Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Different Types of Torts in Canada – Basic Concepts
YouCounsel.ca YouCounselForums.ca Disclaimer 1. Not Legal Advice 2. Specific questions regarding your issues: 1. Contact a...
YouCounsel.ca YouCounselForums.ca What is a Tort?
YouCounsel.ca YouCounselForums.ca •Tortum: Wrong, Injustice •Duty of Care imposed by Law •Compensation for loss/injury
YouCounsel.ca YouCounselForums.ca Importance of Tort Law
YouCounsel.ca YouCounselForums.ca •Covers many day to day circumstances •social., technological etc. •Product liability, p...
YouCounsel.ca YouCounselForums.ca Common Types of Torts
YouCounsel.ca YouCounselForums.ca • Intentional Torts • Torts of Negligence • Strict Liability • Economic Torts
YouCounsel.ca YouCounselForums.ca Intentional Torts
YouCounsel.ca YouCounselForums.ca 1. Battery 2. Assault 3. False imprisonment 4. Sexual harassment 5. Trespass 6. Conversi...
YouCounsel.ca YouCounselForums.ca Negligence
YouCounsel.ca YouCounselForums.ca 1. Covers many aspects of day to day life 2. Duty of Care: Act reasonably so others are ...
YouCounsel.ca YouCounselForums.ca Strict Liability
YouCounsel.ca YouCounselForums.ca 1. Compensation to injured without proving fault 2. Example: dog bite 3. Employers vicar...
YouCounsel.ca YouCounselForums.ca Economic Torts
YouCounsel.ca YouCounselForums.ca 1. Inducing breach of contract 2. Intimidation 3. conspiracy
YouCounsel.ca YouCounselForums.ca Conclusion • A better understanding of torts leads to a better understanding of one’s ri...
YouCounsel.ca YouCounselForums.ca Questions? Ask the online community: YouCounselForums.ca Formal Courses? YouCounsel.ca P...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Different Types of Torts in Canada - Basic Concepts

65 views

Published on

What are some of the basic types of torts in Canada?

Published in: Law
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Different Types of Torts in Canada - Basic Concepts

  1. 1. Different Types of Torts in Canada – Basic Concepts
  2. 2. YouCounsel.ca YouCounselForums.ca Disclaimer 1. Not Legal Advice 2. Specific questions regarding your issues: 1. Contact a lawyer or a paralegal 2. Contact Law Society of Ontario for a referral
  3. 3. YouCounsel.ca YouCounselForums.ca What is a Tort?
  4. 4. YouCounsel.ca YouCounselForums.ca •Tortum: Wrong, Injustice •Duty of Care imposed by Law •Compensation for loss/injury
  5. 5. YouCounsel.ca YouCounselForums.ca Importance of Tort Law
  6. 6. YouCounsel.ca YouCounselForums.ca •Covers many day to day circumstances •social., technological etc. •Product liability, professional liability, occupier’s liability, vicarious liability etc.
  7. 7. YouCounsel.ca YouCounselForums.ca Common Types of Torts
  8. 8. YouCounsel.ca YouCounselForums.ca • Intentional Torts • Torts of Negligence • Strict Liability • Economic Torts
  9. 9. YouCounsel.ca YouCounselForums.ca Intentional Torts
  10. 10. YouCounsel.ca YouCounselForums.ca 1. Battery 2. Assault 3. False imprisonment 4. Sexual harassment 5. Trespass 6. Conversion 7. Detinue
  11. 11. YouCounsel.ca YouCounselForums.ca Negligence
  12. 12. YouCounsel.ca YouCounselForums.ca 1. Covers many aspects of day to day life 2. Duty of Care: Act reasonably so others are not harmed 3. Standard of Care: “reasonable person” standard 4. Contributory negligence 5. Motor vehicle, product, professional liability etc.
  13. 13. YouCounsel.ca YouCounselForums.ca Strict Liability
  14. 14. YouCounsel.ca YouCounselForums.ca 1. Compensation to injured without proving fault 2. Example: dog bite 3. Employers vicariously liable for employee torts
  15. 15. YouCounsel.ca YouCounselForums.ca Economic Torts
  16. 16. YouCounsel.ca YouCounselForums.ca 1. Inducing breach of contract 2. Intimidation 3. conspiracy
  17. 17. YouCounsel.ca YouCounselForums.ca Conclusion • A better understanding of torts leads to a better understanding of one’s rights and responsibilities • Each Tort contains elements that must be proven to successfully seek remedies from the court
  18. 18. YouCounsel.ca YouCounselForums.ca Questions? Ask the online community: YouCounselForums.ca Formal Courses? YouCounsel.ca Professional Legal Help? Formative LLP | FormativeLaw.ca Subscribe! Amer Mushtaq LL.B. (Osgoode), M. Engineering (Dalhousie), B.Sc. (Hons.) Like and share!

×