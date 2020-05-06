Teletrabajo 2020

Successfully reported this slideshow.
UNIDAD DE BIENESTAR SOCIAL TELETRABAJO La cuarentena y el distanciamiento social, como medidas para enfrentar el impacto d...
Para que exista el teletrabajo es necesario marcar unas pautas reglamentarias en la que la prestación en el domicilio teng...
tareas en ellas, en definitiva, la selección inteligente de las herramientas tecnológicas que consideremos oportunas para ...
 Ahorro de dinero  Aumento de la productividad  Reducción de la contaminación  Retención del talento y atracción de lo...
hacerse de forma virtual, con videollamadas, pero no siempre es posible ni los resultados son iguales.  Cambio en la cult...
ROL DE RECURSOS HUMANOS DURANTE LA PANDEMIA Para enfrentar los retos organizacionales en torno al COVID-19 y tomando en cu...
Esta pandemia nos invita a pensar cómo implementamos prácticas de gestión más efectivas, que involucren el teletrabajo. Ta...
encuentran ajustadas al patrón laboral desde casa, en virtud que la LOTTT no menciona que tipo de beneficios tendría un tr...
Uno de los indicadores más viables sería:  El tiempo de respuesta  Medir el entusiasmo.  Medir el compromiso  Medir la...
  1. 1. UNIDAD DE BIENESTAR SOCIAL TELETRABAJO La cuarentena y el distanciamiento social, como medidas para enfrentar el impacto del COVID-19, imponen graves restricciones a las empresas. ¿Cómo producir si no es posible asistir a los puestos de trabajo? Aparece el teletrabajo como opción. Implementar esta opción es un proceso complejo y la improvisación agrega complicaciones a los factores que deben ser considerados. El equipo de Bienestar NO renuncia a la idea de tele trabajar, aunque no existan las condiciones ideales. Por ende definimos El teletrabajo, como trabajo remoto, es una forma de organizar el sistema laboral basándose en que el trabajador desempeñe su actividad sin la necesidad de presentarse físicamente en un lugar de trabajo específico. Este tipo de trabajo a distancia es posible ya que los métodos utilizados implican el procesamiento electrónico de información y la utilización de telecomunicaciones para poder compartir información y comunicación entre la empresa y el trabajador. Trabajar desde casa o desde otro lugar, puede resultar no ser tan sencillo como a simple vista parece. No todos los puestos de trabajo ni todas las tareas son susceptibles al trabajo a distancia porque muchos requieren la presencia física del empleado; Las actividades más adecuadas para ser realizadas remotamente son sobre todo las enfocadas a servicios. Es importante que se analice qué puestos dentro de la empresa con poca flexibilidad de teletrabajo tienen el potencial de desarrollar su trabajo en otro lugar fuera del centro de trabajo. Tan importante es definir qué áreas están más capacitadas para ser realizadas a distancia como definir un protocolo que regule el trabajo desarrollado por el empleado.
