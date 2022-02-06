Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 10

More about teeth whitening

Feb. 06, 2022
0 likes 40 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

Healthcare

A whiter smile can make a person more confident and outgoing in social situations. Unfortunately most of us don't have the whitest smile that we could. Hence, one of the best treatment methods available to help us gain back that white perfect smile is teeth whitening.

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Strength Training for Triathletes Patrick Hagerman, EdD
(3.5/5)
Free
Convict Conditioning: How to Bust Free of All Weakness-Using the Lost Secrets of Supreme Survival Strength Paul WADE
(5/5)
Free
Hell-Bent: Obsession, Pain, and the Search for Something Like Transcendence in Competitive Yoga Benjamin Lorr
(4.5/5)
Free
Fix Your Body, Fix Your Swing: The Revolutionary Biomechanics Workout Program Used by Tour Pros Joey Diovisalvi
(5/5)
Free
Why We Swim Bonnie Tsui
(4.5/5)
Free
Krav Maga: An Essential Guide to the Renowned Method--for Fitness and Self-Defense David Kahn
(4/5)
Free
The Yamas & Niyamas: Exploring Yoga's Ethical Practice Deborah Adele
(5/5)
Free
Younger Next Year: Live Strong, Fit, Sexy, and Smart—Until You're 80 and Beyond Chris Crowley
(4/5)
Free
A History Of Secret Societies Arkon Daraul
(3/5)
Free
Every Body Yoga: Let Go of Fear, Get On the Mat, Love Your Body. Jessamyn Stanley
(4.5/5)
Free
The American Physical Therapy Association Book of Body Repair and Maintenance: Hundreds of Stretches and Exercises for Every Part of the Human Body Steve Vickery
(4.5/5)
Free
The Spartan Way: Eat Better. Train Better. Think Better. Be Better. Joe De Sena
(4/5)
Free
The Yoga Sutras of Patañjali: A New Edition, Translation, and Commentary Edwin F. Bryant
(4/5)
Free
Bountiful, Beautiful, Blissful: Experience the Natural Power of Pregnancy and Birth with Kundalini Yoga and Meditation Gurmukh Kaur Khalsa
(3.5/5)
Free
7 Minutes to Fit: 50 Anytime, Anywhere Interval Workouts Brett Klika
(4.5/5)
Free
8 Weeks to SEALFIT: A Navy SEAL's Guide to Unconventional Training for Physical and Mental Toughness-Revised Edition Mark Divine
(4/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
T Is for Transformation: Unleash the 7 Superpowers to Help You Dig Deeper, Feel Stronger & Live Your Best Life Shaun T.
(4.5/5)
Free
Light on Life: The Yoga Way to Wholeness, Inner Peace, and Ultima Iyengar Iyengar
(4.5/5)
Free
Good to Go: What the Athlete in All of Us Can Learn from the Strange Science of Recovery Christie Aschwanden
(4.5/5)
Free
Strong is the New Beautiful: Embrace Your Natural Beauty, Eat Clean, and Harness Your Power Lindsey Vonn
(4/5)
Free
Endure: Mind, Body, and the Curiously Elastic Limits of Human Performance Alex Hutchinson
(4.5/5)
Free
The Oxygen Advantage: The Simple, Scientifically Proven Breathing Techniques for a Healthier, Slimmer, Faster, and Fitter You Patrick McKeown
(4.5/5)
Free
The Art of Impossible: A Peak Performance Primer Steven Kotler
(5/5)
Free
Depression Hates a Moving Target: How Running With My Dog Brought Me Back From the Brink Nita Sweeney
(4/5)
Free
The Plant-Based Athlete: A Game-Changing Approach to Peak Performance Matt Frazier
(4.5/5)
Free
Fit Gurl: The Total-Body Turnaround Program Melissa Alcantara
(4.5/5)
Free
Two Turns From Zero: Pushing to Higher Fitness Goals--Converting Them to Life Strength Stacey Griffith
(4.5/5)
Free
Body for Life for Women: 12 Weeks to a Firm, Fit, Fabulous Body at Any Age Dr. Pamela Peeke, M.D., M.P.H., F.A.C.P.
(4/5)
Free
One Simple Thing: A New Look at the Science of Yoga and How It Can Transform Your Life Eddie Stern
(5/5)
Free
Own the Day, Own Your Life: Optimized Practices for Waking, Working, Learning, Eating, Training, Playing, Sleeping, and Sex Aubrey Marcus
(4.5/5)
Free
Journey Into Power: How to Sculpt your Ideal Body, Free your True Self, and Transform your life with Baptiste Power Vinyasa Yoga Baron Baptiste
(4.5/5)
Free
Waking Energy: 7 Timeless Practices Designed to Reboot Your Body and Unleash Your Potential Jennifer Kries
(4.5/5)
Free

