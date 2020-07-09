Invisible Women-Book Review

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Review
Information rules today’s world. Unfortunately, according to human rights activist Caroline Criado Perez, data sources and analysis are not gender-balanced. Even if it’s usually unintentional, the gap in data about women can have dire results, such as UK doctors misdiagnosing 50% of women having heart attacks. Perez maintains that the gap in data about women and the “male default” in data analysis produce devastating consequences in women’s lives. She offers a significant feminist manifesto for the tech age, a suggested feminist revolution revolving around data. Perez supports her findings with numerous, detailed real-world examples and studies from the United States and the United Kingdom, among other places. Perez’s wake-up call to data scientists, social scientists and policy-makers will open your eyes to the real-world consequences of not collecting and analyzing data about women.

  1. 1. Rating 9 Qualities Controversial Engaging Concrete Examples Invisible Women Exposing Data Bias in a World Designed for Men Caroline Criado Perez | Chatto, 2019 Curious about Invisible Women? Read our review below. While we’re awaiting the copyright holder’s go-ahead to summarize this book in our usual summary format, we hope you’ll find our review just as helpful. Review Information rules today’s world. Unfortunately, according to human rights activist Caroline Criado Perez, data sources and analysis are not gender-balanced. Even if it’s usually unintentional, the gap in data about women can have dire results, such as UK doctors misdiagnosing 50% of women having heart attacks. Perez maintains that the gap in data about women and the “male default” in data analysis produce devastating consequences in women’s lives. She offers a significant feminist manifesto for the tech age, a suggested feminist revolution revolving around data. Perez supports her findings with numerous, detailed real-world examples and studies from the United States and the United Kingdom, among other places. Perez’s wake-up call to data scientists, social scientists and policy-makers will open your eyes to the real-world consequences of not collecting and analyzing data about women. The lack of gender-specific data in big data negatively affects women.  Today, artificial intelligence supplements medical diagnoses and big data is becoming the norm in health care. But half the population suffers as a result, because information on heart attacks or child care constraints – and many other health issues – derives, according to Human rights activist Caroline Criado Perez, solely from data about men. This includes simple annoyances like office temperatures set to accommodate the resting male temperature, which is often too cold for www.getabstract.com LoginContext[cu=3599292,ssoId=1707281,asp=522,subs=7,free=0,lo=en,co=AE] 2020-07-09 17:41:38 CEST
  2. 2. women. This lack of aggregated data can lead, Perez asserts, for example, to personal protection equipment (PPE) that fails to protect female emergency responders. A Trades Union Congress (TUC) study found that 95% of women first responders said the gear affected their ability to do their job. Heart attacks have been the main cause of female deaths in the United States since 1989. But a woman rarely has a “Hollywood heart attack,” clutching her chest. In the United Kingdom, Perez reports, half of female heart attack victims suffer incorrect diagnoses. Women having heart attacks often experience “stomach pain, breathlessness, nausea and fatigue,” but no chest pain. This may clarify why 75% of the patients at the UK’s National Health Service (NHS) special heart attack centers are male. Criteria for an emergency procedure and for access to the centers requires the chest-grabbing symptoms many women don’t experience, especially younger ones. “The introduction of big data into a world full of gender data gaps can magnify and accelerate already-existing discriminations,” Perez writes. Human data are by default male data. Historical and cultural norms, Perez explains, often incorrectly define objectivity in data. In most information gathering, men’s lives have come to represent humanity overall. Because the majority of data relates to men, most users see data “as universal.” Most algorithms and AI focus on data sets with huge, but seemingly undetected, gender gaps. If designers wish to design for “everyone,” Perez suggests their reference data should reflect who “everyone” is across genders, nationalities, races and religions. Technology that designers create to make life safer, such as voice recognition software, is generally for men. Perez cites a customer service employee who told a female owner of a 2012 Ford Focus who found that voice commands did not work while she was driving that “it wasn’t ever going to work” for her, due to the difference in the pitch of her voice compared to a male’s. In the medical field, 15% of speech transcription software errors proved critical to someone’s health, and the software made a greater number of errors with female voices. Data collectors regard women as a deviation from the norm.   Perez describes how Aristotle saw the female body as a “mutilated male,” and society gave ovaries a name only in the 17th century. Previously, they were called “female testicles.” In 2008, textbooks in top Western universities used three times as many images of male bodies to depict “neutral body parts.” Perez cites a 2014, a Scientific American opinion piece which said that doing medication trials with males and females was a “waste of resources.” The concept that the sexes are biologically similar endures, despite men and women’s differing reactions to diseases and drugs. The obvious elephant in the room is, Perez insists, is menstruation. Inclusion of women in drug trials usually occurs early in their cycles when their hormones are lowest – that is, when they are most similar to men. The goal is to “minimize possible impacts” on results. But, female patients www.getabstract.com 2 of 6 LoginContext[cu=3599292,ssoId=1707281,asp=522,subs=7,free=0,lo=en,co=AE] 2020-07-09 17:41:38 CEST
