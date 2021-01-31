Successfully reported this slideshow.
22 S.NO. CONTENT PAGE NO. 1 INTRODUCTION 6 2 HISTORY 7 3 HAEMOGLOBIN STRUCTURE 10 4 SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS 12 5 PREVALENCE 13 ...
5 THALASSEMIA 5
6 It is an inherited disease which is mainly caused due to the abnormal haemoglobin synthesis. It is transferred by one of...
Summary Subtitle lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. ● Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder cha...
HISTORY ● Alpha Thalassemia Minor and Beta Thalassemia Minor, also known as alpha thalassemia trait or beta thalassemia tr...
10 HAEMOGLOBIN STRUCTURE 10
Data A Data B Data C 11 TYPES OF THALASSEMIA 11
SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS Thalassemia signs and symptoms can include: ● Fatigue ● Weakness ● Pale or yellowish skin ● Facial bone...
Prevalence • The alpha thalassemia is prevalent in southeast Asia,Malaysia and southern china. • The beta thalassemia are ...
14 TREATMENT ● Frequent blood transfusions : More severe forms of thalassemia often require frequent blood transfusions, p...
15 ● A 36-year-old man who had been diagnosed with β-thalassaemia intermedia 20 years ago was admitted to the internal med...
Transesophageal Echocardiography 16 Before Treatment After Continued Treatment
● Treatment- A regular transfusion programme was scheduled and chelator therapy was initiated. A diuretic was given for sy...
Bibliography https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4069792/ https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/thalasse...
  1. 1. JPV DAV PUBLIC SCHOOL KATNI, MADHYA PRADESH-483501 Biology Investigatory Project THALASSEMIA 1 SUBMITTED BY- NAME- AMITA RANJAN CLASS- XII SCIENCE(BIOLOGY) ROLL NO.-
  2. 2. 22 S.NO. CONTENT PAGE NO. 1 INTRODUCTION 6 2 HISTORY 7 3 HAEMOGLOBIN STRUCTURE 10 4 SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS 12 5 PREVALENCE 13 6 TREATMENT 14 7 CASE STUDY 15 8 CONCLUSION 17 INDEX
  3. 3. Certificate 3 This is to certify that this “Biology Investigatory Project” on the topic “Thalassemia” has been successfully completed by Amita Ranjan of class XII – Science under the guidance of Mrs. Reena Khatri in particular fulfilment of the curriculum of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) leading to the award of annual examination of the year 2020-21 3 Teacher-In-Charge External Examiner
  4. 4. ● I have taken efforts in this project. However, it would not have been possible without the kind support and help of many individuals. ● I would like to thank my principal Mr. S.K. Sinha and school for providing me with facilities required to do my project. ● I am highly indebted to my Biology teacher, Mrs. Reena Khatri , for her invaluable guidance which has sustained my efforts in all the stages of this project work. ● I would also like to thank my parents for their continuous support and encouragement. ● My thanks and appreciations also go to my fellow classmates and the laboratory assistant in developing the project and to the people who have willingly helped me out with their abilities. 4 Acknowledgements
  5. 5. 5 THALASSEMIA 5
  6. 6. 6 It is an inherited disease which is mainly caused due to the abnormal haemoglobin synthesis. It is transferred by one of the parents who is a carrier of this disease due to either deletion of particular key gene fragments or a genetic mutation. INTRODUCTION 6
  7. 7. Summary Subtitle lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. ● Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder characterised by less oxygen-carrying protein (haemoglobin) and fewer red blood cells in the body than normal. 7 7
  8. 8. HISTORY ● Alpha Thalassemia Minor and Beta Thalassemia Minor, also known as alpha thalassemia trait or beta thalassemia trait, are common conditions in many demographics. ● Beta Thalassemia Major was first described in the medical literature in 1925 by an American physician named Thomas Cooley. And hence the name Beta thalassemia major is also known as Cooley's anemia. ● Alpha Thalassemias occur most often in people from Southeast Asia, the Middle East, China, and in those of African descent. ● Beta Thalassemias occur most often in people of Mediterranean origin. To a lesser extent, Chinese, other Asians, and African Americans can be affected. ● In 1938 Mukerjee published “the first recorded case of thalassemia on east side of Suez”. The case was observed by Dr M. Bose of the Campbell Medical School & Hospital, Calcutta (now Kolkata) in a Hindu boy aged 30 months. ● Whiple and Bradford first proposed the name Thalassemia. 8 8