More about teeth whitening

  1. 1. MORE ABOUT TEETH WHITENING The ONLY Way To Whiten Your Teeth Without Toxic Chemicals... CLICK HERE TO MORE LEARN ABOUT
  2. 2. MORE ABOUT TEETH WHITENING Page | 1 Table of Contents Importance of Teeth Whitening .......................................................................... 2 Benefits of Teeth Whitening ................................................................................ 3 Different Types of Teeth Whitening Treatments Available................................ 5 Simple DIY Teeth Whitening Treatments to Do At Home .................................. 7 Conclusion ............................................................................................................ 9 The ONLY Way To Whiten Your Teeth Without Toxic Chemicals... CLICK HERE TO MORE LEARN ABOUT
  3. 3. MORE ABOUT TEETH WHITENING Page | 2 Importance of Teeth Whitening A whiter smile can make a person more confident and outgoing in social situations. Unfortunately most of us don't have the whitest smile that we could. Hence, one of the best treatment methods available to help us gain back that white perfect smile is teeth whitening. The basic methodology of teeth whitening is that it reverses the process of discoloration of teeth, bleaching them to reveal the white enamel again. Many people have gained stained teeth by the likes of coffee, tea, red wine, gravy, nicotine and gravy and over a period of time causes the enamel on the teeth tot stain and discolour. And as you get older, the teeth lose their bright white look at as the enamel gets thinner. The teeth whitening process essentially removes the stains by getting deep in to the enamel and by using the zoom teeth whitening or laser teeth whitening the stains can be removed in one hour. Historically the only viable option for whiting teeth involved the skills of a cosmetic dentist, was time consuming, uncomfortable and extremely costly. But over the years, more and more teeth whitening treatments are made available as the demand for such services increase and today, it is easier for one to regain that pearly white smile they used to have. So why should you go for teeth whitening?
  4. 4. MORE ABOUT TEETH WHITENING Page | 3 Benefits of Teeth Whitening If you want to wear a great smile by having white teeth but you are still not sure whether you should make use of teeth whitening treatments or not, then you should become more familiar of the benefits that they can offer to you, so that you will be able to make up your mind soon. Aside from knowing the benefits though, it is also best to know the procedures that can help you achieve your goals, so that you can also decide which one would suit you best. There are many things that can cause out teeth to become dull or yellow. Some of which would be stains from cigarettes, certain types of foods, coffee, as well as time. Compared to conventional toothpaste products, when you make use of teeth whitening methods, you will be able to attain whiter teeth in a more effective and faster way. High quality products that have been manufactured to whiten your teeth will not just give you that great smile quickly, but most of them are also made to remove the stains that have been accumulated through time. With whiter teeth, you will be able to have more confidence in yourself. You no longer have to worry about the stains or the yellowish color of your teeth each time you meet your friends, or your colleagues. On top of that, it will also make you more presentable especially if you are looking for a job. White teeth can make a very positive impact in job interviews, not just for the fact that it will impress the person conducting it, but it will also make you more comfortable in answering the questions asked. In other words, it will give you more chances of landing on the job that you really want. If you are scheduled to meet the parents of your special someone, having white and stain-free teeth would also make a good first impression on them. Thus, it is time that you make use of some teeth whitening products soon.
  5. 5. MORE ABOUT TEETH WHITENING Page | 4 When it comes to teeth whitening treatments, there are actually lots of methods that you can choose from. There are those that you can easily make use of right at the comforts of your own home, while some are processes that should be done inside a dental clinic. The benefit of using DIY whitening kits is that, they are very easy to use, and they are available in very affordable prices. If you want to attain faster results though, you can always choose laser treatments, and other methods, which would require a professional to apply. These methods are more expensive, but they offer faster and more lasting effects. With all the benefits you can derive from teeth whitening, there is not much that you should think about but simply choosing the method that you want to make use of soon. The ONLY Way To Whiten Your Teeth Without Toxic Chemicals... CLICK HERE TO MORE LEARN ABOUT
  6. 6. MORE ABOUT TEETH WHITENING Page | 5 Different Types of Teeth Whitening Treatments Available Having a great smile offers a lot of advantages such as becoming more attractive as well as making a good first impression, especially in job interviews. If you want to have a better smile by having sparkly white teeth, then you should become more familiar of the different types of teeth whitening treatments available today. By doing that, you will be able to identify which among them would be best suited for you. On top of that, it would also speed up the process of attaining whiter teeth. Here are some of the teeth whitening methods or treatments that are becoming more and more popular today. Teeth Whitening Kits - One of the things that you need to consider in choosing the teeth whitening solution for yourself is your budget. Therefore, if you don’t want to pay for hefty sums of money, then you may want to try professional DIY teeth whitening kits. You can actually find these kits in certain stores, but if you want to make sure of the quality, you can always obtain it from your favorite dentist. In most cases, these kits would have everything that you need in order to obtain whiter teeth at the comforts of your own home. They usually come with teeth whitening solution or gel, which can be combined with hydrogen peroxide. Since they are DIY kits, they usually come with simple to follow instructions. This type of teeth bleaching treatment is quite effective, as long as you are able to obtain high quality product. It should be noted though that its effect will not last as long as other extensive treatment methods, which are done by dentists.
