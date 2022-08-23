Successfully reported this slideshow.
chapter 4 pedi ppt.pptx

Aug. 23, 2022
chapter 4 pedi ppt.pptx

Aug. 23, 2022
Health & Medicine

Ppt

Ppt

Health & Medicine

chapter 4 pedi ppt.pptx

  1. 1. UNIT IV Management of common childhood disease By: Dr. Asrat. B 1
  2. 2. COMMON DISEASES OF THE CHILDREN • Respiratory system disorders and infections (ARI) • Gastrointestinal infections and infestations (CDD) • Febrile illness (malaria, meningitis, measles--) • Nutritional deficiencies Macro-nutrients deficiency, Protein Energy Malnutrition (PEM) Micro-nutrients deficiency (Vit A, D, iron etc) 2
  3. 3. Providing Care of the Child With Respiratory Illnesses 3
  4. 4. Providing Care of the Child With Respiratory Illnesses… • A respiratory system dysfunction is a frequent health concern for individuals across the life span. • Infants and young children are particularly vulnerable to respiratory related diseases because of specific age-related physical differences. • Several developmental variations increase the pediatric population’s risks for acquiring a respiratory system dysfunction. • Small airways, fewer alveoli, and increased chest compliance are leading factors that predispose them to respiratory alterations. 4
  5. 5. Anatomy 5
  6. 6. 6
  7. 7. Differences in Adult and Child 7
  8. 8. Upper respiratory tract infections 8
  9. 9. DISEASES OF RESPIRATORY SYSTEM Acute Nasopharyngitis (Common Cold) • Definition : Acute viral infection of upper respiratory tract with potential involvement of nasal passages, sinuses, Eustachian tubes, middle ears, conjunctiva, and nasopharynx. Etiology  caused by number of viruses like rhinoviruses, adenovirus, corona virus, parainfluenza and influenza virus.  Human rhinoviruses (HRVs) are the most frequent cause of the common cold in both adults and children. 9
  10. 10.  Influenza virus cause a a broad array of respiratory illnesses that are responsible for significant morbidity and mortality in children on a yearly basis.  Influenza viruses are divided into three types: A, B, and C.  Influenza virus types A and B are the primary human pathogens and cause epidemic disease. 10
  11. 11. Signs and Symptoms: Generally lasts one week; dry cough with rhinorrhea, may persist up to 3 weeks 1. Infants  Irritability, restlessness, fever  sore throat  Rhinorrhea/ Runny nose and nasal obstruction  Occasional diarrhea  Changes in feeding and sleep patterns 2. Older children  Afebrile or low-grade fever, stuffy nose, watery nasal discharge  Sore throat, sneezing, cough, chills  Occasional headache, malaise 11
  12. 12. Differential Diagnosis • Underlying secondary bacterial infection—sinusitis, OM, pharyngitis, lower respiratory tract disease • Allergic rhinitis • Foreign body • Substance abuse in older children and adolescents, or overuse of medicated nasal spray 12
  13. 13. • Physical Findings  Coryza  Inflamed, moist nasal mucosa and oropharynx  Chest clear • Diagnostic Tests/Findings  Viral cultures expensive, generally unnecessary  If suspicious of differential diagnosis, consider additional tests such as throat culture, chest or sinus x-rays, allergy testing 13
  14. 14. Management/Treatment: Symptomatic/supportive care 1. Analgesics for sore throat, muscle aches and fever Aspirin shouldn’t be given 1. Relief of nasal congestion • Nasal decongestants (xylometazoline, oxymetazoline, or phenylephrine ) • 1st generations Antihistamine(anticholinergic effect)  Saline nose drops with nasal bulb syringe  Cool mist humidification  Antihistamines and decongestants but not routinely recommended  Antibiotics are not indicated in viral infections 14
  15. 15. Management cont…. 3. If symptoms persistent beyond 7 to 10 days, consider secondary infection 4. Maintain hydration • Prevention  Good hygiene and cleaning of clothes, toys, and play areas  Limited exposure to crowded situations 15
  16. 16. Complications • Otitis media -5-30% • Sinusitis-5-13% children, -0.5-2% in adolescence adults • Exacerbation of asthma 16
  17. 17. sinusitis 17 Sinusitis
