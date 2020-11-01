Kd 3.3 menerapkan assesmen keamanan pangan pertemuan 1

Successfully reported this slideshow.
AMIROTUL KHUSNA, S.TP JURUSAN APHP SMK NEGERI 3 MADIUN
PETA KONSEP PEMBELAJARAN Menerapkan Assesmen Keamanan Pangan Pengertian Keamanan Pangan Pengertian Sanitasi pada Industri ...
PENGERTIAN KEAMANAN PANGAN UNDANG-UNDANG REPUBLIK INDONESIA NOMOR 7 TAHUN 1996 TENTANG PANGAN Pasal 1 (4)  KEAMANAN PANGA...
Faktor yang berkontribusi pada potensi bahaya pada pangan  Bahan atau organisme yang mungkin terdapat didalam makanan yan...
Pangan yang Aman & Bermutu Perlu jaminan mutu dan keamanan pangan Pendekatan Rantai Pasok Pangan Bebas bahaya • Kimia • Fi...
Selalu ingat akan hal ini!
WHY? HOW?  Pangan berkualitas dihasilkan dengan meminimalkan pencemaran lingkungan dengan menerapkan sanitasi industry  ...
Penerapan SISTEM MANAJEMEN MUTU KEAMANAN PANGAN (SMMKP) SSOP / HIGIENE & SANITASI CPPB/GMP HACCP ISO 9001 /SMM ISO 22000 /...
GMP vs SANITASI  GMP ini merupakan implementasi untuk menghasilkan produk pangan yang berkualitas berdasarkan aspek produ...
SANITASI vs HIGIENE  Sanitasi  upaya penghilangan semua faktor luar makanan yang menyebabkan kontaminasi dari bahan maka...
PRINSIP SANITASI  Sanitasi pangan  Pembudayaan hidup bersih dengan mencegah kontak langsung pangan dengan kotoran atau k...
Contoh Kasus Food Borne Disease
SUMBER KONTAMINASI
No. SUMBER KONTAMINASI / PENCEMARAN Jenis Pencemaran Fisik Kimia Biologi 1. Adanya rambut pekerja jatuh ke dalam produk 2....
 Intoksikasi :  Penyakit akibat mengkonsumsi makanan yang mengandung toksin bakteri maupun jamur. Mikroorganisme yang me...
Jenis Pangan yang beresiko menimbulkan Foodborne Diseases Daging segar dan daging olahan Miscellaneous (Telur, mayonaise...
Foodborne Intoxication  Karakteristik umum :  Toksin diproduksi oleh patogen ketika fase pertumbuhan dalam makanan  Tok...
Jenis Toksin :  Staphylococcal Intoksikasi  Enterotoksin yang stabil terhadap panas  Waktu inkubasi pendek  Botulism ...
Foodborne Infection (FBI) Karakteristik :  Sel hidup dari bakteri/virus patogen enterik terkonsumsi lewat makanan  Inku...
Jenis FBI :  Salmonellosis oleh Salmonella spp.  Listeriosis oleh Listeria monocytogenes  Patogenik E.coli (Penyebab pe...
Foodborne Toxicoinfections  Karakteristik :  Bakteri pembentuk spora : konsumsi sejumlah sel vegetatif hidup  Sel veget...
Jenis FBI : Gastroentritis oleh Cl.perfringens Gastroentritis oleh B.cereus Cholera oleh V.cholerae Gastroentritis ole...
Sanitasi Pekerja Sanitasi Bahan Baku Sanitasi Sarana dan Peralatan Sanitasi Ruang Produksi
Sanitation Standard Operating Procedures (SSOP) adalah suatu pedoman atau persyaratan operasi sanitasipada suatu unit peng...
• Keamanan Air dan Es • Kondisi dan kebersihan permukaan yang kontak dengan bahan pangan • Pencegahan kontaminasi silang •...
SANITASI RUANG PRODUKSI/ PENGOLAHAN PANGAN  Peralatan harus segera dibersihkan dan disanitasi/ didesifeksi untuk mencegah...
SANITASI SARANA & PRASARANA  Prosedur pembersihannya adalah sebagai berikut : 1) PRE RINSE / TAHAP AWAL  Tahap awal ini ...
BAHAN PESANITASI / Sanitizer ADA 4 MACAM BAHAN SANITIZER YANG LAZIM DIGUNAKAN : 1) UAP PANAS 2) AIR PANAS 3) BAHAN KIMIA 4...
Sumber-Sumber Sanitasi 1.Uap Uap untuk tujuan sanitasi dapat diterapkan dengan menggunakan uap mengalir pada suhu 170°F (7...
2. Air Panas Peredaman alat-alat kecil (pisau, bagian-bagian kecil, perangkat makan, dan wadah-wadah kecil) dalam air yang...