  2. 2. Para que exista el teletrabajo es necesario marcar unas pautas reglamentarias en la que la prestación en el domicilio tenga una cierta duración, pacto entre empresa y trabajador sobre los objetivos a corto y largo plazo. Para que tenga éxito cualquier forma de trabajo a distancia se han de marcar objetivos a alcanzar de forma periódica. Es muy complejo para una empresa tratar de evaluar cómo el trabajador organiza su tiempo para cumplir con el trabajo, pero si es sencillo ofrecer las pautas necesarias para clarificar los objetivos a realizar dentro del tiempo en el que se teletrabaje. No es suficiente con acordar las pautas y formar al personal para que sea capaz de trabajar autónomamente desde casa. Es necesario que se proporcione el equipo y las herramientas necesarias para que se puedan desarrollar las actividades como si estuviéramos en la oficina, asegurándonos de que se cuente con un servicio de Internet ágil, un buen equipo informático y otras herramientas cómo teléfono o impresora. Algunos puestos requieren de una conexión segura a determinadas aplicaciones y necesitarán habilitar una red privada de conexión (VPN) ¡Recuerda! Todos los gastos derivados del teletrabajo deben ser cubiertos por la empresa. Una de las claves más importantes para que el trabajo a distancia sea exitoso es: la comunicación. Disponer de una comunicación fluida y constante entre superiores y compañeros, es esencial para estrechar lazos y mantener una cohesión grupal. Es en este momento cuando promover una estructura comunicativa interna eficiente puede ser la diferencia entre lograr todos los objetivos o fracasar. El uso de herramientas que nos ayuden a fortalecer el contacto personal aunque sea remoto, a través de las videollamadas, los chats en grupo, el uso de planificadores de tareas, hacer seguimiento de las reuniones y establecer
  3. 3. tareas en ellas, en definitiva, la selección inteligente de las herramientas tecnológicas que consideremos oportunas para un buen desempeño del trabajo en remoto. Antes de iniciar cualquier estrategia de teletrabajo es muy importante que se marquen los objetivos a corto y medio plazo que se deben conseguir, estos necesariamente deben ser medibles de forma clara y precisa para evitar cualquier mal entendido que afecte a la relación entre empresa y trabajador. Es importante tener herramientas que permitan un control del horario del teletrabajo adaptadas a las normativas vigentes en cada sector y convenio de trabajo. Analiza el comportamiento de los trabajadores en sus jornadas con el único objetivo de potenciar su trabajo, compromiso y detectar en qué fallamos y actuar en consecuencia. A pesar de las dificultades, el trabajo en remoto se puede implementar de forma progresiva y adaptándose al mismo tiempo a las necesidades de los trabajadores y de la propia compañía. Es cierto que los sistemas de trabajo en remoto actual están planteados para jornadas reducidas o días salteados, no para una continuidad a largo plazo. De todas formas, aunque el clima de teletrabajo sea forzado, hemos de trabajar para analizar y detectar a tiempo problemas u oportunidades que nos permitan mejorar nuestro trabajo, y que podamos salir con éxito de esta situación. Pero para su efectiva implantación, los técnicos de RRHH debemos conocer cuáles son las ventajas e inconvenientes, y reconocer los puestos y perfiles de trabajadores idóneos para implantar esta forma de trabajo. Ventajas del teletrabajo  Mayor conciliación y flexibilidad.  Ahorro de tiempo
  4. 4.  Ahorro de dinero  Aumento de la productividad  Reducción de la contaminación  Retención del talento y atracción de los empleados más preparados  Reducción del absentismo laboral  Menos conflictos en la empresa  Menos estrés Inconvenientes del teletrabajo ¿De verdad hay inconvenientes en poner en práctica esta nueva modalidad de teletrabajo? Si, y aunque algunas te pueden resultar familiares, muchas otras pueden sorprenderte:  Posible desvinculación emocional del trabajador con la compañía Una de las consecuencias que se pueden dar a medio y largo plazo es que el trabajador pierda la vinculación con su compañía. El hecho de no reunirse con sus compañeros y de no compartir un espacio común, hace que el trabajador pierda nexo, unión y referencia emocional con la compañía.  