  18. 18. Sinusitis • Sinusitis is a common illness of childhood & adolescence • There are 2 types of acute sinusitis:  Viral  Bacterial • 0.5–2% of viral URTI in children and adolescents are complicated by acute bacterial sinusitis. • The means for appropriate diagnosis and optimal treatment of sinusitis remain controversial. 18
  19. 19. Conti …. • Both the ethmoidal and maxillary sinuses are present at birth, but only the ethmoidal sinuses are pneumatized. • The maxillary sinuses are not pneumatized until 4 yr of age. • The Sphenoidal sinuses are present by 5 yr of age, • The Frontal sinuses begin development at age 7–8 yr and are not completely developed until adolescence. 19
  20. 20. Etiology • Streptococcus pneumoniae (≈30%), • Nontypable Haemophilus influenzae (≈20%), • Moraxella catarrhalis (≈20%). • Staphylococcus aureus, other streptococci, and anaerobes are uncommon causes. • H. influenzae, • α- and β-hemolytic streptococci, • M. catarrhalis, • S. pneumoniae, and • coagulase-negative staphylococci. 20 commonly recovered from children with chronic sinus disease
  21. 21. Clinical manifestations o Nonspecific complaints, including nasal congestion, purulent nasal discharge (unilateral or bilateral), fever, and cough. o Bad breath - halitosis, o Hyposmia - a decreased sense of smell, and o Periorbital edema. o Complaints of headache and facial pain are rare in children. o Erythema and swelling of the nasal mucosa with purulent nasal discharge. o Sinus tenderness o Transillumination reveals an opaque sinus that transmits light poorly. 21
  22. 22. Diagnosis • Persistent symptoms of URTI • Nasal discharge and cough, for >10–14 days without improvement  Severe respiratory symptoms, including  Temperature of at least 39°C (102°F) and  Purulent nasal discharge for 3–4 consecutive days, are suggestive of a complicating acute bacterial sinusitis • Sinus aspirate culture • Sinus transillumination • Sinus X-ray • CT scan 22
  23. 23. Management  It is unclear whether antimicrobial treatment of clinically diagnosed acute bacterial sinusitis offers any substantial benefit • 50–60% of children with acute bacterial sinusitis recover with- out antimicrobial therapy. • Initial therapy with amoxicillin (45mg/kg/day) is adequate for the majority of children with uncomplicated acute bacterial sinusitis, continue 7 days after resolution of symptoms 23
  24. 24. Conti ….  Alternative treatments for the penicillin-allergic patient include  Trimethoprim-sulfamethoxazole,  Clarithromycin , or  Azithromycin • Frontal sinusitis can rapidly progress to serious intracranial complications and necessitates initiation of parenteral ceftriaxone until substantial clinical improvement is achieved • Treatment is then completed with oral antibiotic therapy 24
  25. 25. Complications • Periorbital cellulitis • Orbital cellulitis • Intracranial complications • Osteomyelitis of the frontal bone (Pott puffy tumor) • Mucoceles :-which are chronic inflammatory lesions commonly located in the frontal sinuses that can expand, causing displacement of the eye with resultant diplopia 25
  26. 26. ?????? 26
  27. 27. Otitis Media (OM) • Definition: Inflammation of the middle ear. 27
  28. 28. Otitis Media (OM)….. Etiology : S. Pneumonia.(approximately40%) :H . influenzae (25% to 30%) : Moraxella catarrhalis (10% to 20%) 28
  29. 29. Epidemiology of OM  Ear pain and/or discharge is one of the most common presenting symptoms to OPD in under -5 children.  About 1/3 of children will have at least one episode of acute otitis media by 3 years of age. 29
  30. 30. Pathophysiology: Two important factors. Eustachian tube dysfunction URTI o Clinical manifestations • Acute: otalgia/ ear pain, ear discharge, fever, hearing loss, generalized malaise. • Infant - irritability, diarrhea, vomiting, malaise 30
  31. 31. Types based on duration of symptoms  Acute OM: symptoms for less than 2 weeks  Chronic OM: symptoms for more than 2 week. 31
  32. 32. Diagnosis: Clinical • Ear discharge • Visualization of tympanic membrane: red membrane, loss of normal light reflex. 32
