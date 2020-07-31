Successfully reported this slideshow.
Contact Details UglyDeck.com 12277 Nicollet Ave Burnsville, MN 55337 (952) 736-3308 info@uglydeck.com https://uglydeck.com
MN Pool Decking Ideas One of the more common deck designs consists of traditional deck boards laid out in horizontal rows.
visit https://mgyb.co/s/qYL4m for more information
MN Deck Kits Picture Framing For a clean yet bold look, outline your deck with a contrasting yet complimentary color. Crea...
MN Deck Steps Deck built by Adrian's Quality Fencing & Decks from Beaverton, OR. Deckorators Frontier Summit decking with ...
MN Covered Decks Breaker Boards If you have a large deck, breaker boards (also known as transition boards) can be used to ...
MN Decking Material Deckorators Vista Driftwood decking with aluminum ALX Classic railing in matte black. Deckorators Vaul...
MN Floating Deck Varying Board Widths A typical deck board is 6" wide. We are now seeing a trend of varying composite deck...
MN Deck Stairs Chevron and Herringbone Chevron and herringbone are elegant patterns that have continued to remain a classi...
MN Deck Plans Allow your outdoor space to be a reflection of who you are and your personal style. We can help you accompli...
MN Deck Designs You may be thinking it's too late for updates to your deck, or maybe you currently don't have the time to ...
MN Deck Railing Ideas Define Your Space Before you can do anything to your deck, create an open space for a fresh start. R...
MN How to Build Decking A Fresh Look A fresh coat of paint to the exterior of your home is one way to breathe some new lif...
MN Building a Deck Rich Greenery Adding planter pots filled with flowers, succulents or any type of outdoor plant will add...
MN Deck Ideas These four Ugly Deck MN DIY Deck Company quick and easy updates are the perfect way to fine-tune and give yo...
Contact Details UglyDeck.com 12277 Nicollet Ave Burnsville, MN 55337 (952) 736-3308 info@uglydeck.com https://uglydeck.com
Ugly Deck MN DIY Deck Company

  Contact Details UglyDeck.com 12277 Nicollet Ave Burnsville, MN 55337 (952) 736-3308 info@uglydeck.com https://uglydeck.com https://goo.gl/maps/gTGDtR1ePGPXoA848 Website: https://mgyb.co/s/qYL4m Google Site: https://mgyb.co/s/yt02T Google Folder: https://mgyb.co/s/rKjyB https://youtu.be/WIpgby4txHQ
  MN Pool Decking Ideas One of the more common deck designs consists of traditional deck boards laid out in horizontal rows. For those of you looking to explore other design options, Ugly Deck MN DIY Deck Company feature some of the latest trends in deck design below.
  3. 3. visit https://mgyb.co/s/qYL4m for more information UglyDeck.com 12277 Nicollet Ave Burnsville, MN 55337 (952) 736-3308 info@uglydeck.comhttps://uglydeck.com/do-it-yourself https://uglydeck.com https://goo.gl/maps/gTGDtR1ePGPXoA848
  MN Deck Kits Picture Framing For a clean yet bold look, outline your deck with a contrasting yet complimentary color. Create a striking, picture frame color combination by using a brown composite deck board with a dark slate picture frame. Another attractive option for picture framing is to choose a deck board color that's darker than the deck inlay color. Think of a light gray deck inlay with a dark gray picture frame or even a tan-colored deck board inlay with a brown picture frame outline.
  MN Deck Steps Deck built by Adrian's Quality Fencing & Decks from Beaverton, OR. Deckorators Frontier Summit decking with Dark Slate picture frame board.
  MN Covered Decks Breaker Boards If you have a large deck, breaker boards (also known as transition boards) can be used to define spaces on a deck. This can be accomplished by using a board that's the same color as the remaining deck or go with a contrasting colored board to outline the space. Breaker boards help to add a simple yet unique and custom element to your deck.
  MN Decking Material Deckorators Vista Driftwood decking with aluminum ALX Classic railing in matte black. Deckorators Vault Mesquite decking with Dark Slate picture frame board.
  MN Floating Deck Varying Board Widths A typical deck board is 6" wide. We are now seeing a trend of varying composite deck board widths. Whether it's a smaller 4" wide board or larger 8" wide deck board, installing nontraditional width deck boards provides a unique appearance to a deck. Additionally, alternating deck board widths achieves a high-end look, that resembles beautiful, interior wood flooring.
  MN Deck Stairs Chevron and Herringbone Chevron and herringbone are elegant patterns that have continued to remain a classic designs over time. Not only are these patterns used in interior design (kitchen backsplash, tile floor design, wood floor design, furniture coverings), we are now seeing them as a trending pattern in deck design. A herringbone pattern is very similar in design to chevron but requires less angled cuts. Whether you decide to integrate one of these patterns into your entire deck space or as a small inlay section in the middle of your deck, know your deck's design will be on point.
  MN Deck Plans Allow your outdoor space to be a reflection of who you are and your personal style. We can help you accomplish this: take the next step in the deck building process, order a free Style Guide to see what composite deck board colors are available.
  MN Deck Designs You may be thinking it's too late for updates to your deck, or maybe you currently don't have the time to take on any big outdoor projects. Rest assured, there are other ways to bring your space back to life with these four quick and easy deck updates.
  MN Deck Railing Ideas Define Your Space Before you can do anything to your deck, create an open space for a fresh start. Remove everything that's currently on your deck and give yourself a clean foundation to work with. If you need to wash your deck, we recommend using mild soap and water. Planning on using a power washer? We recommend using a fan-tip nozzle on the lowest setting.
  MN How to Build Decking A Fresh Look A fresh coat of paint to the exterior of your home is one way to breathe some new life into your outdoor space. Go with an eye-catching color to stand out or choose a neutral tone to correlate with the existing color scheme of your outdoor space. Another way to add a fresh look to your outdoor space is to conceal your deck understructure by adding a deck skirt using lattice. Or if you're looking to add some privacy to your outdoor space, building a privacy wall using lattice is another great choice.
  MN Building a Deck Rich Greenery Adding planter pots filled with flowers, succulents or any type of outdoor plant will add a positive and cozy ambiance to your deck. Or for a welcoming decoration, consider matching pots on the sides of a doorway. Outdoor pots come in various shapes, sizes and are a wonderful way to give your deck character.
  MN Deck Ideas These four Ugly Deck MN DIY Deck Company quick and easy updates are the perfect way to fine-tune and give your deck a refresher with minimal time and effort.
  Contact Details UglyDeck.com 12277 Nicollet Ave Burnsville, MN 55337 (952) 736-3308 info@uglydeck.com https://uglydeck.com https://goo.gl/maps/gTGDtR1eP GPXoA848 Website: https://uglydeck.com/do-it-your self Google Site: https://sites.google.com/site/u glydeckmndiydeckcompany Google Folder: https://mgyb.co/s/rKjyB https://youtu.be/WIpgby4txHQ

×