁻OH]= 10-10.6520 [⁻OH] =2.2284 x 10-11 [H⁺]=...
Calculo de Concentraciones y pH pOH = 4.0840 pH = 14 - 4.0840 pH = 9.9160 [⁻OH]= 10-4.0840 [⁻OH] =8.2414 x 10-5 [H⁺]= 10-...
Calculo de Concentraciones y pH pOH = -log(5.4954 x 10-7) pOH = 6.2600 pH = 14 - 6.2600 pH = 7.7400 [⁻OH]= 5.4954 x 10-7 [...
Calculo de Concentraciones y pH pH = -log(2.8054 x 10-9) pH = 8.5520 pOH = 14 - 8.5520 pOH = 5.4480 [H⁺]= 2.8054 x 10-9 [⁻...
Realizar la Autoevaluación https://www.daypo.com/823772.html#test
  2. 2. Cálculo de pH Concentración
  3. 3. Cálculo del Potencial de Hidrógeno  El potencial de Hidrógeno (pH) es el que mide el nivel de acidez de uma solución. pH = - logaritmo [H+]  La palabra de potencial, se refiere a potencia de la concentración de los iones hidrógeno, que se refiere al exponente del valor de la concentración. Logaritmo → Exponente
  4. 4. Cálculo del Potencial de Hidrógeno Ejemplos: Valores Log Valores Log Valores Log 0.1 = 10-1 -1 10 = 10⁺1 0 0.01 = 10⁻² -2 1 = 10 ⁰ 0 100 = 10⁺² +1 0.001 = 10⁻³ -3 1000 = 10⁺³ +2 0.0001 = 10⁻⁴ -4 Log(1) = 0 10000 = 10⁺⁴ +3 0.00001 = 10⁻⁵ -5 100000 = 10⁺⁵ +4 0.000001 = 10⁻⁶ -6 1000000 = 10⁺⁶ +5 0.0000001 = 10⁻⁷ -7 100000000 = 10⁺⁷ +6
  5. 5. Cálculo del Potencial de Hidrógeno El pH se calcula por: 𝒑𝑯 = − 𝐥𝐨𝐠 𝑯+ Interpretación: pH : Potencial de Hidrógeno 𝑯+ : Concentración de iones Hidrógeno Log: Logaritmo (Exponente) 𝑯+
  6. 6. Cálculo del Potencial de Hidrógeno El pH se calcula por: 𝒑𝑯 = − 𝐥𝐨𝐠 𝑯+ Interpretación de la fórmula: pH es el – exponente de la concentración de iones hidrógeno. 𝑯+
  7. 7. Cálculo del Potencial de Hidrógeno Ejemplo: La concentración de iones Hidrógeno de una solución es de 0.01 e.q./litro Químicamente expresado: – 𝐻+ =0.01 e.q./litro – : Concentración – 𝐻+ : Iones de Hidrógeno – Recordar que e.q. son el número de partículas, o sea el número de iones Hidrógeno 𝑯+
  8. 8. Cálculo del Potencial de Hidrógeno Ejemplo: La concentración de iones Hidrógeno de una solución es de 0.01 e.q./litro. 𝑝𝐻 = −𝑙𝑜𝑔 𝐻+ 𝑝𝐻 = −𝑙𝑜𝑔 0.01 𝑝𝐻 = −𝑙𝑜𝑔 10−𝟏 El exponente es -1, entonces el “-” logaritmo (exponente) es 1 𝑯+
