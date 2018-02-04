Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Section_D TALENT ACQUISITION IN IT GROUP_01 1 HUMAN RESOURCE MANAGEMENT FINAL PROJECT ON TALENT ACQUISITION IN IT SUBMITTED BY GROUP-01 Section-D AMIT MODI (170101007) ANKITA JINDAL (170101010) BHARATH RAGHU (170102055) SHALKI GOEL (170102133) ANUBHAV RANA (170103029) NIKHIL PANDEY (170103138)
  2. 2. Section_D TALENT ACQUISITION IN IT GROUP_01 2 WHAT IS RECRUITMENT AND TALENT ACQUISITION Recruitment is a linear process where a position is vacated or created and a new person must be found to fill it.Its core function is to find candidates for existing jobs that are currently available. It is carried out in campuses of many colleges and off campus. The in campus process involves going through various rounds by both the recruiter and the candidate. Off campus process is carried by majority of the companies, which post about their vacancies on their official website and also on many sites like naukri.com. After receiving applications, the whole process of selection and filling up the vacant post is carried out rigorously.This process is completely different from talent acquisition. Talent acquisition is a cyclical process and is tailored towards building relationships, anticipating future hiring needs and creating a sustainable pool of candidates. It is strategic process which helps in developing and nurturing a talent pipeline fulfilling long-term needs. There are some of the elements which helps in marking off recruitment from talent acquisition. 1. Planning and strategy: There’s a need of extensive planning for establishment of concrete talent acquisition. It cannot happen in a vacuum.It requires a deeper look at the attributes of the business of the company and future workplace needs. It is a forward looking approach considering local and global markets through a wider lens. 2. Workforce segmentation: Understanding different work needs and segments of the company along with different positions in those segments, leads to proper talent acquisition. In addition to these inner workings, the employer needs to go through a check on skills, experiences and competencies that are required by each position. 3. Employer branding: Brand management has become an important aspect for the companies going for acquiring talent. People perceive a company as per its recognition in the market. This leads to employer branding as well. So continuously working on a positive image and company culture and establishing a good reputation based on its quality products and services. A company’s brand works well for attracting excellent candidates for the vacancies in the company. 4. Talent scoping and management:The best talent comes from searching different places. After finding the right talent, there’s a need for maintain it and taking it a bit up each day. The right talent may or may not immediately fit into the position, so the candidates are nurtured for the right skills and this relationship is worked upon for long term results. 5. Metrics and analytics:The recruitment process has to be made better with every analysis. This helps in making better decision and thus getting better people for the company. Industry Trends: There was a growth of 10% in 2015 in recruitment agencies industry in India. The happenings that impacted it were country’s growing economy, growing foreign investment and continuous implementation of digital recruitment solutions. In 2015, despite turmoil in global markets, Indian economy performed well where nominal GDP increased by 9%. According to Euromonitor International, foreign direct investment(FDI) has fueled the business activity and demand for recruitment agencies. This led to recruitment agencies
  3. 3. Section_D TALENT ACQUISITION IN IT GROUP_01 3 increasing use of digitalization over 2015. In a LinkedIn survey on Indian recruiting trends, it was found that more than 90% candidates use mobile phones when looking for job opportunities in 2014 as compared to just 20% in 2013. Almost one-third candidates applied through mobile phones in 2014 while only 20% the same in 2013. As a result of this, recruiting agencies are using digital platforms especially social media while searching for suitable candidates. Technology changing the recruitment process: There is a transformational change in the hiring process which has helped candidates and recruiters find new ways of connecting with each other and also getting access to the needs and expectations of both the sides. People get connected through job adverts via mobile phones and recruiters have access to ‘people aggregators’, which help in compiling a candidate’s information from the internet (social media sites) to get a better idea of who the candidate really is. Using algorithms and job searches, employers can make use of new technology like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning which will disrupt the market in future. Decade of Millenials – Talent Acquisition in IT Sector in 21st century 1) Channels to streamline Acquiring of new Employees Methods of Talent Acquisition have evolved significantly over the years and continues to evolve as technology changes. It's important for job seekers to be aware of how companies recruit so they can take advantage of the ways that companies are finding qualified applicants to hire. The Talent Acquisition currently in practice in various Indian IT firms begins when the company tries to reach a pool of candidates through job listings on company and external websites, referral jobs, outsourced advertisements, campus recruitment, recruiting through social channels, and other recruiting sources. Applicants who respond to the recruitment efforts of the company are then screened to determine if they are fit and qualified for the job. Selected candidates are invited to interviews and other methods of assessment. Employers may check the background of prospective employees, as well as check references prior to making a job offer and hiring the top candidate for the position.  Active and Passive way of acquiring Right Talent Sometimes, IT employers passively hire employees by simply posting jobs on their company website and waiting for applicants to find the job posting and apply. They don't need to do anything else because of the vast volume of applications they receive from their job posting on the website. Companies also employ various Analytical tools such as Google Analytics to see how many prospective applicants visited the job posting page and how many actually applied. This helps them to understand the right mix between selection of passive or active mode of right talent.
