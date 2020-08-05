Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
EDUCACIÓN FÍSICA LA RESISTENCIA
¿QUÉ ES LA RESISTENCIA? • Capacidad psicofísica de la persona para resistir a la fatiga. • Es la capacidad que les permite...
IMPORTANCIA • Esta capacidad le permite al ser humano desarrollar sus actividades diarias sin ningún tipo de problema, de ...
TIPOS DE RESISTENCIA • Resistencia aeróbica: es la capacidad de resistir esfuerzos prolongados de medio y baja intensidad ...
¿CÓMO MEJORARLA? • Hacer caminatas de larga duración • Nadar a baja intensidad y tiempos largos • En general practicar dep...
BENEFICIOS • Aumenta la cavidad cardiaca • Mejora la irrigación y circulación sanguínea
DESVENTAJAS • Puede causar lesión articulares si no se planifica bien • Puede causar sobrecarga lumbar
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Ed.fis. resistencia

25 views

Published on

conceptos básicos de la resistencia

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Ed.fis. resistencia

  1. 1. EDUCACIÓN FÍSICA LA RESISTENCIA
  2. 2. ¿QUÉ ES LA RESISTENCIA? • Capacidad psicofísica de la persona para resistir a la fatiga. • Es la capacidad que les permite a las personas resistir un esfuerzo prolongado en un tiempo determinado.
  3. 3. IMPORTANCIA • Esta capacidad le permite al ser humano desarrollar sus actividades diarias sin ningún tipo de problema, de igual forma al desarrollar esta capacidad estamos preservando la salud, ya que esta nos ayuda a tener un sistema cardiorrespiratorio y sistema circulatorio en buen estado • Al desarrollar esta cualidad también estamos fortaleciendo nuestro sistema musculoesquelético.
  4. 4. TIPOS DE RESISTENCIA • Resistencia aeróbica: es la capacidad de resistir esfuerzos prolongados de medio y baja intensidad durante un tiempo largo, se caracteriza por tener presencia de oxígeno. • Resistencia Anaeróbica: capacidad de resistir esfuerzos de alta intensidad el mayor tiempo posible y se caracteriza por no tener presencia de oxígeno.
  5. 5. ¿CÓMO MEJORARLA? • Hacer caminatas de larga duración • Nadar a baja intensidad y tiempos largos • En general practicar deportes de larga duración
  6. 6. BENEFICIOS • Aumenta la cavidad cardiaca • Mejora la irrigación y circulación sanguínea
  7. 7. DESVENTAJAS • Puede causar lesión articulares si no se planifica bien • Puede causar sobrecarga lumbar

×