  9. 9. Cálculo del Potencial de Hidrógeno ¿Cuál es el pH de una solución de ácido con una concentración de iones hidrógeno de 0.001 e.q./litro.  𝐻+ = 0.001 𝑒.𝑞. 𝐿𝑖𝑡𝑟𝑜 = 10−3 𝑒.𝑞. 𝑙 𝑝𝐻 = −𝑙𝑜𝑔 𝐻+ = − log 10−3 = Veamos algunos ejemplos. -3 3
  10. 10. Cálculo del Potencial de Hidrógeno Concentración de iones Hidrógeno pH [H+]= 0.1 = 10-1 1 [H+]= 0.01 = 10-2 2 [H+]= 0.001 = 10-3 3 [H+]= 0.0001 = 10-4 4 [H+]= 0.00001 = 10-5 5 [H+]= 0.000001 = 10-6 6 [H+]= 0.0000001 = 10-7 7
  11. 11. Cálculo del Potencial de Hidróxilo El pH se calcula por: 𝒑𝑶𝑯 = − 𝐥𝐨𝐠 − 𝑂𝐻 Interpretación: pOH : Potencial de Hidróxido − 𝑂𝐻 : Concentración de iones Hidróxido Log: Logaritmo (Exponente) 𝑯+
  12. 12. Cálculo del Potencial de Hidróxilo El pH se calcula por: 𝒑𝑶𝑯 = − 𝐥𝐨𝐠 − 𝑂𝐻 Interpretación de la fórmula: pOH es el – exponente de la concentración de iones hidróxilo. 𝑯+
  13. 13. Cálculo del Potencial de Hidróxilo Ejemplo: La concentración de iones Hidróxilo de una solución es de 0.0001 e.q./litro Químicamente expresado: – − 𝑂𝐻 =0.0001 e.q./litro – : Concentración – − 𝑂𝐻 : Iones de Hidróxilo – Recordar que e.q. son el número de partículas, o sea el número de iones Hidróxilo 𝑯+
  14. 14. Cálculo del Potencial de Hidróxilo Ejemplo: La concentración de iones Hidróxilo de una solución es de 0.0001 e.q./litro. 𝑝𝑂𝐻 = −𝑙𝑜𝑔 − 𝑂𝐻 𝑝𝑂𝐻 = −𝑙𝑜𝑔 0.0001 𝑝𝑂𝐻 = −𝑙𝑜𝑔 10−4 = 4 El exponente es -4, entonces el “-” logaritmo (exponente) es 4 𝑯+
  15. 15. Cálculo del Potencial de Hidróxilo ¿Cuál es el pOH de una solución de base con una concentración de iones hidróxilo de 0.001 e.q./litro.  − 𝑂𝐻 = 0.001 𝑒.𝑞. 𝐿𝑖𝑡𝑟𝑜 = 10−3 𝑒.𝑞. 𝑙 𝑝𝑂𝐻 = −𝑙𝑜𝑔 − 𝑂𝐻 = − log 10−3 = Veamos algunos ejemplos. -3 3
  16. 16. Cálculo del Potencial de Hidróxilo Concentración de iones Hidróxilo pOH [⁻OH]= 0.1 = 10-1 1 [⁻OH]= 0.01 = 10-2 2 [⁻OH]= 0.001 = 10-3 3 [⁻OH]= 0.0001 = 10-4 4 [⁻OH]= 0.00001 = 10-5 5 [⁻OH]= 0.000001 = 10-6 6 [⁻OH]= 0.0000001 = 10-7 7
  17. 17. Relación pH y pOH Cuando una sustancia es neutra la concentración de iones Hidrógeno es equivalente a la concentración de iones Hidróxilos. 𝐻+ = − 𝑂𝐻 El equilibrio Ácido-Base hace que si aumenta los iones hidrógenos, los iones hidróxilos disminuyen y viceversa.