  3. 3. will take “antipsychotics, antihistamines, antibiotics and heart medications” throughout their menstrual cycles. This often results in too much medication – or too little. Supposedly inclusive health tracking applications don’t include women’s cycles. The gender data gap is not necessarily intentional. It results from oblivious thinking. Most designers make commercial products for males. Products that are “gender-neutral” can be problematic for women. Perez raises as an example that piano keyboards have a 7.4-inch span for octaves, an issue for 87% of female pianists. Female pianists have almost double the risk of pain and injury as their male counterparts. Perez discusses a Swedish town in which the schedule for clearing snow demonstrated a “gap in perspective.” Officials based the schedule on how men traveled. They assumed women’s needs wouldn’t be different. In fact, men have a more standardized travel pattern, and women are more likely to schedule their trips around household needs and child and elder care. Similarly, a female official in Philadelphia found developers putting kitchens on the third floor of housing that had no elevators, leaving women with obvious problems carrying groceries or strollers. Perez offers this in contrasts to Viennese officials who more carefully defined the needs of the residents of public housing, most of whom were women. The “sex-disaggregated” data they collected resulted in designing buildings around a central courtyard and installing centralized kitchens. Changed practices improve gender neutrality, such as “blind auditions” where symphony judges can’t see if a musician is male or female.   In the 1950s and 1960s, the New York Philharmonic Orchestra’s members occasionally included a woman, but in the 1970s the number of women in the orchestra increased. Today, women make up 45% of the orchestra. The change came about, Perez reports, when a discrimination lawsuit triggered the advent of blind auditions – the practice of concealing auditioning musicians behind a curtain as they play so the judges don’t know their gender. Perez describes an analysis of 248 US tech companies’ performance reviews showed that managers’ reviews of female employees featured “personality criticism,” including the word “aggressive.” In men’s reviews, that word appeared only twice. Those reviews suggested that those two men should be more aggressive. When companies examine their data and act to improve it, the situation can change. Blind recruiting systems such as GapJumpers send results of applicants’ mini-assignments to tech managers without personal information. Perez reports that about 60% of chosen candidates came from “under-represented backgrounds.” Speak With A Geek, for example, presented the same 5,000 candidates to the same employers twice. The first time, the report had personal details. Managers chose only 5% of the women for interviews. The second time, Perez unveils, reports omitted gender details, and managers chose 54% of the same women to interview. www.getabstract.com 3 of 6 LoginContext[cu=3599292,ssoId=1707281,asp=522,subs=7,free=0,lo=en,co=AE] 2020-07-09 17:41:38 CEST
  4. 4. The economy requires unpaid work, usually by women.  “There is no such thing as a woman who doesn’t work,” Perez writes. ”There is only a woman who isn’t paid for her work. Globally, 75% of unpaid work is done by women.” In 1975, 90% of Icelandic woman took a day off from their unpaid work. The next year, Perez notes, Iceland passed its Gender Equality Act, which outlawed gender discrimination. The World Economic Forum put Iceland first in the Global Gender Gap Index from 2009 to 2017. Perez quotes The Economist as calling Iceland the best place to be a “working woman” for paid work. Worldwide, Perez points out, women do 75% of the unpaid work such as housework, child care and elder care. Perez cites a 2010 study of American scientists that found women scientists did double the unpaid work in their households as their male counterparts. The University of Michigan reported that “husbands create an extra seven hours of housework a week for wives.” An Australian study found that single people have similar levels of unpaid work. But when a man and woman live together, no matter their jobs, women’s unpaid work grew and men’s fell. Perez evokes numerous studies that connect stress and depression to the hours in a workweek, but they don’t take into account the unpaid work many women face after leaving the office. Men can appear to have no increase in depression or anxiety with a 55-hour paid workweek. Women’s mental health suffered after working fewer paid hours. The gap was much smaller when comparing men and women who had no “care responsibilities.” These duties affect the paid careers of many women as they change hours or jobs to accommodate caring for children or elders. In the United Kingdom, Perez notes, women make up 75% of part-time workers because those jobs give them the flexibility they need. In the United States, she says, 40 million unpaid workers provide care for sick and elderly relatives. A nation’s gross national product (GDP) is not an exact number. During World War II, leaders expanded the definition of GDP to measure government and business production. Perez asserts that they deliberately excluded the hours of unpaid work connected to housework and child care. Though these hours shed light on actual productivity, collecting that data was “too big a task.” In the mid-1970s, as productivity went up, women entered the workforce. GDP hadn’t increased, but purchased food and garments replaced homemade meals and home- sewn clothes, shifting productivity from the “invisibility of the feminized private sphere to…the male-dominated public” one. “We have to start recognizing that the work women do is not an added extra:Women’s work, paid and unpaid, is the backbone of our society and our economy,” Perez writes. “It’s about time we started valuing it.” The data gender gap in health care is significant and dangerous.   Perez lists a 2016 UK report that found that hospitalized young women suffered almost double the mortality rate of men. As evidenced by “gender-neutral” (male) chemotherapy doses for www.getabstract.com 4 of 6 LoginContext[cu=3599292,ssoId=1707281,asp=522,subs=7,free=0,lo=en,co=AE] 2020-07-09 17:41:38 CEST