  33. 33. Treatment 1. Antibiotics – Amoxicillin or – Ampicillin – quinolone eardrops 2. Ear wicking 3. Antipyretic; acetaminophen Treatment of chronic OM Dry ear wicking -Roll clean absorbent cloth or soft, strong tissue paper into a wick. Place the wick in the child's ear. Instill quinolone eardrops after dry wicking three times daily for two weeks. • Quinolone eardrops may include ciprofloxacin, norfloxacin 33
  34. 34. Clear the Ear by Dry Wicking 34
  35. 35. Complication – Mastoiditis – Hearing loss – Perforation of the ear drum – Facial nerve palsy 35
  36. 36. Acute pharyngitis(Tonsilitis) 36
  37. 37. Acute pharyngitis(Tonsilitis) • Definition: Acute inflammation and infection of the throat; when tonsils are main focus of inflammation , tonsillitis is more appropriate term to use. • Incidence. Pharyngitis (tonsillitis) is most commonly seen in preschool and school-age children. Rarely seen in infants and toddlers. 37
  38. 38. Etiology • The most important agents causing pharyngitis are Viruses • Sore throat can be caused by many viruses and bacteria. • Mostly viral as parts of URTI:-(adenoviruses, rhinoviruses, respiratory syncytial virus [RSV], herpes simplex virus [HSV]). • Group A ß-hemolytic streptococcus is the most common and the most important bacterial agent. 38
  39. 39. signs and symptoms. • Common symptomatology with some variability by causative organism • Very sore throat with painful swallowing. • Enlarged and red tonsils often covered in pus. • Elevated temperature. • Leukocytosis. • May complain of nausea and anorexia. 39
  40. 40. signs and symptoms…. 40
  41. 41. signs and symptoms….. Viral pharyngitis • hoarseness, conjunctivitis, runny nose, cough, cold symptoms. • Insidious onset • Other signs of URTI • Contact history with individuals who has common cold 41
  42. 42. Streptococcal pharyngitis(Bacterial) • Common in those older then 2 years of age and peak 4-7 years • Headache, abdominal Pain, vomiting, high grade fever, sore throat. • On physical examination: diffuse redness • Petechiae over palates, exudates, cervical tender lymphadenopathy. 42
  43. 43. PATHOGENESIS  Colonization of the pharynx by GABHS can result in either asymptomatic carriage or acute infection.  The M protein is the major virulence factor of GABHS and facilitates resistance to phagocytosis by polymorphnuclear neutrophils.  Type-specific immunity develops following most infections and provides protective immunity to subsequent infection with that particular M serotype. 43
  44. 44. Complications most are complications of GABHS • Peritonsillar or retropharyngeal abscess or cellulitis • Cervical adenitis, AOM, sinusitis, pneumonia • Acute rheumatic fever -in untreated GABHS pharyngitis-prevented if treatment started within 9 days of initial complaints of sore throat • Glomerulonephritis-host/immune response to infection with GABHS 44
  45. 45. Differential Diagnosis • Stomatitis • Peritonsillar or retropharyngeal abscess, epiglottitis • Allergic rhinitis, postnasal drainage 45
  46. 46. Diagnosis Physical Findings • Erythema of pharynx-GABHS • Enlarged tonsils with exudate- both viral and strep infections • Erythema of nasal mucosa with coryza—more viral sore throats • Cervical nodes usually enlarged with possible tenderness 46
  47. 47. Diagnosis….. Diagnostic Tests/Findings • Rapid strep test to determine presence of GABHS • Throat culture • CBC—WBC may be elevated with bacterial infection and normal or decreased with viral infections, but not entirely reliable. Consider other studies —dependent on history, age, and clinical presentation 47
  48. 48. Management/Treatment Viral pharyngitis/tonsillitis - symptomatic/ supportive care • Saline gargles, throat lozenges • Analgesics for fever/pain (acetaminophen, ibuprofen) • Encourage fluids for maintaining hydration 48
  49. 49. Treatment Bacterial pharyngitis/tonsillitis/tonsilopharngitis • Benzathine Penicillin • Amoxicillin often substituted for penicillin because of better taste • Erythromycin or first generation cephalosporin for those with penicillin allergy • Second line therapy include macrolides, cephalosprins, or clindamycin 49
  50. 50. Croup syndrome 50
