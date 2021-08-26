Vitiligo - Symptoms and causes

Almost 1 percent of the world’s population has vitiligo. When you have vitiligo, the cells that are responsible for your skin color are destroyed. These cells, called melanocytes, no longer produce skin pigment, called melanin. Once the cells no longer produce melanin, areas of your skin will lose color or turn white. Areas of lost pigment can develop anywhere on your body, including: sun-exposed areas like the hands, feet, arms, and face inside the mouth or other mucus membranes nostrils genitals back of the eye within the hearing system of the ear Your hair may also turn grey or white if the areas involved have hair. Even though vitiligo can affect many different parts of the body, it’s not contagious. A person with vitiligo can’t transmit it to someone else.