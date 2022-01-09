Presentation mobile phone

SlideShare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
What is Mobile phone?
Mobile phone is a device mainly used for a voice
Call . Nowadays mobile phone are also used for
SMS, internet , playing video games , photography,
Sending email and a lot more thing .
History of Mobile phone :
◦ Mobile phones were invented as early as
the 1940s when engineers working at AT&T
developed cells for mobile phone base
stations. The very first mobile phones were
not really mobile phones at all.Martin
Cooper, byname Marty Cooper, (born
December 26, 1928), American engineer
who led the team that in 1972–73 built the
first mobile cell phone and made the first
cell phone call. He is widely regarded as the
father of the cellular phone.
Importance of Mobile phone :
Mobile phones are also important because
they allow you to store data. Pictures, text
and audio can be stored on many mobile
phones. This enables you to carry your
files around wherever you go, ensuring
that you are always with important
documents for work or your personal life.
• Feature of Mobile phone:
•Speed and storage capacity. ...
•An expansive display. ...
•A high-quality camera. ...
•Built-in security
• Advantages of mobile phones
◦ Mobile Phones For Students Improves Knowledge. ...
◦ A Mobile Phone Is A Good Time Manager. ...
◦ A Mobile Phone Helps Students Get Help During Emergencies. ...
◦ Very Helpful In Studies. ...
◦ Helpful Location Apps. ...
◦ Learning Goes On Even When Out Of Class.
◦ Education. …
◦ Social media. …
◦ Promoting business. …
◦ Good for people’s safety. …
◦ Helpful in emergency situations. …
◦ Earn money via mobile. …
◦ Accessing the internet through mobile
• Disadvantages of Mobile Phones
◦ Mobile Phones Cause Isolation. ...
◦ Mobile Phone Wastage of Time. ...
◦ Mobile Phone Distraction. ...
◦ Wastage of Money on Mobile Phones. .
◦ Photos and Video Mean No Privacy
◦ Health Problems
◦ Dangerous radiation
◦ Cyber crime
◦ Effect on study
◦ Immoral Activities. ..
• Conclusion :
A mobile phone could both
be positive and negative;
depending on how a user
uses it. As mobiles have
become a part of our life.so
we should use it in a proper
way, carefully for our better
hassle-free life rather using it
improperly and making it a
virus in life.