  51. 51. Croup syndrome  Is a syndrome caused by upper airway obstruction due to infection of the larynx and trachea or noninfectious.  It is a generic term for heterogeneous groups of diseases (both infectious and non-infectious) causing upper air way obstruction. 51
  52. 52. Causes of Croup syndrome  Infectious causes  Most common and most important  Acute laryngotracheobronchitis (viral croup)  Acute epiglottis  Laryngeal diphtheria(true croup)  Spasmodic croup- Affecting tissues below the vocal cords.  Bacterial tracheitis  non-infectious causes  Laryngoedema  Hypocalcemia 52
  53. 53. Acute Laryngotrachiobronchtis (viral croup) • Affecting tissues both above and below the vocal cords. Epidemiology • Most common form of croup syndrome • Viral croup mainly affects children between the ages of 3 months to 5 yr. • Males are predominantly affected than females. • The rate of viral croup increases in cold season. • Fifteen percent (15%) of cases have positive family history. 53
  54. 54. Etiology • Parainfluenza viruses account 75% of cases. It is the commonest cause of croup • Other viruses such as adenoviruses, respiratory synstial viruse (RSV) and measles virus can also be involved in few cases. 54
  55. 55. Clinical manifestations  most often occur at night and have sudden presentation. Barking cough/brassy cough Stridor Respiratory distress Hoarseness of voice  Characteristic TRIAD :- barking cough, - hoarseness, and - inspiratory stridor. 55
  56. 56. Clinical manifestations….. • The high degree of airway obstruction in children is because of the following reasons:  Small size of the airways  Loosely attached mucous membrane  Abundant mucous glands of the airways  Frequent respiratory infections 56
  57. 57. Clinical manifestations…… 57
  58. 58. The degree of severity can be assessed using croup score • There are many clinical scoring systems for croup. • The most commonly cited is the Westley clinical scoring system which classifies cases into mild, moderate or severe. • An overall assessment of the patient's condition, the degree of respiratory distress, may be an equivalent and simpler guide to deciding what therapy is required. 58
  59. 59. Westley Croup Score 59 Clinical Sign Degree Score Stridor • Not present • When agitated/active • At rest • 0 • 1 • 2 Chest Wall Retractions o Not present o Mild o Moderate o Severe o 0 o 1 o 2 o 3 Air Entry • Normal • Mildly decreased • Severely decreased • 0 • 1 • 2 Cyanosis o None o With agitation/activity o At rest o 0 o 4 o 5 Consciousness Level • Normal • Altered • 0 • 5
  60. 60. Croup Score….  Possible score 0-17 with:  mild croup < 3  moderate croup 3-7; most cases admitted  severe croup > =8 if the child has any one of severe category needs admission for tracheostomy. Throat examination is best deferred since the risk of inducing laryngealspasm is very high. 60
  61. 61. • Mild croup is defined by a Westley croup score of <3. • Typically, these children have a barking cough and hoarse cry, but no stridor at rest. • Children with mild croup may have stridor when upset or crying (ie, agitated) and either no, or only mild, chest wall/ subcostal retractions. • Moderate croup is defined by a Westley croup score of 3 to 7. • Children with moderate croup have stridor at rest, at least mild retractions, and may have other symptoms or signs of respiratory distress, but little or no agitation. 8/23/2022 Airway emergencies 61
  62. 62. • Severe croup is defined by a Westley croup score of ≥8. • Children with severe croup have significant stridor at rest, • Although stridor may decrease with worsening upper airway obstruction and decreased air entry. • Retractions are severe (including indrawing of the sternum) and the child may appear anxious, agitated, or fatigued. Prompt recognition and treatment of children with severe croup are paramount. 8/23/2022 Airway emergencies 62
  63. 63. Diagnosis Diagnosis is mainly clinical.  investigation • Radiographs of the neck may show the typical subglottic narrowing or “steeple sign” of croup on the posteroanterior view • Radiographs may be helpful in distinguishing b/n severe laryngotracheobronchitis and epiglottitis, but airway management should always take priority 63
