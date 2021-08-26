Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Understanding the symptoms of vitiligo Vitiligo is a long-term problem in which growing patches of skin lose their color. ...
for the rest of the person’s life. The condition is photosensitive. This means that the areas that are affected will be mo...
Progress will be evident after 6 to 12 months of twice-weekly sessions. Skin camouflage In cases of mild vitiligo, the pat...
Tattooing Surgery is used to implant pigment into the skin. It works best around the lips, especially in people with darke...
Non-segmental vitiligo is the most common type, accounting for up to 90 percent of cases. The patches often appear equally...
Increasing awareness about vitiligo, for example, by talking to friends about it, can help people with the condition to ov...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Healthcare
Aug. 26, 2021
32 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

Vitiligo - Symptoms and causes

Download to read offline

Healthcare
Aug. 26, 2021
32 views

Almost 1 percent of the world’s population has vitiligo. When you have vitiligo, the cells that are responsible for your skin color are destroyed. These cells, called melanocytes, no longer produce skin pigment, called melanin. Once the cells no longer produce melanin, areas of your skin will lose color or turn white.

Areas of lost pigment can develop anywhere on your body, including:

sun-exposed areas like the hands, feet, arms, and face
inside the mouth or other mucus membranes
nostrils
genitals
back of the eye
within the hearing system of the ear
Your hair may also turn grey or white if the areas involved have hair.

Even though vitiligo can affect many different parts of the body, it’s not contagious. A person with vitiligo can’t transmit it to someone else.

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Strength Training for Triathletes Patrick Hagerman, EdD
(3.5/5)
Free
Krav Maga: An Essential Guide to the Renowned Method--for Fitness and Self-Defense David Kahn
(4/5)
Free
Hell-Bent: Obsession, Pain, and the Search for Something Like Transcendence in Competitive Yoga Benjamin Lorr
(4.5/5)
Free
Fix Your Body, Fix Your Swing: The Revolutionary Biomechanics Workout Program Used by Tour Pros Joey Diovisalvi
(5/5)
Free
Why We Swim Bonnie Tsui
(4.5/5)
Free
7 Minutes to Fit: 50 Anytime, Anywhere Interval Workouts Brett Klika
(4.5/5)
Free
8 Weeks to SEALFIT: A Navy SEAL's Guide to Unconventional Training for Physical and Mental Toughness-Revised Edition Mark Divine
(4/5)
Free
One Simple Thing: A New Look at the Science of Yoga and How It Can Transform Your Life Eddie Stern
(0/5)
Free
Essential Yoga: An Illustrated Guide to over 100 Yoga Poses and Meditation Olivia H. Miller
(4/5)
Free
Bountiful, Beautiful, Blissful: Experience the Natural Power of Pregnancy and Birth with Kundalini Yoga and Meditation Gurmukh Kaur Khalsa
(3/5)
Free
The Spartan Way: Eat Better. Train Better. Think Better. Be Better. Joe De Sena
(3.5/5)
Free
The Yoga Sutras of Patañjali: A New Edition, Translation, and Commentary Edwin F. Bryant
(5/5)
Free
Younger Next Year: Live Strong, Fit, Sexy, and Smart—Until You're 80 and Beyond Chris Crowley
(4/5)
Free
The Yamas & Niyamas: Exploring Yoga's Ethical Practice Deborah Adele
(5/5)
Free
The American Physical Therapy Association Book of Body Repair and Maintenance: Hundreds of Stretches and Exercises for Every Part of the Human Body Steve Vickery
(4.5/5)
Free
Every Body Yoga: Let Go of Fear, Get On the Mat, Love Your Body. Jessamyn Stanley
(4.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The Art of Impossible: A Peak Performance Primer Steven Kotler
(5/5)
Free
Fit Gurl: The Total-Body Turnaround Program Melissa Alcantara
(4.5/5)
Free
Depression Hates a Moving Target: How Running With My Dog Brought Me Back From the Brink Nita Sweeney
(4.5/5)
Free
Endure: Mind, Body, and the Curiously Elastic Limits of Human Performance Alex Hutchinson
(4.5/5)
Free
The Oxygen Advantage: The Simple, Scientifically Proven Breathing Techniques for a Healthier, Slimmer, Faster, and Fitter You Patrick McKeown
(4.5/5)
Free
Light on Life: The Yoga Way to Wholeness, Inner Peace, and Ultima Iyengar Iyengar
(4.5/5)
Free
T Is for Transformation: Unleash the 7 Superpowers to Help You Dig Deeper, Feel Stronger & Live Your Best Life Shaun T.
(5/5)
Free
Strong is the New Beautiful: Embrace Your Natural Beauty, Eat Clean, and Harness Your Power Lindsey Vonn
(4/5)
Free
Good to Go: What the Athlete in All of Us Can Learn from the Strange Science of Recovery Christie Aschwanden
(4.5/5)
Free
Own the Day, Own Your Life: Optimized Practices for Waking, Working, Learning, Eating, Training, Playing, Sleeping, and Sex Aubrey Marcus
(4.5/5)
Free
One Simple Thing: A New Look at the Science of Yoga and How It Can Transform Your Life Eddie Stern
(5/5)
Free
Journey Into Power: How to Sculpt your Ideal Body, Free your True Self, and Transform your life with Baptiste Power Vinyasa Yoga Baron Baptiste
(4.5/5)
Free
Two Turns From Zero: Pushing to Higher Fitness Goals--Converting Them to Life Strength Stacey Griffith
(4.5/5)
Free
Body for Life for Women: 12 Weeks to a Firm, Fit, Fabulous Body at Any Age Dr. Pamela Peeke, M.D., M.P.H., F.A.C.P.
(4/5)
Free
Forever Painless: End Chronic Pain and Reclaim Your Life in 30 Minutes a Day Miranda Esmonde-White
(2/5)
Free
Bright Line Eating: The Science of Living Happy, Thin & Free Susan Peirce Thompson, PhD
(4.5/5)
Free
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Vitiligo - Symptoms and causes

