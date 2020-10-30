-
(Please check the lecture titled "Update April 16: Eligibility REVISED - Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB)" posted April 16, 2020, which has the latest update on eligibility for CERB.)
The Government has updated information regarding CERB application. This video provides a summary of the application process.
To access governmental resources directly, please use the following links.
1. CRA instructions on how to Apply: https://www.canada.ca/en/revenue-agency/services/benefits/apply-for-cerb-with-cra.html
2. Latest Government Update (CERB): https://www.canada.ca/en/services/benefits/ei/cerb-application.html
3. Create CRA My Account: https://www.canada.ca/en/revenue-agency/services/e-services/e-services-individuals/account-individuals.html