  18. 18. Relación pH y pOH  Estableciendo una relación sencilla: Suma de pH + pOH = 14 pH pOH Suma Sustancia 0 14 14 Ácido 1 13 14 Ácido 2 12 14 Ácido 3 11 14 Ácido 4 10 14 Ácido 5 9 14 Ácido 6 8 14 Ácido 7 7 14 Neutra 8 6 14 Base 9 5 14 Base 10 4 14 Base 11 3 14 Base 12 2 14 Base 13 1 14 Base 14 0 14 Base
  19. 19. Cálculo de la Concentración Si se tiene el pH ¿Cómo se puede calcular la concentración de iones Hidrógeno? Una solución tiene un pH = 4, ¿Cuál es la concentración de iones Hidrógeno? Como el pH es el – exponente de la concentración de iones Hidrógeno. 𝑯+ = 𝟏𝟎−𝒑𝑯 = 𝟏𝟎−𝟒
  20. 20. Cálculo de la Concentración Si se tiene el pH ¿Cómo se puede calcular la concentración de iones Hidrógeno? Una solución tiene un pH = 6, ¿Cuál es la concentración de iones Hidrógeno? Como el pH es el – exponente de la concentración de iones Hidrógeno. 𝑯+ = 𝟏𝟎−𝒑𝑯 = 𝟏𝟎−𝟔
  21. 21. Cálculo de la Concentración Si se tiene el pOH ¿Cómo se puede calcular la concentración de iones Hidróxilo? Una solución tiene un pOH = 2, ¿Cuál es la concentración de iones Hidróxilo? Como el pOH es el – exponente de la concentración de iones Hidróxilo. − 𝑂𝐻 = 𝟏𝟎−𝒑𝑶𝑯 = 𝟏𝟎−𝟐
  22. 22. Cálculo de la Concentración Si se tiene el pOH ¿Cómo se puede calcular la concentración de iones Hidróxilo? Una solución tiene un pOH = 4, ¿Cuál es la concentración de iones Hidróxilo? Como el pOH es el – exponente de la concentración de iones Hidróxilo. − 𝑂𝐻 = 𝟏𝟎−𝒑𝑶𝑯 = 𝟏𝟎−𝟒
  23. 23. Cálculo de pH y pOH Una solución tenia una concentración de iones Hidrógeno de 0.001 e.q./litro.  𝐻+ = 0.001 = 10−3 𝑝𝐻 = log 10−3 = 3 pH+pOH =14 pOH = 14 – pH = 14-3 =11  − 𝑂𝐻 = 10−𝑝𝑂𝐻 = 10−11
  24. 24. Cálculo de pH y pOH Una solución tenia una concentración de iones Hidrógeno de 0.001 e.q./litro.  𝐻+ = 10−3 𝑝𝐻 = 3 pOH =11  − 𝑂𝐻 = 10−11
  25. 25. Cálculo de pH y pOH Una solución tenia una concentración de iones Hidróxilo de 0.00001 e.q./litro.  − 𝑂𝐻 = 0.00001 = 10−5 𝑝𝑂𝐻 = log 10−5 = 5 pH+pOH =14 pH = 14 – pOH = 14−5 =9  𝐻+ = 10−𝑝𝐻 = 10−9 = 0.00000001
  26. 26. Cálculo de pH y pOH Una solución tenia una concentración de iones Hidróxilo de 0.00001 e.q./litro.  − 𝑂𝐻 = 10−5 pOH =5 𝑝𝐻 =9  𝐻+ = 10−9
  27. 27. Cálculo de pH y pOH Una solución tiene un pH = 6.  𝐻+ = 10−𝑝𝐻 = 10−6 = 0.000001 pH+pOH =14 pOH = 14 – pH = 14−6 = 8 𝑝𝑂𝐻 = 10−𝑝𝑂𝐻 = 10−8 = 0.00000001
  28. 28. Cálculo de pH y pOH Una solución tiene un pH = 6. 𝑝𝐻 = 6  𝐻+ = 10−6 = 0.000001 pOH =8  − 𝑂𝐻 = 10−8 =0.00000001
  29. 29. Cálculo de pH y pOH Una solución tiene un pOH = 4.  − 𝑂𝐻 = 10−𝑝𝑂𝐻 = 10−4 = 0.0001 pH+pOH =14 pH = 14 – pOH = 14−4 = 10  𝐻+ = 10−𝑝𝐻 = 10−10 = 0.0000000001
  30. 30. Cálculo de pH y pOH Una solución tiene un pH = 6. 𝑝𝐻 = 6  𝐻+ = 10−6 = 0.000001 pOH =8  − 𝑂𝐻 = 10−8 =0.00000001
  31. 31. Cálculos Precisos
  32. 32. Calculo de Concentraciones y pH Para tener mayor precisión se utiliza una calculadora Obtención del Logaritmo
  33. 33. Calculo de Concentraciones y pH Para tener mayor precisión se utiliza una calculadora Obtención del inverso del Logaritmo (10 𝑥 ), es la segunda función
  34. 34. Calculo de Concentraciones y pH Calculo del pH. Se tiene una solución de 0.0345 e.q./litro de iones Hidrógeno. ¿Cuánto es su pH?