  1. 1. Understanding the symptoms of vitiligo Vitiligo is a long-term problem in which growing patches of skin lose their color. It can affect people of any age, gender, or ethnic group. Isabella Dias/Getty Images The patches appear when melanocytes within the skin die off. Melanocytes are the cells responsible for producing the skin pigment, melanin, which gives skin its color and protects it from the sun’s UV rays. Globally, it appears to affect between 0.5 and 2 percent  of people. Fast facts on vitiligo Vitiligo can affect people of any age, gender, or ethnicity. There is no cure, and it is usually a lifelong condition. The exact cause is unknown, but it may be due to an autoimmune disorder or a virus. Vitiligo is not contagious. Treatment options may include exposure to UVA or UVB light and depigmentation of the skin in severe cases. Vitiligo is a skin condition in which patches of skin loses their color. The total area of skin that can be affected by vitiligo varies between individuals. It can also affect the eyes, the inside of mouth, and the hair. In most cases, the affected areas remain discolored What is vitiligo? Pictures Treatment Symptoms Types Complications What is vitiligo? Medically reviewed by Elaine K. Luo, M.D. — Written by Yvette Brazier on September 26, 2017 Younger children may be more likely to transmit SARS-CoV-2 than adolescents Flavonoid-rich foods lower blood pressure via gut bacteria Future of COVID-19: A ‘consistent shift of the risk to the young’ COVID-19 vaccine during pregnancy: Is it safe? Delta variant: How can we slow the spread? ADVERTISEMENT Latest news
  2. 2. for the rest of the person’s life. The condition is photosensitive. This means that the areas that are affected will be more sensitive to sunlight than those that are not. It is hard to predict whether the patches will spread, and by how much. The spread might take weeks, or the patches might remain stable for months or years. The lighter patches tend to be more visible in people with dark or tanned skin. The American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) describe vitiligo as “more than a cosmetic problem.” It is a health issue that needs medical attention. A number of remedies can help decrease the visibility of the condition. Using sunscreen The AAD recommend using a sunscreen, because the lighter patches of skin are especially sensitive to sunlight and they can burn easily. A dermatologist can advise on a suitable type. Phototherapy with UVB light Exposure to ultraviolet B (UVB) lamps is a common treatment option. Home treatment requires a small lamp and allows for daily use, which is more effective. If the treatment is done in a clinic, this will need 2 to 3 visits a week and the treatment time will be longer. If there are white spots across large areas of the body, UVB phototherapy may be used. This involves full-body treatment. It is done in a hospital. UVB phototherapy, combined with other treatments, can have a positive effect on vitiligo. However, the result is not totally predictable, and there is still no treatment that will fully re- pigment the skin. Phototherapy with UVA light UVA treatment is usually conducted in a health care setting. First, the patient takes a drug that increases the skin’s sensitivity to UV light. Then, in a series of treatments, the affected skin is exposed to high doses of UVA light. Pictures Treatment Ladies Loungewear & Nightwear e. ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT NEWSLETTER
  3. 3. Progress will be evident after 6 to 12 months of twice-weekly sessions. Skin camouflage In cases of mild vitiligo, the patient can camouflage some of the white patches with colored, cosmetic creams and makeup. They should select tones that best match their skin features. If creams and makeup are correctly applied, they can last 12 to 18 hours on the face and up to 96 hours for the rest of the body. Most topical applications are waterproof. Depigmenting When the affected area is widespread, covering 50 percent of the body or more, depigmentation can be an option. This reduces the skin color in unaffected parts to match the whiter areas. Depigmentation is achieved by applying strong topical lotions or ointments, such as monobenzone, mequinol, or hydroquinone. The treatment is permanent, but it can make the skin more fragile. Long exposure to the sun must be avoided. Depigmentation can take 12 to 14 months, depending on factors such as the depth of the original skin tone. Topical corticosteroids Corticosteroid ointments are creams containing steroids. Some studies have concluded that applying