3. Sanitasi Radiasi Radiasi pada panjang gelombang 2500A dalam bentuk sinar ultra violet atau katode energi tinggi atau si...
4. Sanitasi Kimia Berbagai sanitaiser kimia tersedia untuk digunakan dalam pengolahan dan pelayanan makanan. Sanitaiser ki...
PROSES SANITASI  Pelaksanaan proses sanitasi didasarkan pada dokumentasi Sanitation Standard Operating Procedures (SSOP) ...
GMP merupakan singkatan dari Good Manufacturing Practices yaitu Cara Pengolahan Pangan yang Baik (CPPB) PENERAPAN GMP
• Cara Produksi Makanan yg Baik • Pedoman yg menjelaskan bagaimana memproduksi makanan agar aman, bermutu dan layak dikons...
Adalah cara produksi yang memperhatikan  aspek keamanan pangan, antara lain dengan cara: a. Mencegah tercemarnya pangan ...
Area Utama GMP Dalam Pengolahan Pangan PERSONAL (Personel) BANGUNAN /GEDUNG & FASILITASNYA (Building And Facilities) PERAL...
 Fokus utama dari semua area GMP tersebut adalah proses pengendalian sanitasi yang diatur melalui SSOP (Sanitary Standard...
Tujuan Penerapan GMP? Menghasilkan produk yang bermutu Menghasilkan produk yang aman dikonsumsi Agar industri menerapkan p...
Ruang Lingkup Pedoman CPPOB Bahan Pengawasan proses Produk akhir Laboratorium Karyawan Lokasi Bangunan Fasilitas sanitasi ...
Ruang Lingkup Pedoman CPPOB 10. Pengemas 11. Label dan keterangan produk 12. Penyimpanan 13. Pemeliharaan dan program sani...
GRADASI CPPOB 3 tingkatan:  Persyaratan “harus” (shall) adalah persyaratan yang mengindikasikan apabila tidak dipenuhi a...
18 Aspek/Bagian CPPOB 1. Lokasi Untuk menetapkan letak pabrik/tempat produksi perlu mempertimbangkan lokasi dan keadaan li...
Contoh Desain Bangunan Pabrik
18 Aspek/Bagian CPPOB 3. Fasilitas Sanitasi  Fasilitas sanitasi pada bangunan pabrik/tempat produksi dibuat berdasarkan p...
18 Aspek/Bagian CPPOB 4. Mesin/Peralatan  Mesin/peralatan yang kontak langsung dengan bahan pangan olahan didesain, dikon...
18 Aspek/Bagian CPPOB 5. Bahan  Bahan yang dimaksud adalah bahan baku, bahan tambahan, bahan penolong, air, dan BTP  Per...
18 Aspek/Bagian CPPOB 6. Pengawasan Proses  Pengawasan proses dimaksudkan untuk menghasilkan pangan olahan yang aman dan ...
18 Aspek/Bagian CPPOB 7. Produk Akhir  Diperlukan spesifikasi produk akhir  Perhatikan persyaratan produk akhir 8. Labor...
18 Aspek/Bagian CPPOB 9. Karyawan  Higiene dan kesehatan karyawan yang baik akan memberikan jaminan tidak mencemari produ...
18 Aspek/ Bagian CPPOB 10. Pengemas  Penggunaan pengemas yang memenuhi syarat akan mempertahankan mutu dan melindungi pro...
18 Aspek/ Bagian CPPOB 11. Label dan Keterangan Produk  Kemasan diberi label yang jelas dan informatif untuk memudahkan k...
18 Aspek/Bagian CPPOB 12. Penyimpanan  Penyimpanan bahan dan produk akhir dilakukan dengan baik agar tetap aman dan bermu...
18 Aspek/Bagian CPPOB 13. Pemeliharaan dan Program Sanitasi  Pemeliharaan dan program sanitasi terhadap fasilitas produks...
18 Aspek/Bagian CPPOB 14. Pengangkutan  Pengangkutan produk akhir membutuhkan pengawasan untuk menghindari kesalahan yang...
18 Aspek/Bagian CPPOB 15. Dokumentasi dan Pencatatan  Perusahaan yang baik melakukan dokumentasi dan pencatatan mengenai ...
18 Aspek/Bagian CPPOB 16. Pelatihan  Pelatihan dan pembinaan merupakan hal yang penting dalam melaksanakan sistem higiene...
18 Aspek/Bagian CPPOB 17. Penarikan Produk  Penarikan produk merupakan tindakan menarik produk dari peredaran  Penarikan...
18 Aspek/Bagian CPPOB 18. Pelaksanaan Pedoman  Perusahaan seharusnya mendokumentasikan pengoperasian program CPPOB  Mana...