  5. 5. women and by doctors who don’t believe what women tell them, researchers find a dangerous gap in medical knowledge about women and their bodies. For example, Perez presents the surprising news that modern medicine has no cure for endometriosis, a disease that causes women serious pain and potential infertility. It happens when womb tissue grows in the body outside of the womb. The average time it takes to get a proper diagnosis is eight years in the United Kingdom and 10 in the United States. Endometriosis affects 10% of women, or 176 million women worldwide. In 2016, the UK’s National Institute for Health and Care Excellence released guidance to doctors regarding endometriosis. The core guidance was to “listen to women” instead of labeling them as crazy. Regarding prescription drugs, Perez reports that adverse drug reactions (ADRs) are more common among women than men. Most drug doses derive from a male-default model, and that puts women at risk of overdoses. The assumption of gender sameness is dangerous because of women’s usual higher body-fat percentage, more blood flow in body fat tissue, “lower base metabolic rate,” less bile acid and slower kidney filtering. When governments cut public services, the funding loss directly affects women and their ability to get paid work.   Determining gender levels of poverty is fraught, Perez reveals, in large part because of a lack of available gender-specific data. Researchers’ assumptions when assessing household poverty levels add complications. The first assumption is that men who head households share their resources equally with their female partner. The second is that spending in male- and female- headed households is the same. In 1977, when the UK changed the child tax benefit – from being “mainly credited” to the man’s salary to being “a cash payment to the mother” – under the current assumptions, spending would not have changed. But the UK found that in the area of clothing sales, for example, women’s and children’s clothes purchases grew more than purchases of men’s clothing. Perez cites recent data showing that male-headed households do not share money equally, and that when women control the money, they spend more of it on children. Perez offers a World Bank Group report revealing that using 2% of GDP for “public care services” in the United Kingdom, United States, Germany and Australia would bring about a fourfold increase in jobs for women. It would, Perez says, create as many jobs for men as a similar investment in construction. A study found that if governments funded universal preschools, mothers’ employment rate would rise by 10%. If 300,000 women with preschool-age children started to work in the United Kingdom’s paid workforce, they would produce £1.5 billion in tax revenue. Women’s involvement in politics benefits social investment.  The gender data gap in government policy springs, Perez believes, from a failure to collect data, but it also speaks, she says, to how many more men than women serve in government worldwide. www.getabstract.com 5 of 6 LoginContext[cu=3599292,ssoId=1707281,asp=522,subs=7,free=0,lo=en,co=AE] 2020-07-09 17:41:38 CEST
  6. 6. A UK analysis reported that since 1945, women in government jobs are more likely to address issues that matter to women, including “family policy, education and care.” Perez cites an analysis of 19 countries in the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) that found that in some nations, an increase or decrease in female government representatives directly affected the amount of money allocated for education. A 2007 report showed that a 10% increase in female officials resulted in a 6% increase in the likelihood that a city child would get a primary school education. Although society lauds “white male leaders” for promoting diversity, it punishes women and minorities for it. Perez notes that in Hillary Clinton’s presidential run, she spoke of jobs 600 times and talked only a “few dozen” times about women’s rights, abortion and racism. However, as an American writer noted, the people thought Clinton talked about her “gender all the time.” “When we exclude half of humanity from the production of knowledge,” Perez writes, “we lose out on potentially transformative insights.” Straightforward Activism Perez gained an OBE from Queen Elizabeth for her human rights work. She’s won numerous awards and a lot of recognition for her tireless zeal. That alone may lead you to think she is a partisan polemicist. Not so. Instead, Perez writes as a daily journalist would, laying out facts to make her arguments in unadorned, rational prose. Though she clearly passionately believes in her cause(s), she leaves the passion off to the page to enable readers to draw their own conclusions about the injustices and engrained institutional ignorance – and willful blindness –she reports. Though most of the studies she cites and events she describes are far from obscure, Perez’ thoughtful curating of them brings her message home with great force. About the Author Queen Elizabeth II named Caroline Criado Perez to the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in 2015. The National Council for Civil Liberties (now Liberty) advocacy organization named her Human Rights Campaigner of the Year in 2013. getAbstract maintains complete editorial responsibility for all parts of this review. All rights reserved. No part of this review may be reproduced or transmitted in any form or by any means – electronic, photocopying or otherwise – without prior written permission of getAbstract AG (Switzerland). 6 of 6 This document is restricted to the personal use of Amel Ait Ahcene (aaitahcene@linkedin.com) LoginContext[cu=3599292,ssoId=1707281,asp=522,subs=7,free=0,lo=en,co=AE] 2020-07-09 17:41:38 CEST