  64. 64. Indications for admission Stridor at rest Progressing stridor Respiratory distress Cyanosis Depressed sensorium 64
  65. 65. Differential diagnosis • Epiglotitis • Bacterial tracheitis • Foreign body aspiration • Retropharyngeal /peritonsillar abscess 65
  66. 66. Treatment of croups 1. mild croup (no stridor at rest) Outpatient treatment • Advice care giver to increase fluid intake, • Offering warm oral fluids (because cold often exacerbates the problem). • Mist therapy-steam therapy • Avoid manipulation of the throat • Advice come back when danger symptoms like stridor at rest, respiratory distress appears. 66
  67. 67. 2. Stridor at rest (sever form of croup) • Intranasal oxygen- A humidified oxygen if available can be life saving. • Nebulized epinephrine every 2 hours /PRN • Corticosteroids -systemic anti-inflamatory effect. o Dexamethasone 0.6 mg/kg IM stat 67
  68. 68. Response • If there is response within the first 3 hours of the steroid and nebulized epinephrine therapy, discharge with advice on the danger symptoms. • if no response with progressive respiratory distress and increase need of epinephrine, patient should stay inpatient for close observation. 68
  69. 69. Impending respiratory failure • High index of suspicion in children with pulse rate greater or equal to 150/min and increasing PCO2. • Artificial airway is indicated (tracheostomy, nasotracheal intubation). 69
  70. 70. Case study • Marta is a 6-month-old who is being admitted to the pediatric unit from the emergency department with a diagnosis of laryngotracheobronchitis (LTB), commonly known as croup, and suspicion of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). She has been running a fever for the last 24 hours with a seal-like barking cough at night until she gags. She was admitted since the health care provider was not sure if the croup was viral or bacterial. The infant looked pale, was irritable and lethargic. Both parents were concerned that the infant was not acting like her normal self. She was admitted for intravenous fluids, diagnostic and laboratory testing, and 24-hour observation to rule out epiglottitis or other respiratory distress disorders. 70
  71. 71. Epiglottitis 71
  72. 72. Epiglottitis Definition • Epiglotitis is an acute inflammatory (infectious) processes involving the epiglottis and surrounding structures. 72
  73. 73. Epiglottitis---- Epidemiology • Children between the age of 2 - 7 years are affected and the peak incidence occurs at about 3-5 years of age. • Male to female ratio is 3:2. • There is no seasonal variation. 73
  74. 74. Etiology • H.influenzae type b causes almost all cases of epiglottitis. • Rarely S. pneumoniae and, S. pyogenes can lead to epiglotitis. 74
  75. 75. Clinical manifestations  Classically epiglottitis starts suddenly with rapid progression to complete obstruction.  Patients are toxic with high grade fever, tachycardia, and restlessness, drooling of saliva and stridor.  Tripod posturing (“sniffing dog”) : the child having difficulty respiring sits forward supported by his or her hands in an attempt to breathe as efficiently as possible 75
  76. 76. Tripod positioning 76
  77. 77. The Four D’s for the Diagnosis of Epiglottitis  Dyspnea—including inspiratory stridor plus other signs of respiratory distress: nasal flaring, intercostal retractions, tachypnea, tachycardia, and cyanosis  Drooling  Dysphonia—difficulty in speaking  Dysphagia—difficulty in swallowing • Throat examination should be avoided since it causes sudden reflex laryngeal spasm. 77
  78. 78. Diagnosis • Diagnosis is mainly clinical. • Laboratory investigation • blood culture positive in 80% of cases • Total WBC count with differential count • Lateral neck x-Ray: ‘thumb’ sign • Laryngoscope shows cherry red epiglottis. 78
  79. 79. 79
  80. 80. Management Principles of management are: • Admit all cases • Routine tracheostomy/nasotracheal intubation • Provide oxygen • Cetriaxone 75/kg /dose IV • Corticosteroid therapy to reduce swelling Prevention—Haemophilus influenzae type b vaccine 80

