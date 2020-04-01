Successfully reported this slideshow.
GIANT CELL LESIONS OF ORAL CAVITY by Amir Salahuddin Periodontist and Oral Hygienist
• Giant cells are large multinucleated cells that are seen in a variety of physiological as well as pathological condition...
• Giant cell lesions of the jaws were separated out from other jaw lesions by Jaffe in 1953 when they were termed “giant c...
• The origin for this idea is difficult to confirm, and there are few reports in the literature of these lesions actually ...
Types of MGCs • Physiological Types: Osteoclasts, Odontoclasts, Skeletal muscle fibers, Trophoblasts and Megakaryocytes. •...
Pathological Types of MGCs
(A)Epithelium-derived Viral-induced Multinucleated Giant Cells
(B)Monocyte-derived Multinucleated Giant Cells 1) Inflammatory granuloma-associated giant cells: 1. Langhans Giant Cells c...
Inflammatory granuloma-associated giant cells
Langhans Giant Cells -Infections: Tuberculosis, Leprosy, Late Syphilis, Actinomycosis, Deep Fungal infections. -Unknown an...
Tuberculosis
Leprosy
Syphilis
Late Syphilis
Actinomycosis
Deep Fungal infections
Sarcoidosis
Orofacial granulomatosis
Foreign body giant cell containing lesions
Osteoclastic giant cell containing lesions 1. Lesions with osteoclastic giant cells being the primary pathologic cells: -P...
Primary Osteoclastic giant cell lesions
Paget’s disease
Reactive osteoclastic giant cell lesions • All these jaw lesions have almost similar appearing histological picture. They ...
Peripheral giant cell granuloma
Central giant cell granuloma
Cherubism
Aneurysmal Bone Cyst (ABC)
Fibrous dysplasia
Brown Tumor of Hyperparathyroidism
Touton giant cells
Xanthoma
Xanthogranuloma
(C)Tumor giant cells Tumors where giant cells are pathognomonic: Giant cell fibroma, Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Other anaplast...
Giant cell fibroma
Hodgkin’s lymphoma
Giant-cell tumor of bone
Other Anaplastic Malignancies Tumor giant cells can be encountered in malignancies in oral cavity as a consequence of anap...
Thank you