  35. 35. Calculo de Concentraciones y pH Calculo del pH. 𝑝𝐻 = −log 𝐻+ 𝑝𝐻 = −log 0.0345 Aprieta: 1. Tecla [log] 2. Abre paréntesis [(] 3. Signo - 4. Teclea el número 5. Cierra paréntesis [)] 6. Tecla [=], obtener el resultado 12 3 4 5 6
  36. 36. Calculo de Concentraciones y pH Obteniendo el resultado:  -1.4621819 pH=-log(0.0345) pH =- (-1.4621809) pH = + 1.4621809
  37. 37. Calculo de Concentraciones y pH Se tiene una solución básica con un pOH de 7.654. ¿Cuánto es la concentración de iones Hidróxilo?
  38. 38. Calculo de Concentraciones y pH  Realiza un ejemplo:  pOH = 7.654  Aprieta: 1. tecla [shift] 2. Tecla [log] (10 𝑋) 3. Abre paréntesis [(] 4. Signo - 5. Teclea el número 7.654 6. Cierra paréntesis [)] 7. Tecla [=], para obtener el resultado 1 3 4 5 6 7 2
  39. 39. Calculo de Concentraciones y pH Obteniendo el resultado:  pOH=7.654  − 𝑂𝐻 = 10−𝑝𝑂𝐻  − 𝑂𝐻 = 10−2.21819  − 𝑂𝐻 = 2.21819 𝑥 10−8
  40. 40. Calculo de Concentraciones y pH Para calcular las Concentraciones faltantes se utiliza el pH o el pOH, ya que el potencial se refiere a la potencia o sea al exponente, veamos: pH = 3.4 la [H+] = 10-3.4 Recuerda que es con signo – pOH= 5.2 la [- OH] = 10-5.2
  41. 41. Calculo de Concentraciones y pH También puede ser usado un celular, aunque la recomendación es de mayor utilidad un calculadora, pero veamos el mismo proceso con un celular.
  42. 42. Calculo de Concentraciones y pH Calculo del pH. • Se tiene una solución de 1.7947x10-10 e.q./litro de iones Hidrógeno. • ¿Cuánto es su pH? Se selecciona funciones 𝐻+1 = 1.7947x10−10 𝑝𝐻 = log 𝐻+
  43. 43. Calculo de Concentraciones y pH • Se selecciona la función logaritmo • Se regresa a teclado númerico Teclado númerico 𝑝𝐻 = log 𝐻+
  44. 44. Calculo de Concentraciones y pH • Se escribe la concentración de los iones Hidrógeno. • Se agrega la potencia de diez, x10 • Para el exponente se selecciona función 𝐻+1 = 1.7947x10−10
  45. 45. Calculo de Concentraciones y pH • Para poner el exponente se usa el símbolo “^” y se abre parentesis • Se regresa a teclado. 𝐻+1 = 1.7947x10−10
  46. 46. Calculo de Concentraciones y pH 𝐻+1 = 1.7947x10−10 • Se escribe la potencia de (-10) • Se selecciona nuevamente funciones.
  47. 47. Calculo de Concentraciones y pH • 𝐻+1 = 1.7947x10−10 • Se cierran los paréntesis • Se regresa a teclado
  48. 48. Calculo de Concentraciones y pH 𝐻+1 = 1.7947x10−10 Se oprime el igual obteniendo el valor de pH 𝑝𝐻 = −𝑙𝑜𝑔 𝐻+1 pH = − log( 1.7947x10−10) pH =−(−9.746) pH = 9.746
  49. 49. Calculo de Concentraciones y pH • El pH = 9.746 • Por lo tanto pOH es: pH + pOH = 14 pOH = 14 – pH pOH = 14 – 9.746 pOH = 4.254
  50. 50. Calculo de Concentraciones y pH − 𝑂𝐻 = 10−𝑝𝑂𝐻 − 𝑂𝐻 = 10−4.254 • Se escribe: • 10 • Se selecciona funciones.