ASSESSMENT KEAMANAN PANGAN Sesuatu KEGIATAN PENILAIAN Terhadap Seluruh Bagian Operasi Yang Menunjang Tercapainya Standar ...
Apa itu assesmen keamanan pangan? Merupakan suatu proses yang sistematik, independen dan terdokumentasi untuk memperoleh b...
Tujuan assesmen keamanan pangan 1. Tuntutan pelanggan / pasar 2. Peraturan/Undang-undang 3. Kebutuhan organisasi
Kegiatan Assesmen Keamanan Pangan Pelaksanaan Tinjauan Dokumen: Peninjauan dokumen sistem manajemen yang sesuai, termasuk ...
Contoh Form Assesmen
  1. 1. AMIROTUL KHUSNA, S.TP JURUSAN APHP SMK NEGERI 3 MADIUN
  2. 2. PETA KONSEP PEMBELAJARAN Menerapkan Assesmen Keamanan Pangan Pengertian Keamanan Pangan Pengertian Sanitasi pada Industri Pengolahan Pangan Prinsip Sanitasi Sumber Kontaminasi Sanitasi Ruang Produksi/Pengolahan Pangan Sanitasi Sarana dan Prasarana Bahan Pesanitasi Proses Sanitasi Penerapan GMP
  3. 3. PENGERTIAN KEAMANAN PANGAN UNDANG-UNDANG REPUBLIK INDONESIA NOMOR 7 TAHUN 1996 TENTANG PANGAN Pasal 1 (4)  KEAMANAN PANGAN adalah kondisi dan upaya yang diperlukan untuk mencegah pangan dari kemungkinan cemaran biologis, kimia, dan benda lain yang dapat mengganggu, merugikan dan membahayakan kesehatan manusia
  4. 4. Faktor yang berkontribusi pada potensi bahaya pada pangan  Bahan atau organisme yang mungkin terdapat didalam makanan yang menimbulkan keracunan seperti BTM yang melebihi batas, obat-obatan, logam dan pestisida  Hygene yang buruk  Kesalahan dalam penanganan makanan  Penggunaan bahan kimia yang keliru  Bahan baku, bahan penunjang dan air yang telah terkontaminasi mikroba patogen  Penyimpanan makanan yang tidak tepat  Kontaminasi silang  pemindahan cemaran biologi atau kimia kedalam produk makanan yang berasal dari bahan mentah, pekerja atau lingkungan unit pengolahan “Diperkirakan sekitar 80% penyakit bawaan makanan / keracunan makanan disebabkan adanya kontaminasi mikroba ” (Tatang Purwidjaja, 1992: 2)
  5. 5. Pangan yang Aman & Bermutu Perlu jaminan mutu dan keamanan pangan Pendekatan Rantai Pasok Pangan Bebas bahaya • Kimia • Fisika • Biologis /mikrobiologis Memenuhi standar • Konsumen • Peraturan/regulasi • Industri AMAN BERMUT U
  6. 6. Selalu ingat akan hal ini!
  7. 7. WHY? HOW?  Pangan berkualitas dihasilkan dengan meminimalkan pencemaran lingkungan dengan menerapkan sanitasi industry  SANITASI INDUSTRY Praktik-praktik higienis pada proses produksi untuk mempertahankan lingkungan yang bersih dan sehat pada makanan dalam produksi, pengolahan, persiapan, dan penyimpanan.  Penerapan sanitasi yang benar ini merupakan prasyarat utama untuk diterapkannya pengolahan pangan yang baik atau dikenal dengan Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) pada industri.
