A ME L L E ME N A C E R ME N A C E R . A ME L L E @ G MA I L . C O M 2 3 L U X E
SOMMAIRE Histoire de la maison Signe de reconnaissance Gamme de produit et informations tarifaire Concurrence Communication
LA MAISON PATEK PHILIPPE 1839 Fondationde Patek, Czapek & Cie 1845 Brevet syst�mede remontage 1866 cr�ation de la montrebr...
CLIENTELE ROYALE MANUFACTURE IND�PENDANTE BREVET ET INNOVATION MONTRE LES PLUS PRESTIGIEUSES UNE MAISON DE FAMILLE Signe d...
GAMME DE PRODUIT Grandes complications Complications Calatrava Gondolo Ellipse D'or Nautilus Aquanaut Twenty-4 Montre de p...
INFORMATION TARIFIAIRE Montre prestigieuse 354.000 eurosMontre sur demande Montre la moins on�reuse
CONCURRENT DIRECT Rolex 1905 Audemars Piguet 1875 A. Lange & S�hne 1845 Zenith 1865 Girard-Perregaux 1791
CONCURRENT INDIRECT Cartier 1847 Chopard 1860
GENERATIONS 1996 campagne publicitaire G�n�rations Visuel Photographique Peggy Sirota Jeanloup Sieff
LE MAGAZINE 1996 Maison d'�dition Londonniene Univers de la manufacture Publi� en 8 langues 280.000 d'�xamplaires Publi� 2...
COMMUNICATION DIGITALE 2013 Lancement des films en ligne Exposition Haut artisanat 2020 2017 Cr�ation du compte Instagram ...
�JAMAIS VOUS NE POSS�DEREZ COMPL�TEMENT UNE PATEK PHILIPPE. VOUS EN SEREZ JUSTE LE GARDIEN POUR LES G�N�RATIONS FUTURES� M...
Patek philippe 1 (1)