topical corticosteroids to the white patches can stop the spread. Others have reported total restoration of the original skin color. Corticosteroids should never be used on the face. If there is some improvement after a month, the treatment should be paused for a couple of weeks before starting it again. If there is no improvement after a month, or if side effects occur, treatment should stop. Calcipotriene (Dovonex) Calcipotriene is a form of vitamin D used as a topical ointment. It may be used with corticosteroids or light treatment. Side effects include rashes, dry skin, and itching. Drugs affecting the immune system Ointments containing tacrolimus or pimecrolimus, drugs known as calcineurin inhibitors, can help with smaller patches of depigmentation. However, the United States (U.S.) Food and Drug Administration (FDA) warn of a connection between these drugs and skin cancer and lymphoma. Psoralen Psoralen may be used with UVA or UVB light therapy, as it makes the skin more susceptible to UV light. As the skin heals, a more normal coloration sometimes returns. Treatment may need to be repeated two or three times a week for 6 to 12 months. Psoralen increases the risk of sunburn and skin damage, and therefore also skin cancer in the long term. It is not recommended for children under 10 years. Skin grafts In a skin graft, a surgeon carefully removes healthy patches of pigmented skin and uses them to cover affected areas. This procedure is not very common, because it takes time and can result in scarring in the area where the skin came from and the area where it is placed. Blister grafting involves producing a blister on normal skin using suction. The top of the blister is then removed and placed on an area where pigment has been lost. There is a lower risk of scarring. New Collection omen'sClothing by GetTrend ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT
  4. 4. Tattooing Surgery is used to implant pigment into the skin. It works best around the lips, especially in people with darker skin. Drawbacks can include difficulty matching the color of skin and the fact that tattoos fade but do not tan. Sometimes, skin damage caused by tattooing can trigger another patch of vitiligo. The exact causes of vitiligo are unclear. A number of factors may contribute. These include: an autoimmune disorder, in which the immune system becomes overactive and destroys the melanocytes a genetic oxidative stress imbalance a stressful event harm to the skin due to a critical sunburn or cut exposure to some chemicals a neural cause heredity, as it may run in families a virus Vitiligo is not contagious. One person cannot catch it from another. It can appear at any age, but studies suggest that it is more likely to start around the age of 20 years. The only symptom of vitiligo is the appearance of flat white spots or patches on the skin. The first white spot that becomes noticeable is often in an area that tends to be exposed to the sun. It starts as a simple spot, a little paler than the rest of the skin, but as time passes, this spot becomes paler until it turns white. The patches are irregular in shape. At times, the edges can become a little inflamed with a slight red tone, sometimes resulting in itchiness. Normally, however, it does not cause any discomfort, irritation, soreness, or dryness in the skin. The effects of vitiligo vary between people. Some people may have only a handful of white dots that develop no further, while others develop larger white patches that join together and affect larger areas of skin. There are two types of vitiligo, non-segmental and segmental. Non-segmental vitiligo If the first white patches are symmetrical, this suggests a type of vitiligo known as non- segmental vitiligo. The development will be slower than if the patches are in only one area of the body. Symptoms MEDICAL NEWS TODAY NEWSLETTER Knowledge is power. Get our free daily newsletter. Dig deeper into the health topics you care about most. Subscribe to our facts-first newsletter today. Your privacy is important to us Enter your email SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Types ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT
