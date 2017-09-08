¡MEDIO AMBIENTE! ELABORO: VANIA NEFTALI ACOSTA CORTES JESUS EDUARDO FABIAN MATUS
Medio ambiente!

Medio ambiente!

  1. 1. ¡MEDIO AMBIENTE! ELABORO: VANIA NEFTALI ACOSTA CORTES JESUS EDUARDO FABIAN MATUS
  2. 2. CONCEPTO comprende el conjunto de factores naturales, sociales y culturales existentes en un lugar y en un momento determinado, que influyen en su vida y afectarán a las generaciones futuras. Es decir, no se trata solo del espacio en el que se desarrolla la vida, sino que también comprende seres vivos, objetos, agua, suelo, aire y las relaciones entre ellos, así como elementos tan intangibles como algunas de la cultura
  3. 3. FACTORES En la actualidad existen altos niveles de contaminación causados por el hombre. Pero no solo este contamina, sino que también existen factores naturales que, así como benefician, también pueden perjudicar al entorno. Algunos de estos son:
  4. 4. SOBREFORESTACION Este extremo también perjudicial al entorno, pues demasiada vegetación absorbe todos los minerales de la superficie donde se encuentra. De este modo el suelo se queda sin minerales suficientes para su propio desarrollo. Una manera de evitar esto consiste en utilizar la Rotación de cultivos adecuada a la zona.
  5. 5. INCENDIOS FORESTALES Se le denomina un tipo de deforestación con efectos adversos masivos y duraderos al terreno. La tierra que ha sido expuesta a incendio forestal demora cientos de años para volver a ser utilizable
  6. 6. CONTAMINACION La contaminación es la introducción de sustancias u otros elementos físicos en un medio que provocan que éste sea inseguro o no apto para su uso.[1] El medio puede ser un ecosistema, un medio físico o un ser vivo. El contaminante puede ser una sustancia química, energía (como sonido, calor, luz o radiactividad).
  7. 7. ¡AYUDA! Ayudanos a cambiar esto