  8. 8. Penerapan SISTEM MANAJEMEN MUTU KEAMANAN PANGAN (SMMKP) SSOP / HIGIENE & SANITASI CPPB/GMP HACCP ISO 9001 /SMM ISO 22000 / SMMK P Program Prasyarat Bersifat WAJIB Bersifat Sukarela Untuk memberikan jaminan sanitasi bahan pangan maka Industri pangan WAJIB menerapkan GMP &SSOP
  9. 9. GMP vs SANITASI  GMP ini merupakan implementasi untuk menghasilkan produk pangan yang berkualitas berdasarkan aspek produksi.  Kegiatan SANITASI dan HIGIENE dilakukan berdasarkan prinsip pengelolaan lingkungan pada setiap aspek produksi, dari bahan baku sampai menjadi produk. GMP = Good Manufacturing Practices SSOP = Standard Sanitation Operating Procedures
  10. 10. SANITASI vs HIGIENE  Sanitasi  upaya penghilangan semua faktor luar makanan yang menyebabkan kontaminasi dari bahan makanan sampai dengan makanan siap saji (FAO dan WHO, 2003).  SanitarianOrang yang pekerjaannya ahli dalam sanitasi  HIGIENE adalah tindakan-tindakan pemeliharaan kesehatan dan pencegahan penyakit atau seluruh tindakan untuk meningkatkan kesehatan
  11. 11. PRINSIP SANITASI  Sanitasi pangan  Pembudayaan hidup bersih dengan mencegah kontak langsung pangan dengan kotoran atau kontaminan lainnya, yang bertujuan guna meningkatkan kualitas pangan  Contoh kasus keracunan pangan : Kasus Keracunan setelah mengkonsumsi hidangan pada acara resepsi pernikahan atau susu gratis yang dibagikan disekolah-sekolah
  12. 12. Contoh Kasus Food Borne Disease
  13. 13. SUMBER KONTAMINASI
  14. 14. No. SUMBER KONTAMINASI / PENCEMARAN Jenis Pencemaran Fisik Kimia Biologi 1. Adanya rambut pekerja jatuh ke dalam produk 2. Bahan baku disimpan dekat dengan deterjen pemberih lantai 3. Adanya serangga dalam ruang produksi 4. Bahan baku disimpan lama hingga membusuk 5. Kuku karyawan panjang dan kotor 6. Karyawan berbicara tanpa menggunakan masker 7. Pekerja mengepel lantai saat produksi berlangsung 8. Penggunaan alat yang berkarat √ √ √ √ √ √ √ √
  15. 15.  Intoksikasi :  Penyakit akibat mengkonsumsi makanan yang mengandung toksin bakteri maupun jamur. Mikroorganisme yang menghasilkan toksin : Staphylococcus aureus, Clostridium botulinum, C. Perfringens, Bacillus cereus, dan Vibrio parahaemolyticus.  Infeksi :  Penyakit akibat masuknya mikroba ke dalam alat pencernaan manusia melalui makanan. Disini mikroba tersebut akan tumbuh, berkembang biak, dan menimbulkan penyakit (Cth : Salmonella)  Toksikoinfeksi :  Penyakit keracunan makanan terjadi akibat mengkonsumsi sejumlah besar sel hidup dari bakteri patogen yang mengkontaminasi makanan maupun minuman. Bakteri tersebut mengalami sporulasi atau mati dan menghasilkan toksin sehingga menimbulkan gejala. (Clostridium perfringens : gastroentritis) Jenis Penyakit Akibat Makanan (Foodborne diseases) :
  16. 16. Jenis Pangan yang beresiko menimbulkan Foodborne Diseases Daging segar dan daging olahan Miscellaneous (Telur, mayonaise, cereal, kacang2an, minyak biji2an, salad, dan sandwiches) Seafood Susu dan produk olahannya Buah, sayur, dan hasil olahannya
  17. 17. Foodborne Intoxication  Karakteristik umum :  Toksin diproduksi oleh patogen ketika fase pertumbuhan dalam makanan  Toksin dapat labil / stabil terhadap panas  Konsumsi makanan yang mengandung toksin aktif, bukan sel hidup, berpotensi untuk meracuni (kecuali infant botulism)  Gejala umum terjadi secara cepat, ±30 menit setelah konsumsi.  Gejalanya berbeda antar jenis toksin (enterotoksin menyebabkan gejala sakit perut, sedangkan neurotoksin menghasilkan gejala neurologis)
  18. 18. Jenis Toksin :  Staphylococcal Intoksikasi  Enterotoksin yang stabil terhadap panas  Waktu inkubasi pendek  Botulism  Neurotoksi, Menimbulkan masalah saluran pencernaan : Nausea, vomiting, diare  Masa inkubasi 12-36 jam, Labil terhadap panas (800C 5 menit)  C.botulinum Tipe A : buah & sayur  C.botulinum Tipe E : psychrotroph pada ikan asap  C.botulinum Tipe B : daging kaleng produksi rumahan atau makanan oven  Makanan kaleng komersial : sedikit menyebabkan FBI  Mikotoksin  Diproduksi oleh Jamur berbahaya : aflatoksin, ochratoksin  Resistant terhadap panas
  19. 19. Foodborne Infection (FBI) Karakteristik :  Sel hidup dari bakteri/virus patogen enterik terkonsumsi lewat makanan  Inkubasi bakteri dimana patogen menembus membran sampai sel epitel usus, berkembang cepat , dan menghasilkan toksin (infeksi)  Gejala umum terjadi setelah 24 jam  Gejala enterik : sakit perut, diare, mual, vomiting, dan demam.