  5. 5. Non-segmental vitiligo is the most common type, accounting for up to 90 percent of cases. The patches often appear equally on both sides of the body, with some measure of symmetry. They often appear on skin that is commonly exposed to the sun, such as the face, neck, and hands. Common areas include: backs of the hands arms eyes knees elbows feet mouth armpit and groin nose navel genitals and rectal area Non-segmental vitiligo is further broken down into sub-categories: Generalized: There is no specific area or size of patches. This is the most common type. Acrofacial: This occurs mostly on the face, in the scalp, around the genitals, and on the fingers or toes. Mucosal: This appears mostly around the mucous membranes and lips. Universal: Depigmentation covers most of the body. This is very rare. Focal: One, or a few, scattered white patches develop in a discrete area. It most often occurs in young children. Segmental vitiligo Segmental vitiligo spreads more rapidly but is considered more constant and stable and less erratic than the non-segmental type. It is much less common and affects only about 10 percent of people with vitiligo. It is non-symetrical. It is more noticeable in early age groups, affecting about 30 percent of children diagnosed with vitiligo. Segmental vitiligo usually affects areas of skin attached to nerves arising in the dorsal roots of the spine. It responds well to topical treatments. Vitiligo does not develop into other diseases, but people with the condition are more likely to experience: painful sunburn hearing loss changes to vision and tear production A person with vitiligo is more likely to have another autoimmune disorder, such as thyroid problems, Addison’s disease, Hashimoto’s thyroiditis, type 1 diabetes, or pernicious anemia. Most people with vitiligo do not have these conditions, but tests may be done to rule them out. Overcoming social challenges If the skin patches are visible, the social stigma of vitiligo can be difficult to cope with. Embarrassment can lead to problems with self-esteem, and in some cases, anxiety and depression can result. People with darker skin are more likely to experience difficulties, because the contrast is greater. In India, vitiligo is known as “white leprosy.” Complications Yes No Was this article helpful?
  6. 6. Increasing awareness about vitiligo, for example, by talking to friends about it, can help people with the condition to overcome these difficulties. Connecting with other who have vitiligo may also help. Anyone with this condition who experiences symptoms of anxiety and depression should ask their dermatologist to recommend someone who can help. Last medically reviewed on September 26, 2017 Dermatology ADVERTISEMENT BOTA -- Plant-Powered Skincare with CBD BOTA is on a mission to provide gentle, yet effective skincare that’s free of harsh chemicals. Use code HEALTHLINE for 15% off SHOP BOTA SHOP BOTA  10 sources   v  FEEDBACK:   RELATED COVERAGE What is hypopigmentation? Medically reviewed by Debra Sullivan, Ph.D., MSN, R.N., CNE, COI Pigmentation is what affects the color of skin. Some people have unusual pigmentation. This can be due to skin damage or a chronic condition, or it… READ MORE  ADVERTISEMENT What is poliosis? Medically reviewed by Nancy Choi, MD Poliosis is a condition that results in white spots or streaks appearing in the hair on the head, eyelashes, or other hair. It happens when there is a… READ MORE  Why is my pubic hair turning white? Medically reviewed by Janet Brito, Ph.D., LCSW, CST White pubic hair is part of aging. However, it can also be a symptom of other conditions, such as pubic lice or vitiligo. If it does not appear to be… READ MORE  ADVERTISEMENT Causes and treatment of a black neck Medically reviewed by Cynthia Cobb, DNP, APRN, WHNP-BC, FAANP Dark or black patches on the neck can be troubling. In this article, we look at the possible causes for a black neck or hyperpigmentation, including… Free Presentation Reveals 1 Unusual Tip to Eliminate Your Vitiligo Forever In 45-60 Days - Guaranteed! Watch the video below to know more

    Be the first to comment

Almost 1 percent of the world’s population has vitiligo. When you have vitiligo, the cells that are responsible for your skin color are destroyed. These cells, called melanocytes, no longer produce skin pigment, called melanin. Once the cells no longer produce melanin, areas of your skin will lose color or turn white. Areas of lost pigment can develop anywhere on your body, including: sun-exposed areas like the hands, feet, arms, and face inside the mouth or other mucus membranes nostrils genitals back of the eye within the hearing system of the ear Your hair may also turn grey or white if the areas involved have hair. Even though vitiligo can affect many different parts of the body, it’s not contagious. A person with vitiligo can’t transmit it to someone else.

Views

Total views

32

On Slideshare

0

From embeds

0

Number of embeds

0

Actions

Downloads

0

Shares

0

Comments

0

Likes

0

×