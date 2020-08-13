Successfully reported this slideshow.
Mining during ancient times was quite a tough job with risky outcomes. Mining work and tools before the 1900’s were quite traditional and dependent on hammers, chisel, pans, shovels, etc. To move the ores and other materials, mini- carts were used. Miners had the burden of the manpower work and hence, the strain of the work deteriorated their bodies.
Thankfully, due to the rapid evolution of technology, the tools involved in mining have been upgraded. Because of the automatic features and advanced characteristics of the tools, the dangers of mining have been reduced. The safety standards of mining have increased due to it. But for the well oriented and satisfactory level of work to be achieved, the amalgamation of the skills of the miners and the power of the tools needs to take place.
Rama Mining Tools - One Stop Solution for Different Mining Tools
Rama Mining Tools is one of the leading manufacturers of pneumatic tools and accessories in India. We supply mining tools, construction tools, and demolition tools from India. We provide a wide range of mining tools and appliances which are necessary to use during various stages and tasks of mining. At Rama Mining Tools (RMT), we understand how only the brilliant quality standards of mining tools can be used to do a sophisticated and tough job like mining. Hence, we provide the best quality tools. Our mining tools are designed and produced specifically to enhance features of durability, compatibility with the miner’s reliability and safety.

For more information about Mining Tools visit at https://www.rminingtools.com/mining-tools

Follow us on
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ramaminingtools/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/rmt_ramamining
Linkedin : https://in.linkedin.com/company/ramaminingtools
Skype : rama.mining

  1. 1. Rama Mining Tools - A Leading Manufacturer Of Mining Tools, Construction Tools & Demolition Tools In India +919836754560 amit@rminingtools.com www.rminingtools.com
  2. 2. About Rama Mining Tools +919836754560 amit@rminingtools.com www.rminingtools.com  Leading manufacturer of Mining Tools, Construction Tools & Demolition Tools in India.  Well established in the business of manufacturing different tools for various industries.  Tools manufacturing in the best VMC, CNC, NC controlled heat treatment plants.  Our customer’s needs and preferences inspire us to create new solutions.
  3. 3. Rama Mining Tools - One Stop Solution For Different Tools for Various Industries +919836754560 amit@rminingtools.com www.rminingtools.com  RMT, one of the leading manufacturers of mining, construction & demolition tools and accessories in India.  Supplier of different tools from India:  Mining Tools  Construction Tools  Demolition Tools
  4. 4. Variety of Tools for Mining, Construction and Demolition +919836754560 amit@rminingtools.com www.rminingtools.com  Construction Tools  Mining Tools  Construction Tool Parts  Mining Tool Parts  Construction Tools Accessories  Mining Tools Accessories
  5. 5. Construction Tools +919836754560 amit@rminingtools.com www.rminingtools.com  Construction tools are used on sites for different construction works.  RMT manufacture tools like:  Paving Breaker  Rivet Buster  Chipping Hammer  Rotary Drill  Pick Hammer and many more
  6. 6. Mining Tools +919836754560 amit@rminingtools.com www.rminingtools.com  Manufacturers of high-quality mining tools.  RMT manufactures mining tools like:  Sinker Drill  Stoper Drill  Pneumatic Drifter  Simba Junior  Jackleg Drill  Loaders and many more
  7. 7. Construction Tool Parts +919836754560 amit@rminingtools.com www.rminingtools.com  Provider of tool parts for construction tools.  Different construction tool parts include:  Paving Breaker Parts  Rivet Buster Parts  Chipping Hammer Parts  Pick Hammer Parts  Clay Digger Parts and many more
  8. 8. Mining Tool Parts +919836754560 amit@rminingtools.com www.rminingtools.com  Mining Tool Parts provider in India.  Our different mining tool parts include:  Pusherleg Drill Parts  Simba Junior Parts  Stoper Drill Parts  Wagon Drill Parts  Sinker Drill Parts and many more
  9. 9. Construction Tools Accessories +919836754560 amit@rminingtools.com www.rminingtools.com  We offer different construction tool accessories like-  Working Tools (Hydraulic)  Working Tools (Pneumatic)  Lubricator and many more.
  10. 10. Mining Tools Accessories +919836754560 amit@rminingtools.com www.rminingtools.com  We are highly efficient mining tools accessories supplier.  Our range of mining tools accessories include:  Shank Adaptors  Coupling Sleeves  Integral Drill Steel  Extension Rods  Taper Rods and many more
  11. 11. Features of RMT Mining Tools +919836754560 amit@rminingtools.com www.rminingtools.com  High Efficiency  Durability  Compatibility  User- Friendly
  12. 12. Why Choose Us? +919836754560 amit@rminingtools.com www.rminingtools.com  We Promise Less, Deliver More.  Over 2 decades of experience.  We offer products at best price.  Flexible to customize products as per your needs.
  13. 13. Contact Us +919836754560 amit@rminingtools.com www.rminingtools.com 26/4 Shib Krishna Daw Lane Kolkata-700054 India Rama Mining Tools +919836754560 amit@rminingtools.com www.rminingtools.com
  14. 14. Social Media +919836754560 amit@rminingtools.com www.rminingtools.com Please Stay in Touch Visit at- www.rminingtools.com To Know More ramaminingtools rama.mining?chat rmt_ramaminingramaminingtools
  15. 15. Thank You +919836754560 amit@rminingtools.com www.rminingtools.com