  20. 20. Jenis FBI :  Salmonellosis oleh Salmonella spp.  Listeriosis oleh Listeria monocytogenes  Patogenik E.coli (Penyebab penyakit diare, mual, muntah)  Shigellosis (Bacillary Dysentery) (penyebab penyakit Disentri)  Gastroentritis oleh Vibrio sp. (Penyebab penyakit Kolera)
  21. 21. Foodborne Toxicoinfections  Karakteristik :  Bakteri pembentuk spora : konsumsi sejumlah sel vegetatif hidup  Sel vegetatif tidak memperbanyak diri pada saluran cerna tetapi melakukan sporulasi dan mengeluarkan toksin  Bakteri gram negatif : konsumsi sejumlah sel hidup  Dengan cepat memperbanyak diri pada saluran cerna  Sel mati, tetapi toksin sudah dihasilkan  Toksin dari kedua kelompok bakteri tersebut menimbulkan gejala gastroentritis
  22. 22. Jenis FBI : Gastroentritis oleh Cl.perfringens Gastroentritis oleh B.cereus Cholera oleh V.cholerae Gastroentritis oleh E.coli
  23. 23. Sanitasi Pekerja Sanitasi Bahan Baku Sanitasi Sarana dan Peralatan Sanitasi Ruang Produksi
  24. 24. Sanitation Standard Operating Procedures (SSOP) adalah suatu pedoman atau persyaratan operasi sanitasipada suatu unit pengolahan Tujuannya???? 1. Memastikan proses produksi berjalan sesuai dengan standar  Menghilangkan kontaminan (Kontaminasi Silang / Cross Contamination)  Mencegah kontaminan kembali (Kontaminasi Ulang) 2. Menjamin produk menjadi aman dikonsumsi 3. Melakukan inspeksi dan perbaikan terhadap pelaksanaan sanitasi
  25. 25. • Keamanan Air dan Es • Kondisi dan kebersihan permukaan yang kontak dengan bahan pangan • Pencegahan kontaminasi silang • Menjaga fasilitas pencuci tangan, sanitasi, dan toilet • Proteksi dari bahan-bahan kontaminan • Pelabelan, penyimpanan, dan penggunaan toksin yang benar • Pengawasan kondisi kesehatan personil yang dapat mengakibatkan kontaminasi • Menghilangkan hama dari unit pengolahan
  26. 26. SANITASI RUANG PRODUKSI/ PENGOLAHAN PANGAN  Peralatan harus segera dibersihkan dan disanitasi/ didesifeksi untuk mencegah kontaminasi silang pada makanan Frekuensi pencucian dari alat tersebut tergantung pada jenis alat yang digunakan.  Peralatan harus dicuci, dibilas, dan disanitasi segera setelah digunakan.  Permukaan peralatan yang secara langsung kontak dengan makanan paling sedikit satu kali sehari.  Peralatan bantu yang tidak secara langsung bersentuhan dengan makanan harus dibersihkan sesuai kebutuhan untuk mencegah terjadinya akumulasi debu, serpihan bahan atau produk makanan, serta kotoran lain.
  27. 27. SANITASI SARANA & PRASARANA  Prosedur pembersihannya adalah sebagai berikut : 1) PRE RINSE / TAHAP AWAL  Tahap awal ini bertujuan untuk menghilangkan tanah & sisa makanan dengan cara dibilas atau disemprot dengan air mengalir 2) PENCUCIAN  Dilakukan dalam bak pertama yang berisi larutan deterjen hangat. Suhu yang digunakan berkisar anatar 43 –49 derajat Celcius (Gislen, 1983) 3) PEMBILASAN  Tujuannya pembilasan adalah untuk menghilangkan sisa kotoran setelah pembersihan 4) SANITASI ATAU DESINFEKSI  Tujuannya desinfeksi adalah untuk menghilangkan bakteri sanitasi atau desinteksi peralatan. 5) DRYING/PENIRISAN DAN PENGERINGAN  Tujuan penirisan dan pengeringan adalah supaya tidak ada genangan air yg menjadi tempat pertumbuhan mikroorganisme.
  28. 28. BAHAN PESANITASI / Sanitizer ADA 4 MACAM BAHAN SANITIZER YANG LAZIM DIGUNAKAN : 1) UAP PANAS 2) AIR PANAS 3) BAHAN KIMIA 4) SINAR UV
  29. 29. Sumber-Sumber Sanitasi 1.Uap Uap untuk tujuan sanitasi dapat diterapkan dengan menggunakan uap mengalir pada suhu 170°F (76.7°C) selama 15 menit atau 200°F (93.3°C) selama 5 menit. Sanitasi dengan uap tidak efektif dan mahal. Penggunaan uap ini untuk permukaan yang terkontaminasi berat dapat menyebabkan terbentuknya gumpalan yang keras pada residu bahan organik dan menghambat penetrasi panas yang mematikan mikroba.
