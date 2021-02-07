This is why blue jeans is the best video conferencing software .

Meetings can be arranged on the fly with a single touch. You can also download the BlueJeans mobile app on iOS, Android, iPhone, and iPad. Participants can join the meetings without downloading the app via a URL.

2. It’s for everyone and for every need!

· For individuals:

The Me – It is designed for personal use (host 1:1 meetings) and a small team of 50 members. The pricing of this plan is $9.99 per host per month.

· For SMEs:

My Team – It is designed for hosting meetings with 50-75 participants. In this subscription, users can avail integrated platforms, can record meetings up to 10 hours, and can get access to the command center as well. The pricing of this plan is $13.99 per host per month.

· For large enterprises