  4. 4. Section_D TALENT ACQUISITION IN IT GROUP_01 4 Many large IT corporations have more applicants than they can readily manage, so there is no need to advertise extensively for candidates for employment. For example, TCS received 246,534 resumes and hired 8,304 new employees in 2014. That's a lot of applicants for every available job. Still, TCS has a Careers section of the company website with information on jobs, benefits, the company culture, internships and tips on what it's like to work at Tata family. Applicants can apply online by uploading, copying and pasting, or using the resume wizard to get their resume into TCS's applicant systems. Reports indicate that Google receives millions of resumes each year and many other major employers receive comparatively large numbers of applications, as well. Other companies are actively employing the right candidates using many different ways to connect with and engage potential employees. Even if they do get many applications they want to be sure they are reaching the best candidates including those who may not be actively seeking employment, but may be interested if they saw a job posting or were recruited.  Acquiring Talent using Job Boards and Job Search Engines Job boards still plays a significant role in getting the right candidate to be employed in the company. Major IT employers post open positions on job boards like Monster.com, CareerBuilder.com, and Dice.com. Job seekers can create a profile on these sites and upload resumes and letters to apply for jobs. In addition, many of the top job boards have mobile apps so you can job search on the fly from your phone or tablet. Job search engines are a good way for job seekers to get job listings fast, because they search many sources where employment opportunities are listed. For example, Naukri and US.jobs, which are national job search sites in India, US.  LinkedIn LinkedIn continues to be the dominant network for professional recruiting with 96% of employers surveyed by the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) in 2015 using it to recruit. Technology platforms like LinkedIn allow candidates to post their profile(digital) online so that recruiters can come to them by putting filters and other techniques LinkedIn's Recruiting Solutions enables IT companies to easily source skilled candidates, share and advertise jobs on LinkedIn and create company career pages to attract and engage talent.  Referrals Employers love referred candidates because the applicant has a recommendation in advance from one of the company's employees. When there's a referral, there is a better chance of getting a qualified candidate because the employee knows the company and the type of person needed for the job.
  5. 5. Section_D TALENT ACQUISITION IN IT GROUP_01 5 Plus, referrals streamline the hiring process. In fact, some companies pay bonuses to employees who refer candidates who are hired. For the job seeker, getting a referral from someone who already works at a company can be a great way to get your resume a close look from the hiring manager.  Social Recruiting The use of social recruiting, which takes place when companies use social networking sites like Facebook and Twitter to advertise job openings and recruit potential employees is continuing to increase. HR Managers who responded to the SHRM survey considered Linkedin the most effective (73 percent) social media site for recruiting, followed by Facebook (66 percent) and Twitter (53 percent). Companies, large and small, have Facebook and Twitter pages where you will find company information, job postings, tips and advice for applying and information about what it's like to work for the company. Companies often post open jobs to these sites prior to posting elsewhere, so if you follow the company on Twitter or like it on Facebook, you'll be able to get a head start on getting your application in. 2) Revolutionizing the current trend of hiring using Applicant tracking system Technology has moved the paper-based system of keeping piles of CVs and Resumes in the cupboards into the digital form of CVs which are uploaded into the software. An applicant tracking systemis an application that helps in handling of recruitment needs, electronically. It can be accessed or implemented online on a small business level or enterprise level. It depends on the needs of the company. It is similar to customer relationship management (CRM) systems, the difference being the ATS is designed for recruiting purposes. The services can be open source or software as a service (SaaS).Its main function is to provide a central location and database for a company’s recruitment efforts. This assists in managing applications of candidates. Most of the job and resume boards like LinkedIn, Monster.com, Hotjobs, CareerBuilder and Indeed.com, are in partnerships with ATS service providers to help them in data migration and other support required in this regard. For example- clear company HRM software. It connects recruiting, new employee onboarding and performance management. This system includes features for requisition templates and bulk emails, advanced corporate site integration, mobile career sites, social sharing tools, referral management and one-click background checks. It also ensures employees and candidates maintain full EEO (Equal Employee Opportunity) and OFCCP (Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs) compliance. Performance management allows for unlimited standard and 360 reviews with automated emails and reporting features. Another example is- newtonsoftware.com. Its software automatically tracks and stores all compliance data 3) Using AI and Machine Learning tools to find the right fit from the applicant pool