  30. 30. 2. Air Panas Peredaman alat-alat kecil (pisau, bagian-bagian kecil, perangkat makan, dan wadah-wadah kecil) dalam air yang dipanaskan hingga 80°C atau lebih tinggi merupakan cara lain untuk sterilisasi panas. Efek yang mematikan oleh panas ini diduga disebabkan karena denaturasi beberapa molekul protein di dalam sel. Akan tetapi penuangan air panas ke dalam wadah bukan merupakan metode sterilisasi yang dapat diandalkan, karena dengan cara ini suhu tinggi tiak dapat dipertahankan untuk menjamin sterilisasi yang cukup.
  31. 31. 3. Sanitasi Radiasi Radiasi pada panjang gelombang 2500A dalam bentuk sinar ultra violet atau katode energi tinggi atau sinar gama akan menghancurkan mikroorganisme. Sinar ultra violet telah digunakan dalam bentuk lampu uap merkuri bertekanan rendah untuk menghancurkan mikroorganisme di rumah sakit, di rumah dan untuk aplikasi lain yang serupa. Akan tetapi cara ini mempunyai kelemahan dalam pemanfaatannya untuk pabrik makanan dan fasilitas pelayanan makanan, adalah hal total efektifitas.
  32. 32. 4. Sanitasi Kimia Berbagai sanitaiser kimia tersedia untuk digunakan dalam pengolahan dan pelayanan makanan. Sanitaiser kimia bervariasi dalam komposisi kimia dan aktifitas, tergantung pada kondisi. Pada umumnya, makin pekat suatu sanitaiser, kerjanya makin efektif dan makin cepat. Untuk memilih sanitaiser yang paling sesuai untuk suatu aplikasi yang spesifik, maka perlu dimengerti sifat-sifat dari suatu sanitaiser kimia.
  33. 33. PROSES SANITASI  Pelaksanaan proses sanitasi didasarkan pada dokumentasi Sanitation Standard Operating Procedures (SSOP) atau dalam bahasa Indonesia biasa disebut dengan Standar Prosedur Operasi Sanitasi (SPO Sanitasi).  Secara umum Pre-requisite (persyaratan) program adalah hal-hal yang berkaitan dengan operasi sanitasi dan hygiene pangan suatu proses produksi atau penanganan pangan yang dikenal dengan Good Manufacturing Practicing (GMP).  Penerapan Pre-requisite program harus didokumentasikan dalam SPO Sanitasi.
  34. 34. GMP merupakan singkatan dari Good Manufacturing Practices yaitu Cara Pengolahan Pangan yang Baik (CPPB) PENERAPAN GMP
  35. 35. • Cara Produksi Makanan yg Baik • Pedoman yg menjelaskan bagaimana memproduksi makanan agar aman, bermutu dan layak dikonsumsi. • Berisi penjelasan mengenai persyaratan minimum yg harus dipenuhi pd seluruh mata rantai makanan, mulai bahan baku hingga produk akhir. •Umumnya menguraikan ttg kondisi yg bagaimana dan prosedur yg mana yg akan dipakai perusahaan GMP adalah:
  36. 36. Adalah cara produksi yang memperhatikan  aspek keamanan pangan, antara lain dengan cara: a. Mencegah tercemarnya pangan olahan oleh cemaran biologis, kimia dan benda lain b. Mematikan atau mencegah hidupnya jasad renik patogen. c. Mengendalikan proses produksi Persyaratan dasar bagi penerapan HACCP GMP
  37. 37. Area Utama GMP Dalam Pengolahan Pangan PERSONAL (Personel) BANGUNAN /GEDUNG & FASILITASNYA (Building And Facilities) PERALATAN & PERLENGKAPA N (Equipment And Utensils) KONTROL PRODUKSI DAN PROSESNYA (Production And Process Controls).
  38. 38.  Fokus utama dari semua area GMP tersebut adalah proses pengendalian sanitasi yang diatur melalui SSOP (Sanitary Standard Operating Procedures), yaitu prosedur yang ditetapkan secara spesifik tahap-demi-tahap untuk proses- proses yang berkaitan dengan sanitasi  Ruang lingkup mencakup cara produksi yang baik, dari bahan mentah sampai produk dihasilkan
  39. 39. Tujuan Penerapan GMP? Menghasilkan produk yang bermutu Menghasilkan produk yang aman dikonsumsi Agar industri menerapkan prinsip- prinsip dasar dalam memproduksi makanan yang baik Memberikan jaminan kpd konsumen bhw makanan yg dikonsumsi mrpk makanan yg layak.
