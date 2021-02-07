Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
This Is Why BlueJeans Is The Best Video Conferencing Software Being the bestvideo conferencing software, it offers audio, ...
6. Real-time insights that make you say Wow! Get in-depth analytics from BlueJeans command center that includes meeting qu...
BlueJeans has an experienced technical support team that provides assistance and phone/email support for the users for 24*...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

This is why blue jeans is the best video conferencing software .

22 views

Published on

Meetings can be arranged on the fly with a single touch. You can also download the BlueJeans mobile app on iOS, Android, iPhone, and iPad. Participants can join the meetings without downloading the app via a URL.
2. It’s for everyone and for every need!
· For individuals:
The Me – It is designed for personal use (host 1:1 meetings) and a small team of 50 members. The pricing of this plan is $9.99 per host per month.
· For SMEs:
My Team – It is designed for hosting meetings with 50-75 participants. In this subscription, users can avail integrated platforms, can record meetings up to 10 hours, and can get access to the command center as well. The pricing of this plan is $13.99 per host per month.
· For large enterprises

Published in: Software
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

This is why blue jeans is the best video conferencing software .

  1. 1. This Is Why BlueJeans Is The Best Video Conferencing Software Being the bestvideo conferencing software, it offers audio, video, web conferencing, webinars, hands-on events, town-hall meetings, live training, etc. Read on to know what makes this online meeting software stand tall.Being the best video conferencing software, it offers audio, video, web conferencing, webinars, hands-on events, town-hall meetings, live training, etc. Read on to know what makes this online meeting software stand tall. 1. Easy setup and easy to use Meetings can be arranged in a fly with a single touch. You can also download the BlueJeans mobile app on iOS, Android, iPhone, and iPad. Participants can join the meetings without downloading the app via a URL. 2. It’s for everyone and for every need! · For individuals: The Me – It is designed for personal use (host 1:1 meetings) and a small team of 50 members. The pricing of this plan is $9.99 per host per month. · For SMEs: My Team – It is designed for hosting meetings with 50-75 participants. In this subscription, users can avail integrated platforms, can record meetings up to 10 hours, and can get access to the command center as well. The pricing of this plan is $13.99 per host per month. · For large enterprises: My Company – You can have conference calls with 100 participants and can record unlimited meetings on to the cloud. Under this plan, the host can arrange town-hall meetings, webinars, and workshops. The pricing of this plan is not disclosed. For this, companies need to contact the provider directly. Before availing a plan of this best video conference software for business, you can sign up for a free trial for 1 month. In this period, you can get to know everything about BlueJeans. 3. Cross-platform compatibility Without leaving BlueJeans, you can start conference calls and launch meetings from other messaging and collaboration tools like Slack, Microsoft Teams, Skype, HipChat, etc. 4. No compromise on security! Host and attend multiple conference voice calls, video calls, and large meetings, hall-town meetings with secured and encrypted communication. Your conversations will be locked with enterprise-grade security on more than 70 metrics. 5. From anywhere and from any device! With this online meeting software, you can launch meetings through the browser, desktop application, tablet, or mobile from anywhere in the world.
  2. 2. 6. Real-time insights that make you say Wow! Get in-depth analytics from BlueJeans command center that includes meeting quality feedback summary, ROI metrics, travel cost savings, how much carbon emission was prevented, GEO distribution, number of minutes, endpoint usage data, active users chart, number of participants, number of records, etc. You can download and share data in CSV format. 7. Built-in calendar and Delegate scheduling Its native meeting scheduler allows you to send a single or multiple meeting invitations. This calendar integration provides participants the information about joining the meeting automatically. Also, you can use other calendar tools like Google calendar and Outlook Calendar that are add-ons inside BlueJeans and schedule events in a fly. 8. Host Outstanding Events Host a live event with 50,000 attendees with a single tap on BlueJeans. Moreover, you can make these events engage with an interactive tool like event chat in real-time, Q&A, hand raising, and polling. 9. Record the meeting on the go! This web conferencing software allows you to save video conferences. You can record unlimited meetings to the cloud for future replays and share them. 10. Dynamic content sharing: Apart from screen sharing, users can share files and documents in bulk quickly and securely with other users. 11. Crystal-clear voice and clutter-free video conferencing: Dolby voice lets you experience seamless communication by suppressing unwanted noise. a) Large-scale meetings: It is the best web conferencing software online that lets you host a live streaming event with around 50,000 attendees. Users can also provide live-training to employees of their company or students of their educational institutions. b) Dolby voice room Get Dolby voice room and Dolby voice room pro to experience high-quality audio and HD video conferencing. You will feel like you all are in the same room. 12. Whiteboarding and Annotation: This feature provides a blank canvas with drawing tools whereas annotation lets the presenter draw on the screen he wants to share. 13. BlueJeans Event: Host and join the most interactive and engaging events, town-hall meetings, workshops, and webinars without hassles. 14. Sound technical support:
  3. 3. BlueJeans has an experienced technical support team that provides assistance and phone/email support for the users for 24*7*365. And many more... Furthermore, this video conferencing tool has other significant features like customizable real-time alerts, live meeting controls (mute/unmute participants, manage recording settings, set video layouts), etc. Wrapping Up: Engage in one-touch meetings of this best video conferencing software and stay focused on your business. If you can’t afford this tool or your team size is small and need a free video conference tool, you can try Cattle Call , the best video conferencing software for small business that is affordable and useful for small to mid-size companies or organizations.

×