Editor's Notes

  • stuffy.-blocked.
  • Function of sinuses are:-
    Decrease skull bone weight
    Warm, moisten and filter incoming air
    Add resonance to voice.
    Communicate with the nasal cavity by ducts.
  • The eustachian tube is passively closed and is opened by contraction of the tensor veli palatini muscle.
    In relation to the middle ear, the tube has 3 main functions: ventilation, protection, and clearance.
    The middle-ear mucosa depends on a continuing supply of air from the naso-pharynx delivered by way of the eustachian tube. Interruption of
    this ventilatory process by tubal obstruction initiates an inflammatory response that includes secretory metaplasia, compromise
    of the mucociliary transport system, and effusion of liquid into the tympanic cavity. Measurements of eustachian tube function
    have demonstrated that the tubal function is suboptimal during the events of OM with increased opening pressures.
  • Dry ear wicking -Roll clean absorbent cloth or soft, strong tissue paper into a wick. Place the wick in the child's ear.
    Instill quinolone eardrops after dry wicking three times daily for two weeks.
    Quinolone eardrops may include ciprofloxacin, norfloxacin, or ofloxacin
  • Group A ß-hemolytic streptococcus is the most common and the most important bacterial agent after 2 years of age.
  • If group A strep is left untreated, the child may develop one of two serious sequelae.
    a. Rheumatic fever or acute glomerulonephritis (AGN).
  • Gargle- wash one’s mouth and throat with a liquid that is kept in motion by breathing through it with a gurgling sound.

    Lozenges-a small medicinal tablet, originally of this shape, for dissolving in the mouth.
  • The macrolides are bacteriostatic antibiotics with a broad spectrum of activity against many gram-positive bacteria. includes Biaxin (Clarithromycin), Zithromax (Azithromycin), Dificid (Fidoximycin), and Erythromycin.
  • hypocalcemia may cause laryngospasm (hypocalcemic tetany) and stridor.
  • Stridor—A high-pitched wheezing sound resulting from a blockage in the upper airway.
    Stridor is an abnormal, high-pitched sound produced by turbulent airflow through a partially obstructed airway at the level of the supraglottis, glottis, subglottis, or trachea.
    Inspiratory stridor suggests a laryngeal obstruction
    Expiratory stridor implies tracheobronchial obstruction

  • Anxious-anxiety
    1 experiencing worry or unease.
    2 very eager and concerned to do something.
    Agitate- make troubled or nervous.
  • Retropharygeal absces-Infection of the retropharyngeal lymph nodes; inflammation of posterior aspect of pharynx with suppurative retropharyngeal lymph nodes.
    peirtonsilar abscess-Infection of tonsils spreading to tonsillar fossa and surrounding tissues (peritonsillar cellulitis); if left untreated, tonsillar abscess forms.

×