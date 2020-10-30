Successfully reported this slideshow.
Update April 2: How to Apply for Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB)
Disclaimer 1. Not Legal Advice 2. Specific questions regarding your issues: 1. Contact a lawyer or a paralegal 2. Contact Law Society of Ontario for a referral
YouCounsel.ca YouCounselForums.ca
YouCounsel.ca YouCounselForums.ca
How to Apply?
YouCounsel.ca YouCounselForums.ca Steps Before April 6: Online 1. CRA My Account: 1. If you don’t have one – Create NOW 2....
YouCounsel.ca YouCounselForums.ca Steps Before April 6: Online 3. Choose the day for application based on the month for yo...
Steps Before April 6: Phone 1. Note Phone Number: 1-800-959-2019 2. SIN ready 3. Postal code (residence) ready 4. Ensure CRA has correct address, banking info.
YouCounsel.ca YouCounselForums.ca Steps April 6 (Onward): Online 1. Login in to CRA My Account 2. Go to COVID-19: Canada E...
YouCounsel.ca YouCounselForums.ca Steps April 6 (Onward): Phone 1. Select your language preference: English or French 2. F...
Re-Apply 1. Receive payment: 1. Within 3 days for Direct Deposit 2. Within 10 days by cheque 2. Re-apply for every 4 weeks period 3. Total 4 periods
Formal Courses? YouCounsel.ca Professional Legal Help? Formative LLP | FormativeLaw.ca
Update April 2: How to Apply for Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB)

(Please check the lecture titled "Update April 16: Eligibility REVISED - Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB)" posted April 16, 2020, which has the latest update on eligibility for CERB.)

The Government has updated information regarding CERB application. This video provides a summary of the application process.
To access governmental resources directly, please use the following links.

1. CRA instructions on how to Apply: https://www.canada.ca/en/revenue-agency/services/benefits/apply-for-cerb-with-cra.html
2. Latest Government Update (CERB): https://www.canada.ca/en/services/benefits/ei/cerb-application.html
3. Create CRA My Account: https://www.canada.ca/en/revenue-agency/services/e-services/e-services-individuals/account-individuals.html

Update April 2: How to Apply for Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB)

  1. 1. Update April 2: How to Apply for Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB)
  Disclaimer 1. Not Legal Advice 2. Specific questions regarding your issues: 1. Contact a lawyer or a paralegal 2. Contact Law Society of Ontario for a referral
  3. 3. YouCounsel.ca YouCounselForums.ca
  4. 4. YouCounsel.ca YouCounselForums.ca
  How to Apply?
  Steps Before April 6: Online 1. CRA My Account: 1. If you don't have one – Create NOW 2. Confirm/Reconfirm your contact information (address, postal code) 3. Confirm/reconfirm your banking information 2. Determine time period for benefits – beginning March 15, 2020 1. Four weeks period – March 15, 2020 to April 12, 2020
  Steps Before April 6: Online 3. Choose the day for application based on the month for your birth: 1. January/February/March – Mondays starting April 6 2. April/May/June – Tuesdays starting April 7 3. July/August/September – Wednesdays starting April 8 4. October/November/December – Thursdays starting April 9 5. Any month – Fridays/Saturdays/Sundays 4. Choose the time for application: 1. Closed between 3 am and 6 am each day for maintenance 2. Open 21 hours a day/7days a week
  Steps Before April 6: Phone 1. Note Phone Number: 1-800-959-2019 2. SIN ready 3. Postal code (residence) ready 4. Ensure CRA has correct address, banking info.
  Steps April 6 (Onward): Online 1. Login in to CRA My Account 2. Go to COVID-19: Canada Emergency Response Benefit in the alert banner at the top of the page 3. Select the period you want to apply for 4. Declare that you qualify for the benefit 5. Confirm CRA has the right payment information
  Steps April 6 (Onward): Phone 1. Select your language preference: English or French 2. Follow the prompts to enter your information, including: 1. your SIN 2. confirmation of your postal code 3. the period you are applying for 3. Declare that you qualify for the benefit
  Re-Apply 1. Receive payment: 1. Within 3 days for Direct Deposit 2. Within 10 days by cheque 2. Re-apply for every 4 weeks period 3. Total 4 periods
  Formal Courses? YouCounsel.ca Professional Legal Help? Formative LLP | FormativeLaw.ca