  7. 7. MORE ABOUT TEETH WHITENING Page | 6 Laser Teeth Whitening - This is by far the quickest way to obtain whiter teeth since laser technology is being utilized for it. This however, should be done in the dentist’s clinic, since the equipment that is used for this method cannot be transported easily. This may come with a steeper price than the first one mentioned on top, but it offers a more lasting effect aside from being faster. Just make sure to approach a professional who has vast experience in making use of this method, so that you are assured of the quality of the outcome. Whitening Toothpaste Products - This is another option for you as far as gaining whiter teeth is concerned. There are actually a lot of toothpaste products that you can find in the market today, which contain active ingredients that can whiten your teeth. Such products also contain mild abrasive substances in order to remove stains on your teeth. Although this is the simplest method among the three, this is also the longest one to take effect. Teeth Whitening Strips – These are another option costing about $50 and containing peroxide. You may also consider the more expensive and more permanent procedures like in-office whitening and tray- based whitening. These are the more popular teeth whitening methods available today that you can choose from. Now that you have become more familiar with them, it is time to make up your mind, so that you will soon gain more confidence by having that great smile that you have been longing for. The ONLY Way To Whiten Your Teeth Without Toxic Chemicals... CLICK HERE TO MORE LEARN ABOUT
  8. 8. MORE ABOUT TEETH WHITENING Page | 7 Simple DIY Teeth Whitening Treatments to Do At Home If you want to achieve faster results in whitening your teeth, you can always visit a dentist who has the necessary equipment in applying certain types of whitening treatments. Although such methods are effective, they are also pretty expensive. Therefore, if you are working on a budget as far as whitening your teeth is concerned, then it is best to go with simple DIY teeth whitening treatments that you can do at the comforts of your own home. With DIY treatments, there is no need for you to break your bank, since most of the popular methods about it require items that are reasonably priced. One of the more popular DIY teeth whitening treatments that you can do at your own place can be done with the use of whitening strips. These whitening strips can be purchased from pharmacies or stores that offer related products. These strips are filled with a bleaching solution and they are designed to hold the solution against your teeth for a certain period of time, so that it won’t get washed out by your saliva. This type of whitening treatment can be effective, depending on the kind of brand that you have obtained. To ensure that you purchased something good in quality, it is best to research about it first, or ask your dentist for his recommendations. Another DIY teeth whitening method that you can follow makes use of a whitening kit that comes with a bleaching agent, which is in the form of paste, gel, or a liquid that you can simply brush on your teeth. This bleaching agent is usually hydrogen peroxide based, which is a substance that is very effective not just in whitening your teeth, but it will also help in removing the stains. The frequency of using this product would usually vary from one product to another,
  9. 9. MORE ABOUT TEETH WHITENING Page | 8 which is why it is important to read the instructions first, so that you will be able to make sure that the product will be applied on your teeth properly. A whitening toothpaste can also be considered as a simple DIY teeth whitening solution that you can use at home. These types of toothpaste products usually are pretty much the same as the other regular toothpastes. The main difference is that, they are usually filled with teeth whitening substances; and, in most cases, hydrogen peroxide is used. Using a teeth whitening toothpaste is actually very simple to do, since you can simply make use of it as you would any other toothpaste that you have. These are the more popular DIY teeth whitening treatments that you can do at your own place anytime you want. Whatever kind of method you choose to make use of, you need to make sure that you obtain a product from a reputable company, so that you are assured of its effectiveness. The ONLY Way To Whiten Your Teeth Without Toxic Chemicals... CLICK HERE TO MORE LEARN ABOUT
  10. 10. MORE ABOUT TEETH WHITENING Page | 9 Conclusion Brushing does help to clean the teeth stains to some extent but in the long run, our tough stains on our teeth is impossible to be removed using a regular toothbrush. Hence to get rid of these tough stains, it is necessary for one to consider professional teeth whitening treatments. However, before you go for such treatments, it is good to bear in mind that teeth whitening is not a one-time, or a permanent process. So if you start eating substantial amounts of teeth-staining food and drink such as coffee and tea, then your teeth will start staining within a month or so. As such, it is best to avoid them in order to keep your teeth as white as possible for the longest time. On top of avoiding teeth straining foods, it is also good to maintain daily and regular oral hygiene because they also play a part in keeping your teeth white and healthy. Your set of teeth is an important asset. Do your best to keep them white so you can keep on smiling! The ONLY Way To Whiten Your Teeth Without Toxic Chemicals... CLICK HERE TO MORE LEARN ABOUT

×