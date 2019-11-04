Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
vQuiz Quiz Maker & Survey Maker
vQuiz Introduction If you need a Quiz Maker Tool with multiple features, then vQuiz is your best choice. vQuiz is a simple...
vQuiz-Pro Latest Features  Create and Play Awe-Inspiring Quizzes  Permissive Question Grouping and Conditional Branching...
Question Grouping & Branching vQuiz inherit very fine features of grouping and branching questions within a Quiz. Grouping...
Get Notified for Every Bit of Action! 1. Some of the important notification provided by vQuiz are: 2. When a Quiz is playe...
An Informative Walk to Learning Path For the purpose of training, learning, online test, chapter with exercises etc. vQuiz...
Contact Us WDMtech 3rd Floor, C-71, C Block Sector 2, Noida, U.p https://www.wdmtech.com Email- sales@wdmtech.com
Contact Us WDMtech 3rd Floor, C-71, C Block Sector 2, Noida, U.p https://www.wdmtech.com Email- sales@wdmtech.com
https://www.wdmtech.com
Quiz maker and survey maker
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Quiz maker and survey maker

12 views

Published on

Test knowledge online and see results in a matter of minutes. Make your own online quiz, Online poll, Online Test and Create course. Easy to use.

Published in: Technology
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Quiz maker and survey maker

  1. 1. vQuiz Quiz Maker & Survey Maker
  2. 2. vQuiz Introduction If you need a Quiz Maker Tool with multiple features, then vQuiz is your best choice. vQuiz is a simple, enhanced and fascinating Quiz tool, with flexible features user can enjoy with ease. Now, engage your audience in a unique and fun way and connect them to your brand or learning material. With this tool, you can make poll/survey Quizzes and add lessons/syllabus too.
  3. 3. vQuiz-Pro Latest Features  Create and Play Awe-Inspiring Quizzes  Permissive Question Grouping and Conditional Branching  Dynamic Result and certificate with default templates  Get Notified for Every Bit of Action! Get Notified for Every Bit of Action!  Interactive Leader Board and Keen Eye Progress Tracker  An Informative Walk to Learning Path  vQuiz Earn with Fun Paid and Trial Quizzes  Highly Informative Dashboard with Advance Graphical Reporting  Intuitive Administrative Panel with Secure User Access levels  Matchless latest features and much more
  4. 4. Question Grouping & Branching vQuiz inherit very fine features of grouping and branching questions within a Quiz. Grouping helps the admin to separate same types of questions related to one subject, category or format in a single group within a Quiz. Also, one can easily make a group of questions on the bases of weightage. You can select the condition when to exclude or include a particular question. Admin can set that by selecting or skipping a particular option in multiple choice question a user can switch to the relevant question according to the answer given.
  5. 5. Get Notified for Every Bit of Action! 1. Some of the important notification provided by vQuiz are: 2. When a Quiz is played by your user 3. When a Learning path is completed 4. When a Certificate is sent 5. When a Player send the Invitation to other players 6. When a Quiz is left in between 7. When an Order remains unpaid 8. When new Categories, Quizzes, Lessons, Skills & Learning Paths are added and many more.
  6. 6. An Informative Walk to Learning Path For the purpose of training, learning, online test, chapter with exercises etc. vQuiz bring you a very advantageous online learning methodology called Learning path.. Lessons: A lesson includes information in the form of text, images, audio or video. There could be a number of lessons in a single learning path in different formats. Quizzes: A Quiz is a group of questions which will be attempted by the valid end-user. Quizzes can be of different types like trivia, survey/polls, simulation, personality, and MBTI etc.
  7. 7. Contact Us WDMtech 3rd Floor, C-71, C Block Sector 2, Noida, U.p https://www.wdmtech.com Email- sales@wdmtech.com
  8. 8. Contact Us WDMtech 3rd Floor, C-71, C Block Sector 2, Noida, U.p https://www.wdmtech.com Email- sales@wdmtech.com
  9. 9. https://www.wdmtech.com

×