Se elimina el ambiente laboral Si todos los empleados van a teletrabajar, el ambiente laboral ya no es que se reduzca o merme, sino que se elimina totalmente. ¿Dónde quedan ahora los descansos con café?  Dificultad para controlar al empleado Cada vez más, el trabajo se mide por objetivos y resultados en lugar de por el número de horas que se pasan sentados, pero a día de hoy todavía hay empleos que no se pueden cuantificar de esta manera, como pueden ser los de atención al cliente.  Dificultad para el trabajo en equipo Cada vez son más las tareas y los trabajos que precisan de reuniones colaborativas entre sus trabajadores. Teletrabajar provoca que los empleados tengan mayores dificultades a la hora de reunirse si no existe un lugar físico en el que hacerlo. Puede
  5. 5. hacerse de forma virtual, con videollamadas, pero no siempre es posible ni los resultados son iguales.  Cambio en la cultura y organización de la empresa La compañía, casi seguro, tendrá que dar un pequeño giro a su filosofía. La organización y la forma de gestionar la compañía podría cambiar y debe estar preparada para ello.  Aislamiento La falta de ese ambiente de trabajo y de la relación con otros compañeros puede provocar que el trabajador se acabe excluyendo y sintiéndose demasiado solo. El contacto humano sigue resultando fundamental.  Descenso de la productividad No es fácil ni sencillo generar un ambiente de trabajo en tu propia casa, ni todos son capaces de inspirarse Como resultado el rendimiento del trabajador puede verse afectado.  Reducción del aprendizaje En cierta manera, el aprendizaje puede reducirse, ya que el empleado puede terminar realizando tareas mecánicas y rutinarias, o únicamente funciones de su entorno. El aprendizaje grupal y colaborativo, tanto profesional como personal, ya no tiene cabida aquí.  Pérdida de la confidencialidad Es uno de los grandes problemas y retos de las empresas actualmente. Los ciberataques continúan siendo uno de los grandes riesgos a los que se tienen que enfrentar las compañías. Muchos trabajos y algunas de las funciones que realizan los empleados, gestionadas desde fuera de la oficina, pueden poner en riesgo la confidencialidad de la compañía.  Posible inversión y costos iniciales Es muy probable que la compañía tenga que hacer una pequeña inversión. Costear equipos y formación no será barato inicialmente, pero bien es cierto que a largo plazo la recuperación será mayor.
  6. 6. ROL DE RECURSOS HUMANOS DURANTE LA PANDEMIA Para enfrentar los retos organizacionales en torno al COVID-19 y tomando en cuenta que el activo más valioso de la empresa es el personal, el departamento de Recursos Humanos puede ser un aliado estratégico de cómo hacerle frente a esta crisis, al ser conscientes de que los trabajadores estamos viviendo una situación donde surgen emociones y pensamientos que se pueden transformar en preocupaciones o cuadros de ansiedad, la salud mental se ve afectada y, con esto, su productividad, es por ende que se incorpora EL TELETRABAJO para enfrentar la situación, lo que representa una oportunidad para “probar” esta modalidad de trabajo flexible y, en caso de que resulte positiva, se podría establecer durante la duración de la pandemia. La salud emocional muchas veces se traduce en salud física, donde las consecuencias emocionales se pueden convertir en problemas de salud físicos, teniendo un gran impacto en el aumento de incapacidades, desmotivación, baja productividad, bajo nivel de compromiso, entre otros. La institución puede hacer uso de herramientas que motiven a las personas. Hay que recordar que el ser humano es un ser social y además muy diverso, donde algunos podrán tener fuertes redes de apoyo; pero otros no tanto, por lo que estas oportunidades promueven un buen ambiente colaborativo y fomentan la conexión humana. La crisis causada por el Coronavirus pone a prueba al personal de Recursos Humanos y sus capacidades. “SOMOS LOS PRIMEROS QUE DEBEMOS INTENTAR COMPRENDER LA SITUACIÓN Y TRANSMITIR TRANQUILIDAD” Esto pone a prueba la gestión tradicional en la que teníamos que reunirnos y mirarnos entre nosotros para poder tomar ciertas decisiones.
