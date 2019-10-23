Presentation 4003

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Parallel Data Base System Group Members are: 1. Md Momtasin Tanvir Id:45187 2. Amee Patel Id: 44713 3. Rajdeep Singh Id: 44967
  2. 2. Definition of Parallel Data Base System:  Parallel Database system is a process where data management works occur in a multiprocessor computer through parallelization of different operations.  By Using multiple disk and CPU this system boost processing and input-output speed. Some popular uses of parallel data base system nowadays:
  3. 3. Cont..  Online transaction processing (OLTP): On OLTP process multiple transaction need to be done in real-time, so parallel database system is suitable for it.  Decision support system: In decision support system a massive amount of data can be analyzed and compiling of information done as well. For these parallel data base system is highly needed.
  4. 4. Some benefits :  Speed: The principle benefit of this database is speed. The server breaks user database request into different parts and send them in different computers for processing which gives very high speed.  Reliability: This database system can continue to work despite the failure of any computer.  Capacity: With more user request this system increase the uses of computers, so huge amount of request can be handled.
  5. 5. Some problems related with this system:  Extensive amount of resources are required to support parallelism.  More resources will increase cost.  Processor’s waiting time will increase due to more processors. Future Uses of parallel database system:  According to the past 20+ years trends it can be said that parallel database system is the future of computing because of recent development of fast network, distribution system and multi processor