  10. 10. 10 HAEMOGLOBIN STRUCTURE 10
  11. 11. Data A Data B Data C 11 TYPES OF THALASSEMIA 11
  12. 12. SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS Thalassemia signs and symptoms can include: ● Fatigue ● Weakness ● Pale or yellowish skin ● Facial bone deformities ● Slow growth ● Abdominal swelling ● Dark urine ● Enlarged spleen 12 12
  13. 13. Prevalence • The alpha thalassemia is prevalent in southeast Asia,Malaysia and southern china. • The beta thalassemia are seen primarily in the area surrounding Mediterranean sea, Africa and Asia. • Carrier frequency of thalassemia in India is about 3 % and estimated frequency of thalassemia at birth is 1:2700. • In India β thalassemia is frequent and α thalassemia is rare. • β thalassemia is more common in certain communities such as Sindhis, Punjabis, Bengalis, Gujratis, Parsis, Bhansalis , Jain and Lohanas. •Thalassemia is prevalent in those parts of world where malaria has been common. 13
  14. 14. 14 TREATMENT ● Frequent blood transfusions : More severe forms of thalassemia often require frequent blood transfusions, possibly every few weeks. ● Chelation therapy : This is treatment to remove excess iron from your blood. ● Stem cell transplant : Also called a bone marrow transplant, a stem cell transplant might be an option in some cases. For children with severe thalassemia, it can eliminate the need for lifelong blood transfusions and drugs to control iron overload. ● Gene Therapy : Bluebird Bio has been granted the go-ahead to market its gene therapy for the blood disorder β-thalassemia. Zynteglo gained conditional market approval from the European Commission to treat transfusion- dependent β-thalassemia in patients 12 years 14
  15. 15. 15 ● A 36-year-old man who had been diagnosed with β-thalassaemia intermedia 20 years ago was admitted to the internal medicine department due to progressive exercise dyspnoea, orthopnoea and oedema in the lower extremity. ● In his history, it was found that he underwent splenectomy due to hypersplenism 6 years ago and was not regularly attending control visits.Blood pressure was found to be 100/70 mm Hg. He had a regular pulse with a rate of 110 bpm. ● There was venous distention of the neck. It was found that the breathing sound was weaker at the basal region with fine crackles, as the finding of weaker breathing sounds was more prominent on the left side. ● On cardiovascular examination, there was a grade II/III pansystolic murmur at the lower left parasternal area. On abdominal examination, there was a surgical scar at the left-upper quadrant and hepatomegaly that could be palpated. CASE STUDY
  16. 16. Transesophageal Echocardiography 16 Before Treatment After Continued Treatment
  17. 17. ● Treatment- A regular transfusion programme was scheduled and chelator therapy was initiated. A diuretic was given for symptoms of heart failure. Anticoagulant therapy was initiated by taking systemic embolism findings into account. The patient achieved clinical improvement and he was discharged by the recommendation of control visits. ● Currently, the patient has an uneventful course at month 6 after discharge. His functional class was improved. A control transthoracic and transesophageal echocardiography showed a decrease in the size of thrombi in the left and right atria. ● Patients with thalassaemia primarily die due to heart failure. The main causes of heart failure include hemosiderosis and chronic anaemia as well as chronic pulmonary thromboembolism. In the present case, the patient's heart failure is evident from the clinical basal creps due to diastolic dysfunction. It is known that pulmonary thromboembolism and hypertension are more frequently observed in patients with thalassaemia, particularly in those with thalassaemia intermedia.Haemolysis, the resultant impairment in arginine metabolism and endothelial dysfunction is reported to be the most important causes of pulmonary hypertension. 17 CONCLUSION
  18. 18. Bibliography https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4069792/ https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/thalassemia/diagnosis-treatment/drc-20355001 https://www.webmd.com/a-to-z-guides/what-is-thalassemia#2-4 https://www.nature.com/articles/d41587-019-00026-3 https://www.centerfornurses.com/beta-thalassemia/what-is-beta-thalassemia/b-thalassemia- epidemiology/ 18