  51. 51. Calculo de Concentraciones y pH • Se selecciona el símbolo de potencia “^” y se abre paréntesis. • Se regresa al teclado
  52. 52. Calculo de Concentraciones y pH • Se escribe el valor del pOH, recuerda que debe de ser negativo • Se selecciona funciones − 𝑂𝐻 = 10−𝑝𝑂𝐻 − 𝑂𝐻 = 10−4.254
  53. 53. Calculo de Concentraciones y pH • Se cierra el paréntesis • Se regresa al teclado
  54. 54. Calculo de Concentraciones y pH • Se aprieta el igual y se obtiene la concentración de los iones Hidroxilos − 𝑂𝐻 = 10−𝑝𝑂𝐻 − 𝑂𝐻 = 10−4.254 − 𝑂𝐻 = 5.5718 𝑥 10−5
  55. 55. Cálculo de Concentración, pH y pOH Ejemplos Nivel 1 (Sencillos)
  56. 56. Concentración, pH y pOH • pH = 5 • pOH = 14 - pH • pOH = 14 - 5 = 9 • pOH=9 • [H⁺]= (10-pH ) • [H⁺]= (10⁻⁵ ) • [H⁺]= 1x10⁻⁵ • [⁻OH]= 10-pOH • [⁻OH]= 109 • [⁻OH]= 1x10⁻⁹
  57. 57. Concentración, pH y pOH • pOH = 6 • pH = 14 - pOH • pH = 14 - 6 = 8 • pH=8 • [H⁺]= (10-pH ) • [H⁺]= (10⁻⁶ ) • [H⁺]= 1x10⁻⁶ • [⁻OH]= 10-pOH • [⁻OH]= 10⁻⁸ • [⁻OH]= 1x 10⁻⁸
  58. 58. Concentración, pH y pOH • [H⁺]= 1x10⁻⁹ • pH =log(1x10⁻⁹) = 9 • pOH = 14 - pH • pOH = 14 - 9 = 5 • pOH=5 • [⁻OH]= 10-pOH • [⁻OH]= 10⁻⁵ • [⁻OH]= 1x 10⁻⁵
  59. 59. Concentración, pH y pOH • [⁻OH]= 1x10⁻⁴ • pOH =log(1x10⁻ᴵ⁰) = 4 • pH = 14 - pOH • pH = 14 - 4= 10 • pH=10 • [H⁺]= 10-pH • [H⁺]= 10⁻ᴵ⁰ • [H⁺] = 1x 10⁻ᴵ⁰
  60. 60. Concentración, pH y pOH • pH = 1 • pOH = 14 - pH • pOH = 14 - 1 = 13 • pOH=13 • [H⁺]= (10-pH ) • [H⁺]= (10⁻ᴵ ) • [H⁺]= 1x10⁻ᴵ • [⁻OH]= 10-pOH • [⁻OH]= 1013 • [⁻OH]= 1x10⁻ᴵ³
  61. 61. Cálculo de Concentración, pH y pOH Ejemplos Nivel 2 Necesitas una calculadora
  62. 62. Calculo d| Concentraciones y pH pH = 3.3480 pOH = 14 - 3.3480 pOH = 10.6520 [⁻OH]= 10-10.6520 [⁻OH] =2.2284 x 10-11 [H⁺]= 10-3.3480 [H⁺]= 4.4875 x 10-4
  63. 63. Calculo de Concentraciones y pH pOH = 4.0840 pH = 14 - 4.0840 pH = 9.9160 [⁻OH]= 10-4.0840 [⁻OH] =8.2414 x 10-5 [H⁺]= 10-9.9160 [H⁺]= 1.2134x10-10
  64. 64. Calculo de Concentraciones y pH pOH = -log(5.4954 x 10-7) pOH = 6.2600 pH = 14 - 6.2600 pH = 7.7400 [⁻OH]= 5.4954 x 10-7 [H⁺]= 10-7.7400 [H⁺]= 1.8197 x 10-8
  65. 65. Calculo de Concentraciones y pH pH = -log(2.8054 x 10-9) pH = 8.5520 pOH = 14 - 8.5520 pOH = 5.4480 [H⁺]= 2.8054 x 10-9 [⁻OH]= 10-5.4480 [⁻OH]= 3.5645 x 10-06
  66. 66. Realizar la Autoevaluación https://www.daypo.com/823772.html#test

