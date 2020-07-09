Invisible Women-Book Review

Review

Information rules today’s world. Unfortunately, according to human rights activist Caroline Criado Perez, data sources and analysis are not gender-balanced. Even if it’s usually unintentional, the gap in data about women can have dire results, such as UK doctors misdiagnosing 50% of women having heart attacks. Perez maintains that the gap in data about women and the “male default” in data analysis produce devastating consequences in women’s lives. She offers a significant feminist manifesto for the tech age, a suggested feminist revolution revolving around data. Perez supports her findings with numerous, detailed real-world examples and studies from the United States and the United Kingdom, among other places. Perez’s wake-up call to data scientists, social scientists and policy-makers will open your eyes to the real-world consequences of not collecting and analyzing data about women.