Inn scid2020 result-of-selection

  InnScid2020: Result of Selection Adriana Mesquita Correa Bueno Brazil Aisha Jones Jamaica Aline Perini Brazil Aline Villarreal Mexico Amrita Banerjee United States of America Ana Maldonado India Ana Carolina Mazzuco Brazil Andre Ohara Brazil Andre Ponce de Leon Ferreira de Carvalho Brazil Andres Vidal Colombia Andrés Felipe Hernández Pérez Brazil Anna Kurumchina Russian Federation (the) Augusto Costa Brazil Bruna Melo Brazil Camila Ortolan Fernandes de Oliveira Cervone Brazil Carlos Diego Nascimento Damasceno Brazil Carlos Vinicius Melo Brazil Caroline Araújo Brazil Caterina Elizondo Lucci Costa Rica Celio Melo Brazil Cholpon Bekbolot Kyzy Kyrgyzstan Cintia Maria Rodrigues Blanco Brazil Claudia Natalie Widmaier Müller Uruguay Cynthia Semá Baltazar Mozambique Daniel Fernández Villa Spain Daniela Metsaranta Brazil Daniëlla Labuschagne Smit Mauritius Danilo Roberti Alves de Almeida Brazil Derya Buyuktanir Karacan United States of America Diego Arruda Brazil Dina Medina-Vera Spain Effat Norouzi Iran (Islamic Republic of) Erica Nakai Brazil Erica Siqueira Brazil Erika Rossetto Mozambique Ermelinda Liberato Angola
  2. 2. Eugenia Azevedo Vargas Brazil Fabiane Gaspar da Silva Brazil Fabio Santos Brazil Flavio Augusto Esteves Brazil Franklin Fernando Guzman Gomez Ecuador Gabriela Bortz Argentina Giuliana Stephani de Oliveira Brazil Guilherme de Rosso Manços Brazil Hazem Abdel Samad Lebanon He Zhou China Heba Fawzy Mohamed Mahmoud Egypt HSU HTOO Myanmar Jenice Jean Goveas India Johana Cabrera Chile Juliana Corrêa Brazil Karen Talita Tanaka Brazil Karina Aquibo Honduras Kelly Agopyan Brazil Kingnide Aurel Allagbe Benin Kleinsy Yudrani Bonnilla Landaverry Brazil Laure-Anne Plumhans Austria Leandro Martan Bezerra Santos Brazil Leonardo DallAgnol Brazil Leonardo Machado da Silva Brazil Lorena Lamas Brazil Luciana Silva Brazil Marcia Scazufca Brazil Marcos Cesar Weiss Brazil Margaret Muthee Kenya Margarita Alonzo Guatemala Mayra Castro Germany Miguel Castaño Arques Switzerland Mónica Gorbe Moya Spain Monika Jaggi India Muralidharan Loganathan India Naira Ferreira Bonifácio Brazil Nan Hao Singapore Natalia Liberato dos Santos Brazil Nombuso Madonda South Africa NseAbasi Etim Nigeria Nubia Carolina Manchola Varón Brazil Pablo Lira Brazil
  3. 3. Paulo Vela Peru Rachel Juliet Mujawimana Uganda Radenka Krsmanovic Whiffen Montenegro robert Woolley Brazil Rodrigo Rudge Ramos Ribeiro Brazil Saurabh Kumar India Sheila Alves Brazil Silvio Cordeiro Brazil Sílvio Vaz Jr. Brazil Suraj Jamge Netherlands (the) Surat Parvatam India Suryesh Kumar Namdeo India Tania Dominici Brazil Tatiana Fraga Brazil Thyene Moreira Brazil Vahid Mafi Iran (Islamic Republic of) Vanessa Ayres-Pereira Brazil Vanessa De Paula Brazil Ximena Astrid Valdivieso Rivera Colombia Yim Rodríguez Sampértegui Argentina Zane Šime Belgium Zvikomborero Manjengwah Czechia