  40. 40. Ruang Lingkup Pedoman CPPOB Bahan Pengawasan proses Produk akhir Laboratorium Karyawan Lokasi Bangunan Fasilitas sanitasi Mesin dan peralatan
  41. 41. Ruang Lingkup Pedoman CPPOB 10. Pengemas 11. Label dan keterangan produk 12. Penyimpanan 13. Pemeliharaan dan program sanitasi 14. Pengangkutan 15. Dokumentasi dan pencatatan 16. Pelatihan 17. Penarikan produk 18. Pelaksanaan pedoman
  42. 42. GRADASI CPPOB 3 tingkatan:  Persyaratan “harus” (shall) adalah persyaratan yang mengindikasikan apabila tidak dipenuhi akan mempengaruhi keamanan produk secara langsung.  Persyaratan “seharusnya” (should) adalah persyaratan yang mengindikasikan apabila tidak dipenuhi mempunyai potensi yang berpengaruh terhadap keamanan produk.  Persyaratan “dapat” (can) adalah persyaratan yang mengindikasikan apabila tidak dipenuhi mempunyai potensi yang kurang berpengaruh terhadap keamanan produk.
  43. 43. 18 Aspek/Bagian CPPOB 1. Lokasi Untuk menetapkan letak pabrik/tempat produksi perlu mempertimbangkan lokasi dan keadaan lingkungan yang bebas dari sumber pencemaran. 2. Bangunan Bangunan dan ruangan dibuat berdasarkan perencanaan yang memenuhi persyaratan teknik dan higiene. Mudah dibersihkan, mudah dilakukan kegiatan sanitasi, mudah dipelihara. Perhatikan desain dan tata letak; Struktur ruangan (lantai, dinding, atap dan langit-langit, pintu, jendela dan ventilasi, permukaan tempat kerja dan penggunaan bahan gelas).
  44. 44. Contoh Desain Bangunan Pabrik
  45. 45. 18 Aspek/Bagian CPPOB 3. Fasilitas Sanitasi  Fasilitas sanitasi pada bangunan pabrik/tempat produksi dibuat berdasarkan perencanaan yang memenuhi persyaratan teknik dan higiene.  Perhatikan sarana penyediaan air; sarana pembuangan air dan limbah; sarana pembersihan/pencucian; sarana toilet; sarana higiene karyawan.
  46. 46. 18 Aspek/Bagian CPPOB 4. Mesin/Peralatan  Mesin/peralatan yang kontak langsung dengan bahan pangan olahan didesain, dikonstruksi dan diletakkan sehingga menjamin mutu dan keamanan produk  Perhatikan persyaratan dan tata letak mesin/peralatan; pengawasan dan pemantauan mesin/peralatan dan bahan perlengkapan serta alat ukur
  47. 47. 18 Aspek/Bagian CPPOB 5. Bahan  Bahan yang dimaksud adalah bahan baku, bahan tambahan, bahan penolong, air, dan BTP  Perhatikan persyaratan bahan dan air 6. Pengawasan Proses  Untuk mengurangi terjadinya produk yang tidak memenuhi syarat mutu dan keamanan, perlu tindakan pencegahan melalui pengawasan proses
  48. 48. 18 Aspek/Bagian CPPOB 6. Pengawasan Proses  Pengawasan proses dimaksudkan untuk menghasilkan pangan olahan yang aman dan layak dikonsumsi  Perhatikan pengawasan bahan; pengawasan terhadap kontaminasi; pengawasan proses khusus.
  49. 49. 18 Aspek/Bagian CPPOB 7. Produk Akhir  Diperlukan spesifikasi produk akhir  Perhatikan persyaratan produk akhir 8. Laboratorium  Adanya laboratorium memudahkan industri mengetahui secara cepat mutu bahan dan produk  Perhatikan kepemilikan laboratorium; cara berlaboratorium yang baik (GLP)
  50. 50. 18 Aspek/Bagian CPPOB 9. Karyawan  Higiene dan kesehatan karyawan yang baik akan memberikan jaminan tidak mencemari produk  Perhatikan persyaratan karyawan; pakaian pelindung; penanggung jawab pengawasan keamanan pangan  APD disesuaikan jenis pekerjaan dan tingkat bahanyanya
  51. 51. 18 Aspek/ Bagian CPPOB 10. Pengemas  Penggunaan pengemas yang memenuhi syarat akan mempertahankan mutu dan melindungi produk terhadap pengaruh dari luar  Perhatikan persyaratan kemasan
  52. 52. 18 Aspek/ Bagian CPPOB 11. Label dan Keterangan Produk  Kemasan diberi label yang jelas dan informatif untuk memudahkan konsumen mengambil keputusan.  Perhatikan label produk; label pangan olahan agar dapat dibedakan satu sama lain.