  6. 6. Section_D TALENT ACQUISITION IN IT GROUP_01 6 Almost half of the recruiters say that identifying the right candidate from a pool of applicants is the most demanding task.AI and Machine Learning have the potential to change the process and decrease the sorting time significantly. More than 90% senior recruiters believe that AI can change the whole hiring process. Being equipped with AI capabilities, recruiters can harness massive amounts of data from resumes, skill assessments and historical data to recognize the suitable candidate for the job placement. Considering the upcoming large number of applications in future, it is difficult to go ahead with the selection process with the use of artificial intelligence. For the effective use of AI, companies must first create datasets and record candidate attributes and then update this data continuously. A data-powered profile could be uploaded into the system which include candidate’s information including his background data. This data means details like candidate’s skillset, preferences, location, employment history, availability and feedback from previous employees. Now the AI system employed could analyze the data and recommend the best candidate for the job. Such AI technologies are employed by Amazon, Netflix and other such services. For example- Jitjatjo, a temporary staffing app, provides New York City’s restaurants, bars, venues and caterers with the ability to hire on-demand workers to avoid last minute call-outs, increased demand and additional events. It identifies and assigns the best available waiter or bartender to work a shift at more than 600 hospitality venues in New York City. 4) Onboarding of recruited candidates  Communication to New Hires before their Start Date 83 percent of the highest-performing organizations in one study began onboarding before the new hire’s first day (Source: Aberdeen Group). Companies in the decade are spending much on reaching out to recruited candidates. Maintaining a proper database, access cards, login credentials etc. are made ready and communicated on or before the employee joins the organization to make the employee start contributing from day 1 itself. If new hires are getting the silent treatment between accepting the offer and starting the job, firm delivers a wrong message to the candiate.  Organized Structure of new candidates Most Tech firms such as TCS, Infosys, Google schedule a new hire’s entire first week or two ahead of time so that they’ll never be left wondering what’s next. Using a shared calendar or an onboarding platform, managers and HR users can create task lists and schedules for new hires, so they always know where they need to be and what they’ll be doing.  Cross-Departmental Onboarding Team Companies form a small team with members from each of the departments to ensure everything is covered for new hires before they even walk through the front door. HR knows compliance;
  7. 7. Section_D TALENT ACQUISITION IN IT GROUP_01 7 management knows performance expectations; coworkers know the day-to-day; and IT knows how to get equipment up and running.  Early and periodic clarity on expectation and roles Almost all Tech firms these days set defined (but realistic) expectations for new hires from the get-go and communicating them clearly can allow workers to evaluate their own progress and prepare for what’s to come.  Reminding and testing about culture and values Many companies use different online software platforms for an applicant to test whether they are culturally fit, many recruiting platforms include functionality for pre-employment assessments, where they can compare a candidate’s qualities to company’s cultural ideal. 5) Filling the Skillset requirement gap through Talent Acquisition within the IT firm The 21st-century workforce is global, highly connected, technology-savvy, and demanding. Its employees are youthful, ambitious, and filled with passion and purpose. Millennials are a major force—but so are older workers, who remain engaged and valuable contributors. Critical new skills are scarce—and their uneven distribution around the world is forcing companies to develop innovative new ways to find people, develop capabilities, and share expertise within the organization to fill the skillset requirement gap across various verticals and departments.

