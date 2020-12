Avail the best personal loan from UCO Bank @ 11% only.

Features and Benefits of UCO Bank Personal loan-

(i) Individuals can avail maximum loan amount up to 10 lakhs.

(ii) Loan tenure upto 5 years.

(iii) No need to pledge any collateral or security up to the loan amount of 2 lakhs.

(iv) UCO bank provides concessional rate of interest for women.

(v) Simple documentation.