  53. 53. 18 Aspek/Bagian CPPOB 12. Penyimpanan  Penyimpanan bahan dan produk akhir dilakukan dengan baik agar tetap aman dan bermutu.  Perhatikan cara penyimpanan; penyimpanan bahan dan produk akhir; penyimpanan bahan berbahaya; penyimpanan wadah dan pengemas; penyimpanan label; penyimpanan mesin/peralatan produksi.
  54. 54. 18 Aspek/Bagian CPPOB 13. Pemeliharaan dan Program Sanitasi  Pemeliharaan dan program sanitasi terhadap fasilitas produksi dilakukan secara berkala untuk menghindari kontaminasi silang  Perhatikan pemeliharaan dan pembersihan; prosedur pembersihan dan sanitasi; program pembersihan; program pengendalian hama; penanganan limbah.
  55. 55. 18 Aspek/Bagian CPPOB 14. Pengangkutan  Pengangkutan produk akhir membutuhkan pengawasan untuk menghindari kesalahan yang mengakibatkan kerusakan dan penurunan mutu.  Perhatikan persyaratan wadah dan alat pengangkutan; pemeliharaan wadah dan alat pengangkutan.
  56. 56. 18 Aspek/Bagian CPPOB 15. Dokumentasi dan Pencatatan  Perusahaan yang baik melakukan dokumentasi dan pencatatan mengenai proses produksi dan distribusi  Perhatikan dokumentasi/catatan yang diperlukan
  57. 57. 18 Aspek/Bagian CPPOB 16. Pelatihan  Pelatihan dan pembinaan merupakan hal yang penting dalam melaksanakan sistem higiene  Kurangnya pelatihan dan pembinaan terhadap karyawan merupakan ancaman terhadap mutu dan keamanan produk  Pembina dan pengawas harus mempunyai pengetahuan mengenai prinsip-prinsip dan praktek higiene pangan  Perhatikan program pelatihan (dasar2 higiene; faktor2 penyebab penurunan mutu dan tidak aman; faktor2 penyebab penyakit dan keracunan; CPPOB; prinsip dasar pembersihan dan sanitasi; penanganan bahan dan pembersih).
  58. 58. 18 Aspek/Bagian CPPOB 17. Penarikan Produk  Penarikan produk merupakan tindakan menarik produk dari peredaran  Penarikan dilakukan apabila produk diduga penyebab timbulnya penyakit/keracunan  Perhatikan tindakan penarikan produk
  59. 59. 18 Aspek/Bagian CPPOB 18. Pelaksanaan Pedoman  Perusahaan seharusnya mendokumentasikan pengoperasian program CPPOB  Manajemen perusahaan harus bertanggung jawab atas sumber daya untuk menjamin penerapan CPPOB  Karyawan sesuai fungsi dan tugasnya harus bertanggung jawab atas pelaksanaan CPPOB
  60. 60. ASSESSMENT KEAMANAN PANGAN Sesuatu KEGIATAN PENILAIAN Terhadap Seluruh Bagian Operasi Yang Menunjang Tercapainya Standar Keamanan Pangan Dalam Hal Ini Assessment Sangat Berkaitan Erat Terhadap Diterapkannya Standart Sanitasi dan GMP Pada Setiap Elemen Proses Produksi
  61. 61. Apa itu assesmen keamanan pangan? Merupakan suatu proses yang sistematik, independen dan terdokumentasi untuk memperoleh bukti audit dan mengevaluasinya secara objektif untuk menentukan sampai sejauh mana kriteria audit dipenuhi.  Undang-Undang No. 18 tahun 2012  Peraturan Pemerintah No. 28 tahun 2004  Peraturan Pemerintah No. 69 tahun 1999  Peraturan Kepala Badan Pengawas Obat dan Makanan Republik Indonesia Nomor HK.03.1.23.04.12.2207 tahun 2012 tentang tata cara pemeriksaan sarana produksi pangan industri rumah tangga.
  62. 62. Tujuan assesmen keamanan pangan 1. Tuntutan pelanggan / pasar 2. Peraturan/Undang-undang 3. Kebutuhan organisasi
  63. 63. Kegiatan Assesmen Keamanan Pangan Pelaksanaan Tinjauan Dokumen: Peninjauan dokumen sistem manajemen yang sesuai, termasuk rekaman dan penentuan kecukupannya terhadap kriteria audit Persiapan untuk kegiatan audit lapangan: 1. Penyiapan rencana audit 2. Penugasan tim audit 3. Penyiapan dokumenkerja Permulaan Audit: 1.Penunjukan ketua tim 2.Penetapan tujuan, ruang lingkup dan kriteria audit 3.Penentuan kelayakan audit 4.Pemilihan tim audit 5.Pelaksanaan kontak awal dengan audit
  64. 64. Contoh Form Assesmen