  7. 7. Esta pandemia nos invita a pensar cómo implementamos prácticas de gestión más efectivas, que involucren el teletrabajo. También tenemos que entender que nuestro rol en la crisis es fundamental para ayudar a los colaboradores a pasarla. El gran desafío es tomar lo mejor que nos pueda dejar esta crisis a pesar de lo malo que le está pasando a la sociedad”. Por ende Recursos humanos podría Crear espacios de reuniones sociales virtuales: con el fin para compartir temas de interés. Se pueden aprovechar las plataformas tecnológicas para realizar capacitaciones, temas o iniciativas que quieran compartir o simplemente espacio para conversar sobre aquellos aspectos que le preocupan en este momento. Esta medida es de gran relevancia cuando estamos alejados físicamente. BIOSEGURIDAD LABORAL Las organizaciones deben proveer a los trabajadores de equipos de seguridad para el tratamiento de materiales potencialmente contaminados. También deben dotarlos con material para desinfectar los instrumentos utilizados e incluso el lugar de trabajo que estuvo expuesto a los agentes contaminantes. PROCESO DE CONTRATACIÓN DURANTE LA PANDEMIA Debemos determinar si nos referimos al proceso de contratación que realizarán nuestros analistas de captación o si nos referimos al tipo de contratación que tendría un empleado nuevo ingreso durante la pandemia; tal como se expresó anteriormente, todo dependerá de las funciones que llevará a cabo el nuevo personal. Si lo que se desea es contratar a un teletrabajador, debemos considerar que en Venezuela aún no es común esta práctica, debido a que nuestras leyes no se
  8. 8. encuentran ajustadas al patrón laboral desde casa, en virtud que la LOTTT no menciona que tipo de beneficios tendría un trabajador con esta modalidad. En este caso, para contratar y evaluar personal durante la pandemia se requiere de prácticas de contratación y valoración muy diferente a las que se utilizan cuando se contratan de la forma tradicional. Existe el riesgo de reclutamiento, además se debe tener en cuenta que muchas personas en la actualidad no cuentan con los recursos tecnológicos, a la hora de realizar una entrevista por video llamada. Proceso viable: PROCESO DE EVALUACIÓN DURANTE LA PANDEMIA Para valorar el rendimiento de una experiencia de teletrabajo se debe comenzar por la actividad en su totalidad. Este indicador empresarial mide el tiempo que pasa desde que la persona comienza a trabajar hasta que esta finaliza su jornada laboral. CONTACTAR POR TELEFONO AL ASPIRANTE ASEGURARSE DE QUE CUENTA CON TELEFONÍA INTELIGENTE Y OTRAS HERRAMIENTAS TECNOLOGICAS SI:REALIZAR VIDEO LLAMADA Y CONCRETAR EL ENVÍO DE PRUEBAS PSITOTECNICA/ PSICOLOGICAS NO: EVALUAR MÉTODO DE CONVERSACIÓN QUE PERMITA INTERACTUAR Y CONOCER UN POCO EL ASPIRANTE CONCRETAR LA CONTRATACIÓN BAJO LA MODLIDAD INFORMAR A LA UNIDAD QUE REQUIERE EL NUEVO INGRESO, CON CUALES HERRAMIENTAS TECNOLOGICA CUENTA EL ASPIRANTE, A LO FINES DE CONSIDERAR QUE TIPO DE TRABAJO LE SERÁ ASIGNADO.
  9. 9. Uno de los indicadores más viables sería:  El tiempo de respuesta  Medir el entusiasmo.  Medir el compromiso  Medir las alternativas de desempeño (esto en el caso de los que no cuentan con teléfonos ni computadoras)  Medir la actitud y aptitud de nuestros trabajadores, y más en estos tiempos de ansiedad. En todo caso, esta modalidad es nueva y se deberían considerar todos los aspectos positivamente, puesto que muchos de nuestros trabajadores podrían estar sufriendo crisis de estrés y ansiedad en sus hogares. Jefe de Unidad Yelitza Camejo Analistas de Personal Albert Miquilareno Amelia Pérez Luisana Caraballo María Natera YO HAGO LO QUE TÙ NO PUEDES, TÙ HACES LO QUE YO NO PUEDO, JUNTOS PODREMOS HACER GRANDES COSAS Madre Teresa de Calcuta…

