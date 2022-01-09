Successfully reported this slideshow.
Presentation mobile phone

Education
Jan. 09, 2022
58 views

This presentation is the education purpose .

Presentation mobile phone

  1. 1. MOBILE PHONE Presented by : Erum Ali Akbar
  2. 2. What is Mobile phone? Mobile phone is a device mainly used for a voice Call . Nowadays mobile phone are also used for SMS, internet , playing video games , photography, Sending email and a lot more thing .
  3. 3. History of Mobile phone : ◦ Mobile phones were invented as early as the 1940s when engineers working at AT&T developed cells for mobile phone base stations. The very first mobile phones were not really mobile phones at all.Martin Cooper, byname Marty Cooper, (born December 26, 1928), American engineer who led the team that in 1972–73 built the first mobile cell phone and made the first cell phone call. He is widely regarded as the father of the cellular phone.
  4. 4. Importance of Mobile phone : Mobile phones are also important because they allow you to store data. Pictures, text and audio can be stored on many mobile phones. This enables you to carry your files around wherever you go, ensuring that you are always with important documents for work or your personal life.
  5. 5. • Feature of Mobile phone: •Speed and storage capacity. ... •An expansive display. ... •A high-quality camera. ... •Built-in security
  6. 6. • Advantages of mobile phones ◦ Mobile Phones For Students Improves Knowledge. ... ◦ A Mobile Phone Is A Good Time Manager. ... ◦ A Mobile Phone Helps Students Get Help During Emergencies. ... ◦ Very Helpful In Studies. ... ◦ Helpful Location Apps. ... ◦ Learning Goes On Even When Out Of Class. ◦ Education. … ◦ Social media. … ◦ Promoting business. … ◦ Good for people’s safety. … ◦ Helpful in emergency situations. … ◦ Earn money via mobile. … ◦ Accessing the internet through mobile
  7. 7. • Disadvantages of Mobile Phones ◦ Mobile Phones Cause Isolation. ... ◦ Mobile Phone Wastage of Time. ... ◦ Mobile Phone Distraction. ... ◦ Wastage of Money on Mobile Phones. . ◦ Photos and Video Mean No Privacy ◦ Health Problems ◦ Dangerous radiation ◦ Cyber crime ◦ Effect on study ◦ Immoral Activities. ..
  8. 8. • Bad effect of Mobile phone:
  9. 9. • Conclusion : A mobile phone could both be positive and negative; depending on how a user uses it. As mobiles have become a part of our life.so we should use it in a proper way, carefully for our better hassle-free life rather using it improperly and making it a virus in life.

